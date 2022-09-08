ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 Conference looking at potential West Coast expansion

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Conference realignment has been one of the major talking points in the college football world for quite some time now. Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the SEC and USC and UCLA are moving to the Big Ten.

The Big 12 responded to losing Texas and Oklahoma by announcing the addition of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. League commissioner Brett Yormark is looking toward the West Coast for potential expansion.

“Obviously going out West is where I would like to go. Entering that fourth time zone. A program that has national recognition. One that competes at the highest level in basketball and football, stands for the right things, is a good cultural fit.”

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are obvious candidates to join the Big 12. The conference could even look northward to Oregon and Washington if it wants to expand its national footprint.

