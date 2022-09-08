ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will 7-star housing really cost more? It depends, but you can keep costs down in a few simple ways

By Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University, Nicola Willand, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

The required energy-efficiency rating of new housing in Australia will increase from 6 to 7 stars from October next year. Some claim this will greatly increase housing costs. But is this true?

Costs for new home owners are the sum of three things:

  • capital costs to build the home

  • costs to heat, cool and live in the home

  • mortgage costs.

The focus has been on the upfront capital costs of new homes – over a million are expected to be built over the next three years. The costs of living in the home and impacts on mortgage payments are neglected. Given the move to 7 stars will cut energy use for heating and cooling by about 24%, the cost savings will outweigh any increase in mortgage repayments in many circumstances.

And there are simple ways to achieve a 7-star rating on a budget, as we’ll explain.

How will the new standards be applied?

The recently announced improvements to Australian housing performance standards were the most significant in a decade. As well as the 7-star standard – on a scale from 0 (worst) to 10 (best) – a whole-of-home energy budget will be introduced. It’s based on the performance of a “benchmark home”, including the building shell, heating and cooling equipment, water heating and lighting.

A dwelling will be compliant if it has the same societal cost of operating as the benchmark home. Societal costs here relate to the wider financial costs of infrastructure (e.g. energy networks) and the environment (e.g. carbon emissions).

If one element performs worse than the benchmark, it will need to be offset by outperforming the benchmark in other areas, or by installing on-site renewable energy sources such as solar panels.

These changes are an important first step towards more sustainable housing. Future changes in 2025 and 2028 will likely improve performance to near-zero emissions.

Read more: 7-star housing is a step towards zero carbon – but there's much more to do, starting with existing homes

What does the evidence say about costs?

The regulatory impact statement provided for the ministers modelled the changes. For detached housing and townhouses it estimated an average capital cost increase of A$1,704 to achieve the higher standard. The figure varied from $545 in Queensland to $3,275 in the Northern Territory.

For apartments, the average increase is $2,051. Queensland was again lowest at $464, with Western Australia the highest at $2,975.

These increases amounted to 0.1-0.8% of total capital costs. Energy bill savings generally outweighed any increase in mortgage repayments. However, the analysis does find in some locations, such as Brisbane and Sydney, the move to 7 stars may not be cost-effective based upon the conservative assumptions it applied.

These costings are broadly in line with research findings over the past decade. Our 2012 research estimated the cost of moving from a 6 to 7-star detached dwelling in Victoria at $3,012, but as low as $400 in some cases. A 2015 analysis estimated achieving 7.5-star performance in South Australia would cost $3,500. And 2018 Climateworks Centre research put the cost of moving to 7 stars at between $650 and $3,000.

In some cases, this could be done for almost no extra cost. In a 2012 analysis of 20 dwellings across eight climate locations in Australia, Sustainability House found the average cost could be as low as $37!

Did costs rise with previous code changes?

In the past, improving energy efficiency added little to new home costs. Reserve Bank analysis shows the construction cost inflation rate barely changed when 5-star (2006) and 6-star (2011) standards came in.

In fact, CSIRO research found prices dropped in 2006. New houses built to a 5-star standard or above were cheaper on average than lower-rated houses by about $5,000 in Melbourne and Adelaide and $7,000 in Brisbane. Other reviews found the move to 6 stars cost less than predicted .

Government assumptions tend to be conservative. They often overlook the capacity of designers, builders, manufacturers and consumers to find cost efficiencies. International evidence shows costs for higher performance have been over-estimated and fall more quickly than policymakers and industry predict.

How to achieve 7 stars on a budget

One reason costs have been less than expected is because construction prices depend on design. When the 5-star standard came in, houses became more compact. External walls and windows (which cost more per square metre than walls) were reduced.

Orientation makes a big difference too. Research has found a difference in performance of 1-2 stars between best and worst orientation. Simply ensuring your dwelling faces the right way (north) can greatly improve performance, or cut the costs of achieving compliance.

Read more: People are shivering in cold and mouldy homes in a country that pioneered housing comfort research – how did that happen?

House size also affects construction and running costs. Star ratings express the energy demand per square metre, so a big 7-star home will cost more to heat and cool than a smaller 7-star home.

Australian homes are among the largest in the world . New home buyers should think about the number and size of their rooms and corridors if they wish to keep costs low .

Other basic and low-cost things you can do include adding more insulation (ceiling, floors, walls) and external shading. Windows are also important and the cost of high-performing double-glazed windows will fall as they become the norm.

We don’t have to reinvent the wheel to get to 7-star homes. Online resources such as Your Home already have freely available 7-star house plans.

And we can easily exceed 7 stars. Real-world examples include Lochiel Park , Cape Paterson ecovillage and Nightingale Housing .

Read more: Low-energy homes don't just save money, they improve lives

More than capital costs

Capital costs are just one element of the whole-of-life cost. Running costs depend on:

  • thermal performance of the building envelope – walls, windows, doors, roof, air-leakage gaps

  • efficiency of heating and cooling appliances

  • daily electricity and gas tariffs.

Higher-performing dwellings and all-electric homes with heat pumps will save money and be more resilient in a changing climate. Increasing research shows their financial, social and environmental benefits.

Read more: Heat pumps can cut your energy costs by up to 90%. It's not magic, just a smart use of the laws of physics

We need to move beyond the narrow focus on capital costs, which are often overstated. We should think about how higher standards improve our quality of life and liveability.

For example, a growing body of research suggests improved energy efficiency can produce more comfortable temperatures and reduce mould, improving respiratory health. And, if that doesn’t convince you, improving a home’s sustainability greatly increases resale value , outweighing any extra capital costs!

Trivess Moore has received funding from various organisations including the Australian Research Council, Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute, Victorian Government and various industry partners. He is a trustee of the Fuel Poverty Research Network.

Nicola Willand receives or has received funding for research from various organisations, including the Australian Research Council, the Victorian State Government, the Lord Mayor’s Charitable Foundation, the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute, the Future Fuels Collaborative Research Centre and the Australian National Health and Medical Research Centre.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
HOUSE RENT
TheConversationAU

Building costs have soared. Is it time to abandon my home renovation plans?

Australia’s appetite for home renovations remains strong, with around A$1 billion worth of alterations and additions to homes approved in July. But rising interest rates and shortages in labour and material may have some would-be renovators wondering: is this still a good idea? Here are five questions worth considering. Read more: What adds value to your house? How to decide between renovating and selling 1. What would a successful renovation look like – before, during and after? As with any...
HOME & GARDEN
TheConversationAU

Heat pumps can cut your energy costs by up to 90%. It’s not magic, just a smart use of the laws of physics

Heat pumps are becoming all the rage around a world that has to slash carbon emissions rapidly while cutting energy costs. In buildings, they replace space heating and water heating – and provide cooling as a bonus. A heat pump extracts heat from outside, concentrates it (using an electric compressor) to raise the temperature, and pumps the heat to where it is needed. Indeed, millions of Australian homes already have heat pumps in the form of refrigerators and reverse-cycle air conditioners bought for cooling. They can heat as well, and save a lot of money compared with other forms...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

With better standards, we could make plastics endlessly useful – and slash waste. Here's how

If you flip over a plastic food container, you’ll see tiny writing on it – something like “AS 2070”. This means the product meets the Australian standard for plastics safe to use for food. These often unrecognised standards are a part of daily life. Australia has a set of exacting standards which set quality benchmarks for many products. They act as guidelines for design and manufacture of plastic items, shaping the specific polymers used, the ability to use recycled content, and compostability. There’s a real opportunity to do more here. The issues of plastic waste in our seas and the effects on...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Planning a renovation or new build? Here's the outlook for skyrocketing steel and timber prices

It’s a tough time to build or renovate a house in Australia. Prices are up, well above inflation. Finding materials and getting them on time is a challenge. Builders are grappling with too much work and stress (with some folding as costs rise too fast). Customers are being confronted with eye-watering price quotes. And as any would-be home builder or renovator knows, the price of timber or steel is crucial. So what exactly is happening here, and what’s the outlook? Read more: HomeBuilder might be...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Qantas, the trying kangaroo: why things won't get better any time soon

Unlike many airlines, Australia’s flag carrier Qantas has survived the pandemic. But its return to normal service – and profitability – is proving to be a bumpy ride. It could well get worse before it gets better. As domestic and international travel picks up, the airline is struggling to keep up – having laid off thousands of staff whose experience, it turns out, was quite valuable for running such a complex business. Cancelled flights, lost luggage, long delays at airports and low staff morale are pummelling its carefully cultivated reputation. Qantas engineers took industrial action last month. This week there’s a...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

5 virus families that could cause the next pandemic, according to the experts

The CSIRO has delivered a comprehensive report on how we should prepare for future pandemics. The report identifies six key science and technology areas such as faster development of vaccines and onshore vaccine manufacturing to ensure supply, new antivirals and ways of using the medicines we already have, better ways of diagnosing cases early, genome analysis, and data sharing. It also recommends we learn more about viruses and their hosts across the five most concerning virus families. These causes of disease could fuel the next pandemic. We asked leading experts about the diseases they can cause and why authorities should...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

The climate crisis is real – but overusing terms like 'crisis' and 'emergency' comes with risk

“Crisis” is an incredibly potent word, so it’s interesting to witness the way the phrase “climate crisis” has become part of the lingua franca. Once associated only with a few “outspoken” scientists and activists, the phrase has now gone mainstream. But what do people understand by the term “climate crisis”? And why does it matter? The mainstreaming of crisis-talk It’s not only activists or scientists sounding the alarm. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres now routinely employs dramatic phrases like “digging our own graves” when discussing climate. Bill Gates advises us to avoid “climate disaster”. This linguistic mainstreaming marks redrawn battle lines in the “climate...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

British investors could sue Australia over climate action if UK joins trans-Pacific trade pact

British oil and gas miner Rockhopper Explorations last month won £210 million plus interest (about A$360 million) in compensation over Italy’s 2015 ban on oil and gas drilling within its territorial seas. It’s a portent of claims Australia may face from British companies invested in Australia’s fossil-fuel industries if the United Kingdom gets its way and joins the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which Australia is a signatory. Rockhopper had invested £33 million in plans to drill for oil off Italy’s east coast in the Adriatic Sea. The compensation covers all profits it would have made....
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

'Untenable': even companies profiting from Australia's carbon market say the system must change

This week, several of the largest companies that profit from Australia’s carbon market called for changes to the system. They said the rules that govern the issuing of carbon credits to some projects were too lax and the market’s integrity should be improved. The companies operate projects under what are known as “landfill gas methods”. Using these methods, landfill gas companies capture and burn methane generated by decomposing rubbish, turning it into carbon dioxide – a less potent greenhouse gas. In return, they receive carbon credits. The industry’s decision to speak out is an important development. It shows a significant proportion of...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

3 ways the fossil fuel industry has failed women – clean energy must learn from its mistakes

A crucial outcome of Australia’s jobs summit last week was the commitment to review programs aimed at boosting the number of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers. Energy is a particularly male-dominated STEM industry, with clean energy on the brink of massive expansion. However, to ensure the clean energy industry is truly sustainable, it must learn from the mistakes of the mining and fossil fuel industry. If mining workplaces are anything to go by, the clean energy sector will have their work cut out for them to retain women in the workforce. It’s easy to understand why women...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Migration boost is bad news for Australia's environment – we mustn't ignore that

An increase in the permanent migrant intake to 195,000 this year is one of the jobs summit outcomes announced by the federal government on Friday. The business community pushed for this change, saying shortages of skilled employees are holding back the economy. The downsides of increasing migration, which will almost certainly worsen our environmental problems, weren’t mentioned. We can expect public debate about lifting migration to pre-pandemic levels. It’s essential for this debate to consider the whole picture: the economic, social and environmental issues. Migration has environmental impacts because it increases our population, with proportional increases in...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Income redistribution or social insurance? A federal MP considers the future of the welfare state

The Albanese government has something of an embarrassment of intellectual riches, with no less than three of its MPs holding PhDs in economics. Two of them, Andrew Charlton and Andrew Leigh, are also prolific authors with at least a dozen books between them. Now Daniel Mulino, who holds the Victorian seat of Fraser as well as a PhD from Yale, has entered the lists with Safety Net: The Future of Welfare in Australia. Review: Safety Net: The Future of Welfare in Australia – Daniel Mulino (Black Inc). Mulino offers a lot more than discussion of Australian welfare policy. His book also includes...
INCOME TAX
TheConversationAU

What are the legal and constitutional consequences for Australia of the Queen's death?

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted many people, perhaps for the first time, to wonder: what happens now, legally? In fact, there are clear rules around succession and how it plays out in Australia. Because Queen Elizabeth has lived a long time, there has been a lot of planning for the transition to the new King. The change is automatic Legally, there does not need to be anything done in Australia to result in the change from queen to king. That happens automatically as soon as a monarch dies. When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles immediately became King of...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
TheConversationAU

Better COVID vaccines are on the way. What do they do? And what technology might we see in future?

Regulators in Australia and the United States last week approved Omicron-specific boosters, following approval in the United Kingdom in mid-August. In Australia, a Moderna Omicron booster has been provisionally approved for use in adults aged 18 and over. Supplies are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, however the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) is yet to advise the government on how the vaccine will be used. So what’s new about the Omicron booster? And what sorts of advances in vaccine technology might we see next? Read...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Barbara Ehrenreich never stopped trying to change the world

We’ve just lost one of the world’s finest writers about inequality and class – and the business of being alive in the United States today. Barbara Ehrenreich, best known for her “classic of social justice literature”, Nickel and Dimed, died on Thursday, aged 81. Ehrenreich grew up in a working-class, “strong union” family, with blue-collar roots. (Her father was a copper miner, who later earned a PhD and became an executive; her mother was a homemaker.) She wrote more than 20 books about the human condition and subjected experience – frequently her own – to forensic examination. She probed the familiar...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

The price of PBS medicines is coming down. But are we helping the right people?

Some Australians will be paying less for prescription medicines from January, in a move announced this week and designed to ease cost-of-living pressures. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the maximum price of Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) medicines would drop from A$42.50 to $30, at a cost to taxpayers of $765.3 million. There is no reduction for concession-card holders, who will continue to pay up to $6.80. Cutting the cost of medicines this way is a welcome move. But the government has missed a chance to better target cost cuts to certain patient groups, for specific medical conditions and for generic drugs. Australians are...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Canterbury ratepayers risk paying the price twice if Tarras airport takes off

This week saw the 12th anniversary of the first major Canterbury earthquake on September 4 2010. Since that event and the catastrophic aftershock of February 22 2011, the Canterbury economy has proved quite resilient. So it’s a good time to ask where the region as a whole is heading. This is especially important in light of plans by Christchurch Airport to build a new airport at Tarras in Central Otago. This ambitious project has the potential to reshape Christchurch’s role in the economy of the South Island. And yet it remains unclear how much the Otago airport plans take the recovery of...
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationAU

The end of jargon: will New Zealand's plain language law finally make bureaucrats talk like normal people?

Which sentence is easier to understand? “He was conveyed to his place of residence in an intoxicated condition.” Or, “He was carried home drunk.” Most people choose the latter, for obvious reasons. This century-old example is a useful illustration of how “plain language” can be used to communicate more clearly, from everyday interactions right through to government documents. The new Plain Language Bill now before parliament aims to make this more than just an ideal. Comprehensible information from government organisations, it argues, is a basic democratic right. The push for simplicity Plain language movements originated in the 1970s in several countries, including the...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Lifting migration was easy – now Australia faces two tougher choices on migrant income and residency

The federal government’s decision to lift Australia’s permanent migrant intake from 160,000 to 195,000 this financial year, which it announced at the jobs summit, has been applauded by business leaders and premiers. But by itself, lifting migration will do little to fill widespread skills shortages, partly because three in every four migrants granted permanent visas are already in Australia. Even if the larger intake succeeds in bringing in more people from overseas, more migrants will mean a bigger economy, which will itself increase the demand for workers. And it will mean having to build more homes. But it should boost...
JOBS
TheConversationAU

