ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A former bodyguard for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shares what his job was like and the biggest misconceptions about protecting celebrities

By Mark Ellwood
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nE1q_0hnYExAa00
Mark "Billy" Billingham. Courtesy of Billy Billingham/Gordon Poole Agency
  • Mark "Billy" Billingham was a bodyguard for years for stars like Angelina Jolie and Russell Crowe.
  • He says the work is less about looking intimidating and more about reading your client.
  • He often used decoys to weed out security detail who would rat to paparazzi.

Mark "Billy" Billingham has been a bodyguard for some of the world's biggest stars, from Russell Crowe to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. He's also an author of several thrillers and has copresented the TV show "SAS: Who Dares Wins" for the last seven years.

"The bodyguarding world is a tough one, but it's all about knowledge and experience," the 57-year-old former special-forces soldier who splits his time between Herefordshire in rural England and Lake Worth, Florida, told Insider. "You do need to be fit and have some sort of martial-arts skill, but it's also all about planning and organizing and building a good rapport with your clients. Remember what you're there for — it's not about being in the limelight yourself but about building a protective bubble around your celebrity."

The job, he said, paid up to £700, or around $850, per day. It was a lucrative and exciting career for many years, but he admitted that it placed onerous strains on his personal and family lives. As a result, he reassessed his career goals and instead used that firsthand, hands-on experience in safeguarding VIPs to segue into his media-heavy job now.

Here's a look inside his career following around celebrity clientele.

Billingham's rough early start led him to the special forces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KN9ys_0hnYExAa00
Billingham in the service. Courtesy of Billy Billingham

Billingham said he had a tough childhood, having grown up in a poor area of Britain surrounded by gangs. By age 13, he'd been expelled from school. "I wanted to be a tough guy," he said. That changed when he was knifed at age 15 and nearly died. He said that was "a big turning point" for him. After spending a few years working in a factory, he joined the military and never looked back.

"I thought I was a bit of a tough guy, but then I met real tough people — real men who knew hand-to-hand combat. It was 1983, and everyone had just come back from the Falklands War," he said. "I felt out of my depth, to be honest." Even at six feet tall, he described himself at the time as "the smallest, the skinniest, with no chance." But Billingham pressed on and soon proved his mettle, becoming a member of the SAS, the UK's version of the Navy SEALs, and was deployed into conflicts across the world from Iraq to Afghanistan.

In 1998, he earned the Queen's Commendation for Bravery, a rarefied honor, after helping catch an IRA sniper who had killed more than a dozen soldiers. "They needed a target to draw him out, and I volunteered. I was the bait," he said. "I trusted my team in the nick of time to get him before he got me."

He went from dodging bullets to protecting celebrities by chance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auDSq_0hnYExAa00
Billingham in the special forces. Courtesy of Billy Billingham

Billingham served in the British military for almost three decades before a chance request changed the course of his career. He was in Brunei training young recruits, he said, when a friend asked Billingham if he could take a few weeks' leave to accompany a client of his to Vietnam, where she was filming.

Billingham was intrigued, but red tape around visas prevented him from stepping into this new role. "But it planted the seed, and I started doing a few moonlighting jobs when I was home on summer break. And I had a good feel for it," he said. Soon, he'd left the army and begun working full-time in protection, often on temporary gigs.

During this time, he guarded Kate Moss, Jude Law, Michael Caine, Tom Cruise, and Hulk Hogan, and served several stints safeguarding Russell Crowe. "He's a man's man," Billingham said of Crowe. "He doesn't mind a laugh, a joke, or a drink, so you have to be prepared."

Billingham's biggest job, he said, was an 18-month position working full time for Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and their family. "I was literally working 18 hours a day, every day, and I stayed with them," he said.

The best bodyguards rarely deal with danger, because they've anticipated it

VIP bodyguarding isn't about hulking, 6'5" steroid-pumped brawlers in black suits and dark sunglasses with earpieces dangling menacingly, as filmmakers often show in the movies. "Those big lumps rolling around on the floor? In 10 seconds, they're more likely to have a heart attack." he said. There are music-world celebrities, he said, who often surround themselves with such types, largely as security theater — their true protection team will be far more discreet.

"You have to know their mood swings, strengths, and weaknesses, but you can't tiptoe around anything, and you can't end up treading on eggshells," Billingham said. "Your job is to let them have a life that they couldn't have without security being there."

Once, he said, he was on set with Jolie when she was filming with director Clint Eastwood, who came over to Billingham and looked him up and down. "He said, 'What do you do — jiu jitsu? Karate?' in that voice of his. And I said, 'I think.' He said, 'What the fuck does that mean?' and I replied, 'I try to avoid problems. I might not be one of the biggest, but I'm one of the sharpest, so I foresee problems.' And he said, 'I like that,' and walked off."

Billingham follows the softly-softly approach: For him, celebrity protection is more about eagle-eyed surveillance rather than red-faced fisticuffs. Whenever he watched Jolie and her family as they attended premiers, surrounded by huge crowds, he said, the key was to look for faces in the crowd whose mood was off-kilter. "Soon as you spot someone not too happy, that's suspicious," Billingham said. "I've done it every single time, and never been wrong, thank God."

It's in cases like these that rapport and trust with a client is crucial. He built such intimacy by creating an effective forcefield around them, limiting access to their innermost circle. "They're reluctant to have too many people knowing too much — their issues, their dislikes. It's very difficult if there are too many people too close," he said.

Decoys and detours are great ways to test new security details

In his role as the head of security, Billingham had to coordinate the entire security team, including what's often a huge army of drivers. It was these staffers in particular, Billingham quickly learned, who were often the weakest links and prone to taking payments for tipping off paparazzi.

So he created a trick to weed out those whom he, and by extension his clients, couldn't trust. The ruse for new chauffeurs began with telling them about the next day's route for Pitt and Jolie in advance. Come the morning, Billingham would instead send them elsewhere — and dispatch a trusted, tested driver to the destination he'd initially mentioned the night before, perhaps a restaurant. "And there could be loads of paparazzi down there. No wonder it's very difficult to have too many people too close," he said.

Great bodyguards anticipate coffee stains as much as blood spatters. "It's not all about wanting to jump in front of a bullet. You have to know what blood group they are, their allergies, and what size clothes they wear," he said. "Let's just say Meryl Streep is coming to a press conference and gets covered in coffee on the way. The day is ruined. But as a real bodyguard, you've got a change of clothing right there for them."

18-hour days for 18 months led him to opt for a new career

The intensity of the experience means that many VIP bodyguards burn out. For Billingham, the live-in, 18-month stint with Brangelina proved his final full-time gig for that reason. "That was putting a massive strain on my relationship," said the father of six, adding that he struggled to find time to see his own children.

He segued from that gig into TV presenting, speaking, and writing, notably coauthoring a series of semi-autobiographical thrillers starring Matt "Mace Mason," a hero Billingham described as a cross between "James Bond, Jack Reacher, Jason Bourne, and me." His latest book, "Survive to Fight," was published earlier this month.

Writing relies on the same skill set he deployed when guarding A-listers. "It's about planning and organizing and using your brain," he said.

Are you a current or former celebrity assistant or bodyguard and have a story to tell? Email akalish@insider.com.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Brad Pitt's Week Gets Even Worse: The Star Reaches $20M Settlement With Katrina Victims As New Details About Angelina Jolie's Assault Claims Come Out

After new details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce emerged, the Bullet Train star has found himself entagled in more legal drama this week. The Fight Club alum, 58, is attempting to fix a complicated situation— US Weekly reports that the actor is being accused of building faulty homes for victims, survivors and families in need of houses after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Too Many Face Fillers!': Plastic Surgeons Shocked At Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ex-Wife Maria Shriver In Frightening New 'Tight Face' Photos

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife Maria Shriver debuted a shocking new look while out in Los Angeles leaving many to wonder if the former first lady of California went under the knife, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 66-year-old was spotted walking around the location of her new home in Santa Monica, Calif. In snaps, Maria’s forehead looked excessively pulled back and unnatural. RadarOnline.com spoke to two renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons for their take on whether the former journalist had a little help from doctors. Dr. David Saadat, a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon, tells RadarOnline.com, “Unfortunately, Maria Shriver had...
SANTA MONICA, CA
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Michael Caine
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Kate Moss
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Flashes Peace Sign & Smile Hours After Angelina Jolie's Bombshell Injury Photos Leak

Brad Pitt seemed to be unbothered when he hit the red carpet hours after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's injury photos from their alleged 2016 fight went public. Radar has learned the 58-year-old actor escaped to South Korea, continuing his responsibility of promoting his new film, despite FBI documents exposing shocking details about his alleged drunken blowup with Jolie, in which she claimed he assaulted her and the kids. Pitt ignored the bombshell shots showing Jolie with injuries to her hand and elbow after the alleged altercation. Stepping out for the premiere of Bullet Train on Friday, Pitt appeared in a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity#Navy Seals#Security Detail
E! News

Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen

Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Iraq
HollywoodLife

Matt Damon Departs Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding With Wife Luciana Barroso & Their Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding festivities in Georgia wrapped up on Sunday, August 21 and all the guests flew home, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, 51. The Jason Bourne actor boarded a private plane with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 11. Matt and his family tried to stay under the radar, but that was of course impossible considering the paparazzi were everywhere during the “Bennifer” wedding weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

607K+
Followers
39K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy