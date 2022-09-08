Games to watch: Top Stanislaus District high school football matchups for Week 4

Weather has affected all outdoor sports over the past two weeks, but possibly none more so than football.

Coaches have changed practices from afternoons to mornings, some as early as 6 a.m. A number of game times have changed and others will continue to change as Friday approaches. Johansen, which returns from a bye, played Thursday evening to combat a referee shortage in the Northern part of the section.

Modesto Bee Top 10 Rankings

Valley Oak League teams Central Catholic and Oakdale are looking to turn their seasons around this week as the Raiders have lost two straight and the Mustangs, who are coming off a bye, lost to Aptos last week. Two 2-1 teams, Modesto and Patterson, could be the best game of the week at Gregori High as the Panthers’ offense goes against a Tigers secondary that is still finding its way. Hughson and Modesto Christian are hoping to stay undefeated this week as Trans-Valley League play starts next week for both teams.

Here are some of the games to look out for around the area this week:

Patterson (2-1) at Modesto (2-1), 8 p.m. at Gregori High School

Modesto’s Eli McCabe and Heston Blom are a dangerous pair. They’ve combined for 354 yards and seven touchdowns in three games. McCabe is the Stanislaus District’s second leading passer with 777 yards behind Downey’s Conner Stoddard. He hasn’t thrown an interception all year. Patterson knows what it’s going against and plans to use Friday’s matchup as a test for its secondary, which has been a work in progress to start the season.

Modesto is looking to put a full four quarters together after last week’s narrow loss to Stagg. The Panthers scored 26 points in the fourth but know that won’t win them many games this year. They’ve already matched last year’s win total and are confident in their matchups on the outside on offense but know offensive and defensive execution will be key on Friday night.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the two schools hadn’t decided on a time change. Both sides said they will wait to see how the weather is at 5 p.m. Thursday before making a final decision on Friday’s game.

Gregori (1-2) at Livermore (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

The Jaguars got one in the win column last week with their 21-0 shutout of Atwater. Conner Bailey started his first game of the season with Grant Veneman, who missed last week and will be out this week as he’s in concussion protocol. Atwater was a solid introduction to high school football for Bailey, but Livermore will be a tough test. The Cowboys are coming off a win against Alhambra in which the defense allowed just seven points.

Reggieon Foster, who was primed for a big junior season, hasn’t played this season after injuring his meniscus in a 7 on 7 this summer. Instead, the passing game relies heavily on Ayden Powers and Nate Dobbins. Powers caught two touchdown passes in last week’s win.

Balboa-San Francisco (0-1) at Oakdale (1-1), 8 p.m.

The Mustangs have had two tough games to start their season. A narrow season-opening win over Sonora in overtime followed by a 10-point loss to Aptos put them at 1-1 going into their bye week. Balboa is coming off a 31-7 Week 1 loss last Saturday to Skyline out of Oakland. In its second home game of the season, Oakdale will hope to give its community something to cheer about at the Corral.

The Mustangs will see a similar team on Friday as they did against Aptos with a good front line on both offense and defense, but two weeks of practice to get healthier and iron out some mistakes they made earlier in the season could do them some good.

Summerville (3-0) at Hughson (3-0), 8:30 p.m.

In a battle of two undefeated teams, Hughson will look to build on last week’s win, where it scored 52 unanswered points against Argonaut. The Huskies won’t want to have a scoreless first quarter against Summerville, a team averaging 41 points in its three games. Hughson, like many teams this week, has dealt with changing practice times from evenings to mornings due to heat. Sophomore quarterback Robert McDaniel is continuing to roll, passing for nearly 500 yards this season. Hughson might have found a welcome addition to its running game last week as junior running back Alex Villarreal had a career game with 178 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Delta Charter-Tracy (0-2) at Modesto Christian (3-0), 7 p.m.

As of Wednesday, Modesto Christian’s fourth and final nonleague game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. The Crusaders have played all of those games at home. They are slowly getting players into the fold as those who joined the team at the start of the school year are getting acclimated to the physicality of the game. Last week was no different as Dre’Von Johnson made his season debut. The defensive end finished with nine tackles and seven tackles for loss. Manasse Itete had 10 tackles and five for loss.

The Crusaders’ defensive line and the wide receivers on offense are the team’s strongest groups and they’ll look to get them going early against Delta Charter. The team learned it can win in blowouts early this season but was tested last week, pulling out a one-point victory against CCC opponent El Capitan, proving the ability to win close games as well.

Saturday

Central Catholic (1-2) at Serra-San Mateo (2-0), 1:30 p.m.

Raiders coach Roger Canepa held a long practice Monday after a disappointing showing against St. Mary’s in the Holy Bowl. While they did conditioning and weight lifting, a lot of teaching also was done. This week, the Raiders have cleaned up coverages, an area where they struggled against the Rams, allowing three passing touchdowns. Unfortunately, they’re still pretty banged up. Brooklyn Cheek, who probably shouldn’t have suited up Friday, could possibly not play this week and Tyler Jacklich didn’t play for most of the second half last week with a shoulder injury. The tough preseason schedule continues against a Serra team that beat Folsom in Week 1 and is coming off a huge 24-21 De La Salle win last week.