Savannah, GA

WJCL

Heavy rain causes sewage spill at Hunter Army Airfield

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An estimated 8,100 gallons of sewage discharged into Lamar Canal at Hunter Army Airfield on Friday. The spill was caused by a hydraulic overload from 4 inches of rainfall over a 24-hour period. Installation personnel responded immediately and corrected the problem, averting further spillage. Impact to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Alert: Heavy rain could lead to flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day:. A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for our coastal communities. Two to four inches of rain will be possible through tonight. Localized higher amounts will be possible. Remember, don’t drive on water-covered roads!. These showers will...
SAVANNAH, GA
soundingsonline.com

Better Hurricane Updates Are Coming

When Hurricane Matthew tore through Hilton Head, South Carolina, in 2016, it smashed Palmetto Bay Marina with such force that the water rose above the pilings. Winds were nearly 90 miles per hour. More than a foot of rain crashed down from the sky. The scene that a local Sea Tow owner described at the time seemed almost apocalyptic: “The entire marina lifted off of its anchor and then floated away.”
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Savannah, GA
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Barrels wash ashore Tybee Island beach early Friday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some barrels washed ashore on Tybee Island early Friday morning. According to Shawn Gillen, Tybee City Manager, the barrels were cleaned up by its Department of Public Works. Gillen said the island experienced very high tides last night. There were no details provided on what was inside the barrels and […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia State Patrol: Crash on I-16 in Pembroke traps 4, injures 6

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke Saturday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, the rollover crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133. GSP said a preliminary investigation suggests a silver Nissan...
PEMBROKE, GA
wtoc.com

Garden City Housing Team host housing fair and expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Savannah area is the second most expensive area to live in the state. That can make finding and affording housing a challenge which is why the Garden City Housing Team put on a housing fair and expo Saturday.
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Statesboro first responders hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

STATESBORO, Ga. — On Sunday, the Statesboro Fire and Police Departments kept the promise to never forget the events of Sept. 11, 2001. "We're here today to remember those who sacrificed so much so we can do what we do today," said Bobby Duggar, deputy fire chief at the Statesboro Fire Department. "It was a huge sacrifice that was made that day."
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head. Hilton Head Fire Rescue says six people were vacationing in the home. Four people escaped and another person was taken to the hospital. Deputies say the...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Friday update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Kelyn Glover was last seen Wednesday on the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Kelyn is described as 5...
SAVANNAH, GA

