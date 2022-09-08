Read full article on original website
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
WJCL
Heavy rain causes sewage spill at Hunter Army Airfield
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An estimated 8,100 gallons of sewage discharged into Lamar Canal at Hunter Army Airfield on Friday. The spill was caused by a hydraulic overload from 4 inches of rainfall over a 24-hour period. Installation personnel responded immediately and corrected the problem, averting further spillage. Impact to...
wtoc.com
First Alert: Heavy rain could lead to flooding
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day:. A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for our coastal communities. Two to four inches of rain will be possible through tonight. Localized higher amounts will be possible. Remember, don’t drive on water-covered roads!. These showers will...
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
soundingsonline.com
Better Hurricane Updates Are Coming
When Hurricane Matthew tore through Hilton Head, South Carolina, in 2016, it smashed Palmetto Bay Marina with such force that the water rose above the pilings. Winds were nearly 90 miles per hour. More than a foot of rain crashed down from the sky. The scene that a local Sea Tow owner described at the time seemed almost apocalyptic: “The entire marina lifted off of its anchor and then floated away.”
Chatham County interstate closure advisory
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
Barrels wash ashore Tybee Island beach early Friday morning
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some barrels washed ashore on Tybee Island early Friday morning. According to Shawn Gillen, Tybee City Manager, the barrels were cleaned up by its Department of Public Works. Gillen said the island experienced very high tides last night. There were no details provided on what was inside the barrels and […]
wtoc.com
40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, about 40 cars were broken into at the Rice Creek Apartments, Ardmore Apartments, and a hotel in the area of Hwy 21 near I-95 over the weekend. Several cars were left unlocked while others had windows smashed. Police...
WJCL
'Always remove all valuables': Port Wentworth police issue warning following rash of car break-ins
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — The Port Wentworth Police Department is issuing a warning after receiving approximately 40 reports of car break-ins over the weekend. PWPD said the break-ins were reported at the Rice Creek Apartments, Ardmore Apartments and a hotel in the area of Highway 21 near I-95. They...
freightwaves.com
SONAR Sightings for Sept. 8: Capacity seems to be able to handle increased volume from Port of Savannah, Georgia
The highlights from Thursday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
wtoc.com
Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: Crash on I-16 in Pembroke traps 4, injures 6
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke Saturday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, the rollover crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133. GSP said a preliminary investigation suggests a silver Nissan...
wtoc.com
Garden City Housing Team host housing fair and expo
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Savannah area is the second most expensive area to live in the state. That can make finding and affording housing a challenge which is why the Garden City Housing Team put on a housing fair and expo Saturday.
Savannah River Site liquid waste program wins safety, health award for 13th consecutive year
The liquid waste program at the Savannah River Site has earned a safety and health award from the U.S. Department of Energy for the 13th consecutive year. The program received a Voluntary Protection Program Star of Excellence preceding the National VPP Participants’ Association Safety+ Symposium in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 22.
WJCL
Statesboro first responders hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
STATESBORO, Ga. — On Sunday, the Statesboro Fire and Police Departments kept the promise to never forget the events of Sept. 11, 2001. "We're here today to remember those who sacrificed so much so we can do what we do today," said Bobby Duggar, deputy fire chief at the Statesboro Fire Department. "It was a huge sacrifice that was made that day."
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired the book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake...
Gallery: Pooler Patriot Day 2022
POOLER, Ga (WSAV) — The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Patriot Day celebration on Saturday. Check out this photo gallery below!
wtoc.com
Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head. Hilton Head Fire Rescue says six people were vacationing in the home. Four people escaped and another person was taken to the hospital. Deputies say the...
wtoc.com
Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
WJCL
Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Friday update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Kelyn Glover was last seen Wednesday on the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Kelyn is described as 5...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of dollars and years later the City of Savannah voted to condemn a private cemetery. Issues with Evergreen Cemetery go back decades, according to the city. Families, including Mayor Van Johnson, couldn’t visit their loved ones because of all the grass and debris covering the...
