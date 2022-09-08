ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fonda, IA

kicdam.com

Water To Be Drawn Down On Two Area Lakes Ahead of Restoration Work

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Water levels on two area lakes are set to be reduced ahead of some planned restoration work. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will begin construction to improve water quality and eliminate rough fish population on West Swan Lake near Gruver in the coming weeks with work expected to be completed in the Spring.
SPENCER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Great Lakes dealing with infestation of invasive plant

Dickinson County, Iowa — The president of the Iowa Great Lakes Association is sounding the alarm about an invasive plant that’s been found in five area lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall and can be a major obstruction for boat traffic. That’s Iowa Great...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Power Restored to Some Residents of Spencer Trailer Court

Power has been restored to some residents of a Spencer trailer park just east of the Clay County Fairgrounds. Spencer City Manager Dan Gifford gave an update on the situation at this week's city council meeting…(audio clip below :15 ) Gifford says some additional inspections were scheduled for Tuesday,...
SPENCER, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Fonda, IA
stormlakeradio.com

City of Storm Lake Shares Information on Political Signs Placement

The City of Storm Lake has issued a reminder for residents regarding campaign sign regulations. According to Iowa Code, campaign signs CANNOT be placed on public property including city, county, or state right of way. This includes parking areas in residential areas, road intersection areas, and public parks. Signs CAN...
STORM LAKE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Norma Otto, 97, of Albert City

Norma Otto, age 97, of Albert City, Iowa died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, Iowa. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake, Iowa. Visitation will be...
ALBERT CITY, IA
1520 The Ticket

Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art

Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Water Pressure#Water Supply#Diseases#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Dnr
stormlakeradio.com

Diane Kay Wilkins, 79, of Ida Grove

Diane Kay Wilkins, age 79, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital of Denison, Iowa. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Rev. Luann Benge will officiate.
IDA GROVE, IA
KCCI.com

Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent

POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
POCAHONTAS, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Landus Cooperative Showcases New Storage Flat in Early

Landus Cooperative in Early held at open house on Friday to showcase their new storage flat. Construction on the facility started in May, and is expected to be finished in a couple of weeks. Eric Pullen is the Location Manager at Landus in Early...(audio clip below :14 ) The eight-million...
EARLY, IA
News Break
Politics
kscj.com

VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 6-7, 2022

7:30am: Trever Antrim 39 of Arizona was booked into the jail for public intoxication. 11:11am: A deputy investigated a scam in the 400 block of East Paton Street, Paton. 12:47pm: A deputy investigated a littering complaint in the 200 block of South 6th Street, Grand Junction. 1:25pm: A deputy investigated...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released

SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
KINGSLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

The World’s Greatest County Fair Is Underway In Spencer

Spencer, Iowa — The “World’s Greatest County Fair” opened it’s nine-day run Saturday at the fairgrounds in Spencer. Each September, people come from far and wide to take in the Clay County Fair, with judging events, commercial exhibits, a giant midway, a wide variety of foods and world-class grandstand entertainment, the Clay County fair rivals many state fairs in size and types of attractions.
SPENCER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Auditor Finds More Than $16K In Improper Disbursements From Student Activities Fund in Emmetsburg

(Emmetsburg, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office has found more than 16-thousand dollars in improper disbursements from student activities funds in Emmetsburg. An investigation found high school football coach Mike Dunlap spent the money on football camps and other unapproved items. WHO/TV reports the auditor’s office examined transactions between July 2013 and August of last year. Dunlap has repaid more than 46-hundred dollars to the Emmetsburg Community School District. He is no longer the activities director for the district but remains the high school’s football coach. A determination will be made on whether charges should be filed.
EMMETSBURG, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Pocahontas Area Wins Overtime Thriller

Jacob Kopriva's six-yard touchdown run lifted Pocahontas Area to a 12-6 overtime win at Sioux Central in Week 3 high school football. After Sioux Central was forced to punt on the game's first series, Poky traveled 56 yards in nine plays in 4:56. Alex Welander's two-yard touchdown run made it 6-0, as the ensuing two-point run was unsuccessful. Sioux Central's defense kept the score 6-0 at the half, thanks in part to a pair of interceptions inside the ten yard line by Trevor Ehlers and Devyn Wilson.
POCAHONTAS, IA

Community Policy