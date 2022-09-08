Read full article on original website
Royal expert: King Charles III extended olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Will rift be healed?
The new king of England, King Charles III, addressed his nation on Friday, paying tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and ushering in a new era. Charles’ ascension to the throne comes at a tumultuous time for England politically and economically, with the country facing spiraling energy costs and inflation, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the aftermath of the country’s exit from the European Union. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the politics of King Charles III, and how he is likely to change the British Monarchy.Sept. 10, 2022.
Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight
King Charles III addressed UK Parliament for the first time as monarch on Monday. The BBC's Katty Kay discusses the significance.Sept. 12, 2022.
William and Kate, Harry and Meghan view tributes, greet crowds at Windsor Castle
Prince William, Prince Harry and their spouses reunited at Windsor Castle to pause and admire a large flower memorial for the queen. The royals walked the four-mile path to the castle where they greeted crowds of mourners and visitors. NBC's Katy Tur and Molly Hunter report. Sept. 10, 2022.
Charles III officially proclaimed king of Britain
Charles III was publicly proclaimed Britain's new king at St. James’s Palace in London along with gun salutes. The proclamation followed the meeting of the Accession Council where Charles and Prince William gathered with senior British politicians.Sept. 10, 2022.
Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse
Lola Adesioye, a social and political writer and commentator born and raised in London, talks with Alex Wagner about how the death of Queen Elizabeth II could accelerate the dissolution of the British commonwealth as more member countries reckon with past atrocities, reject the monarchy, and reclaim their national identities. Sept. 10, 2022.
What the queen's death means to Britain's former colonies
My mother, now a New Yorker, grew up speaking the Queen’s English. Her father was an Anglophile who excelled as a lawyer in a British legal system. He dressed in tweed jackets, drank tea with milk and smoked a pipe. He also supported the resistance movement, leaving everything behind in Jallander (now India) to migrate to Lyallpur (now Pakistan) when dissolution of the British Raj created new political boundaries and national identities.
Why Carnegie Mellon's condemnation of a professor's viral tweet is troubling
After learning Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II was on her deathbed, a Carnegie Mellon University professor, Uju Anya, sent out a contentious tweet: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.” The tweet went viral and garnered even more attention — and pushback — after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quote-tweeted Anya’s comment and said he didn’t believe she was “working to make the world better.”
Trump asks judge to pass cost of “special master” to the American taxpayer
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge in Florida to make Donald Trump foot the bill for the special master review of documents seized from Mar-A-Lago. However, Trump’s legal team is pushing for the government to cover half the cost of the process. MSNBC Contributors Charlie Savage and Barb McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the disagreements between Team Trump and the Justice Department. Sept. 12, 2022.
Family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh demand accountability for her death
Today marks four months since Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in Israel. The Israeli military only recently admitted to being responsible for her death but ruled it an accident, and said it was dropping the matter. Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen’s niece, accused the Israelis of obfuscating the truth. “Now, more than ever they want to sweep it under the rug,” she said on ‘Velshi.’ Shireen’s family is calling on the United States to intervene and carry out its own independent investigation into the killing of its own citizen. “It’s so infuriating that they haven’t taken any action to hold Israel responsible for the killing.” Instead, Lina says her family has had to “shoulder the task” of holding Israel accountable for Shireen’s death. She also accused the Israeli forces of trying to silence Shireen a second time when they attacked mourners at her funeral. “They didn’t let us mourn in peace,” she said, adding, “They killed her once, and they continued to try and silence her.”Sept. 11, 2022.
Kehinde Andrews: The monarchy represented the racism that my generation felt
The world is looking on as England mourns its queen, but some aren’t remembering the values she stood for warmly. NYU School of Law professor Melissa Murray and Birmingham City University Professor of Black Studies explain why this difficult conversation is important to have and why now is not an inappropriate time to have it. “We have never seen the Queen as someone who represents us, as someone who has represented us. There is literally no conflict. You can see the critical nature that has to be brought to this. This is someone who represented white colonialism, and white supremacy. I'm not sure why I shouldn't say it when millions of people have exactly the same feeling.”Sept. 10, 2022.
Trump, DOJ each propose two potential special master candidates for Mar-a-Lago documents
Alex Wagner reports breaking news that Donald Trump and the Justice Department have each submitted two candidates to Judge Cannon for consideration to serve as special master to review the materials seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI. John Fishwick, former U.S. attorney, joins for analysis. Sept. 10, 2022.
