Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Lexington Police investigate multiple shootings, 9 people shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another violent weekend in Lexington as police investigate four different shootings that took place Saturday night and Sunday morning. The first, police say on Saturday around 8:26 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a car on New Circle road. Police say the officer found...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man turns himself in after running from police on N. Broadway

UPDATE: (10:12 p.m.) – Guy House, the man accused of running from police with a gun on North Broadway Sunday has been booked into jail. According to the jail, House has 19 charges against him, including fleeing police and felony possession of a gun, among others. The jail says...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

9 people shot in multiple Saturday night shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating multiple shootings that occurred throughout Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Officers responded to New Circle Road and Versailles Road at around 8:30 PM Saturday night. Three male adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Later, a fourth person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say that this was related to the victims found on New Circle Road. One person reportedly does have life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WUKY

Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

Officials say a gunfire exchange between a suspect who died and a police officer who was wounded led to an hourslong standoff at a central Kentucky hotel. Karyn Czar has more on the story. A statement from Lexington Police says two officers responded late Thursday to a call from the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

DEVELOPING: Large police presence on North Broadway

UPDATE (5:27 P.M.) We are still on the scene, waiting for police to provide any information. Our reporter spoke with witnesses who say they stopped to change a flat tire, when they saw a man walking. A short time after they saw police who they say told them to get down and that the man had a gun.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington officer shot; suspect killed by police on Tates Creek Road

Alexandra Harper - Kentucky Equine Education Project - Commonwealth Classic Polo Match. Alexandra Harper - Kentucky Equine Education Project - Commonwealth Classic Polo Match. WATCH | Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT. Teen arrested after shooting of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Person who shot Lexington Police Officer now dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Police Department says a police officer was shot, officers returned fire, shooting the person who shot the officer. Officers responded to a call in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road Thursday night. When officers approached the suspect, the suspect fired a gun at the officers and the officers returned fire, according to police.
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky officer shot, suspect who fired at him killed by police returning fire

A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said. Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with a suspect, a police statement said. The suspect fired a gun and one officer was wounded and taken to a hospital but was expected to survive, police said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday for several hours. It has since reopened. A police spokesperson says just before 2 p.m. officers observed a subject known to have active warrants near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington woman arrested for setting house on fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington woman is in jail after setting her house on fire Saturday. According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were called to the 1000 block of Pennebaker Drive just before 6:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fire. Fire officials say when they...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

1 man dead after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Lexington. Police told FOX 56 they responded to a disorder call between two people at around 6 p.m. on Devonia Avenue off North Limestone Street. The Fayette County Coroner said police discovered 57-year-old Clarence...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown officials investigate deadly crash, victim identified

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened around 4:30 pm Friday evening at Lexington Road and Mcclelland Circle. The road was shut down for several hours. The victim collided with an SUV while driving his motorcycle. According to the Scott County coroner, 48-year-old Shannon...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car

CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

2 found after taking KSP on pursuit, police say

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Metro Police Department took Johnson and Burns into custody just before 3 a.m. They are both lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people who they say fled earlier this week in Madison County.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lexington. According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. A woman told officers a man she just met hurt her with an unknown weapon inside the man’s vehicle, near the...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

Lexington, Kentucky Man Sentenced to Prison for Armed Fentanyl Trafficking

LEXINGTON, KY (September 9, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington man, Titus Mayhorn, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday to 250 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
LEXINGTON, KY

