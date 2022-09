No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Grant Road in Carroll Thursday afternoon. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:19 p.m. Their initial investigation found a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 25-year-old Colby Wiederin of Carroll, was traveling northbound on Grant. Wiederin had stopped for a stalled vehicle when the truck was struck from behind by a 2012 Dodge Avenger, operated by 16-year-old Kaci Peter of Carroll. The crash resulted in disabling damage to the Dodge, and the teenage driver was cited for following too close.

CARROLL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO