kicdam.com
Water To Be Drawn Down On Two Area Lakes Ahead of Restoration Work
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Water levels on two area lakes are set to be reduced ahead of some planned restoration work. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will begin construction to improve water quality and eliminate rough fish population on West Swan Lake near Gruver in the coming weeks with work expected to be completed in the Spring.
siouxlandnews.com
Navigator CO2 Pipeline sues landowners in Woodbury, Clay Counties over property surveys
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — One of the companies pushing for a major carbon pipeline through Iowa is suing some landowners in three counties so that they can be on their property to survey. This is for the Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline which would run through almost three dozen counties...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Great Lakes dealing with infestation of invasive plant
Dickinson County, Iowa — The president of the Iowa Great Lakes Association is sounding the alarm about an invasive plant that’s been found in five area lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall and can be a major obstruction for boat traffic. That’s Iowa Great...
stormlakeradio.com
Power Restored to Some Residents of Spencer Trailer Court
Power has been restored to some residents of a Spencer trailer park just east of the Clay County Fairgrounds. Spencer City Manager Dan Gifford gave an update on the situation at this week's city council meeting…(audio clip below :15 ) Gifford says some additional inspections were scheduled for Tuesday,...
stormlakeradio.com
City of Storm Lake Shares Information on Political Signs Placement
The City of Storm Lake has issued a reminder for residents regarding campaign sign regulations. According to Iowa Code, campaign signs CANNOT be placed on public property including city, county, or state right of way. This includes parking areas in residential areas, road intersection areas, and public parks. Signs CAN...
stormlakeradio.com
Norma Otto, 97, of Albert City
Norma Otto, age 97, of Albert City, Iowa died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, Iowa. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake, Iowa. Visitation will be...
siouxlandnews.com
One of the best county fairs in America happening this week in Clay County, Iowa
SPENCER, Iowa — It's called one of the top 75 greatest county fairs in America and it's happening right now in Siouxland. The Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa started its eight-day run on Saturday, Sept. 10th. With food, rides, shows, exhibits and everything in-between, the Clay County Fair...
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
stormlakeradio.com
Diane Kay Wilkins, 79, of Ida Grove
Diane Kay Wilkins, age 79, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital of Denison, Iowa. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Rev. Luann Benge will officiate.
KCCI.com
Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
stormlakeradio.com
Landus Cooperative Showcases New Storage Flat in Early
Landus Cooperative in Early held at open house on Friday to showcase their new storage flat. Construction on the facility started in May, and is expected to be finished in a couple of weeks. Eric Pullen is the Location Manager at Landus in Early...(audio clip below :14 ) The eight-million...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMES IN MULTIPLE STATES
A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH A BURGLARY AT A HARDWARE STORE IN STORM LAKE HAS BEEN LINKED TO SIMILAR BURGLARIES ELSEWHERE IN IOWA AND SURROUNDING STATES.
kscj.com
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED
THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 6-7, 2022
7:30am: Trever Antrim 39 of Arizona was booked into the jail for public intoxication. 11:11am: A deputy investigated a scam in the 400 block of East Paton Street, Paton. 12:47pm: A deputy investigated a littering complaint in the 200 block of South 6th Street, Grand Junction. 1:25pm: A deputy investigated...
Sioux City Journal
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
kiwaradio.com
The World’s Greatest County Fair Is Underway In Spencer
Spencer, Iowa — The “World’s Greatest County Fair” opened it’s nine-day run Saturday at the fairgrounds in Spencer. Each September, people come from far and wide to take in the Clay County Fair, with judging events, commercial exhibits, a giant midway, a wide variety of foods and world-class grandstand entertainment, the Clay County fair rivals many state fairs in size and types of attractions.
Iowa State Auditor Finds More Than $16K In Improper Disbursements From Student Activities Fund in Emmetsburg
(Emmetsburg, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office has found more than 16-thousand dollars in improper disbursements from student activities funds in Emmetsburg. An investigation found high school football coach Mike Dunlap spent the money on football camps and other unapproved items. WHO/TV reports the auditor’s office examined transactions between July 2013 and August of last year. Dunlap has repaid more than 46-hundred dollars to the Emmetsburg Community School District. He is no longer the activities director for the district but remains the high school’s football coach. A determination will be made on whether charges should be filed.
stormlakeradio.com
Pocahontas Area Wins Overtime Thriller
Jacob Kopriva's six-yard touchdown run lifted Pocahontas Area to a 12-6 overtime win at Sioux Central in Week 3 high school football. After Sioux Central was forced to punt on the game's first series, Poky traveled 56 yards in nine plays in 4:56. Alex Welander's two-yard touchdown run made it 6-0, as the ensuing two-point run was unsuccessful. Sioux Central's defense kept the score 6-0 at the half, thanks in part to a pair of interceptions inside the ten yard line by Trevor Ehlers and Devyn Wilson.
