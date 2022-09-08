Jane Fonda Updates Fans On Her Health After Announcing Cancer Diagnosis

84-year-old Jane Fonda recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She said that she has already begun treatment and noted that it is a very treatable cancer with a high survival rate.

Jane reiterated this again and thanked fans for their support after she revealed her diagnosis. She wrote on her blog, “Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades. Well, I’ll soon be 85, so I won’t have to worry about ‘many decades.’ One will do just fine.”

Jane Fonda updated fans on how she’s feeling after her cancer diagnosis

She added, “Many have asked how I am feeling. Well today, about 3 weeks from my first chemo session, I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years. The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out. This is not my first encounter with cancer. I’ve had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again.”

While Jane has not talked about her career and if she will continue working, she did tell fans that she will continue her climate activism work. She said she will continue her Fire Drill Fridays, which are weekly protests asking the government to do something about climate change.

We wish her all the best and a full recovery!