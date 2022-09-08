Read full article on original website
Nearly $100 Million Headed to Kentucky for Tornado Recovery
I don't imagine very many of us will ever forget where we were on the evening of December 10th, 2021. For me, it's easy. I was sitting right here at the station airing wall-to-wall severe weather coverage from the Eyewitness News-WEHT Weather Authority team. THE DECEMBER 10TH WESTERN KENTUCKY TORNADO...
Crises forge Beshear’s role as Kentucky’s consoler in chief
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Derrek McIntosh was left homeless twice within weeks — first by floodwaters that destroyed his eastern Kentucky home, then when a fire burned down the house he stayed in with relatives. Now that he’s moved into a temporary travel trailer, McIntosh said he no...
$95.7 million approved in FEMA assistance for Kentucky tornado recovery
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Nine months after tornadoes ravaged through western Kentucky, more than $95.7 million in federal assistance has been provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration to support disaster recovery. That figure includes more than $15.8 million in housing assistance and other essential disaster-related needs, and more than $59.3 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Kelly Craft shakes up governor’s race
This week in Kentucky politics, another high profile candidate has joined the Republican race for Kentucky governor.
COMMENTARY: Best practices for a better Kentucky: More work, less welfare
The great irony arising out of COVID'S lingering effect is that businesses struggle to fill positions while many able-bodied adults sit it out, unwilling to forego their government benefits by returning to the workforce. It’s a dilemma Kentucky must solve to take full advantage of the opportunities like the thousands...
Mike Lindell takes aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in 6 minute video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — My Pillow founder Mike Lindell took aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in a six-minute video posted to YouTube by Jessica Neal, who lost her bid for a state Senate seat, about cast vote records and Dominion voting machines. The video consists of...
Kentucky State Police Honor 75 Troopers And Officers For Heroic Acts Of Service
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 9, 2022) – Yesterday, Thursday, September 8th, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
'Yes' or 'No': Leaders encourage Kentuckians to vote on constitutional amendment that would eliminate abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This November, Kentuckians will have more to vote on than just their chosen political candidates. A constitutional amendment will also be on the ballot, asking voters to decide if text should be added to the state constitution that would eliminate abortion. Friday, one lawmaker and pro-choice...
Changes made to SNAP income limits in Ohio
The United States Department of Agriculture has adjusted the income limit requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
Election Integrity Issues highlighted in Kentucky as Missing Seals uncovered says Jessica Neal, GOP Primary Candidate for State Senator who paid $57,368.00 for Ballot Recount in the Counties of Campbell, Bracken, Pendleton and a Portion of Kenton County
NEWPORT, KY - On Friday, August 26, Campbell County Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla found the integrity of the ballots was “satisfactorily shown” in the recount for the Kentucky State Senate District 24 race, and chose to certify the results for the May 17, 2022 primary election. This...
Panelists advocate against amendment that would solidify abortion restrictions in Ky. constitution
Democratic Kentucky state Rep. Nima Kulkarni, Protect Kentucky Access and the National Council of Jewish Women hosted the panel discussion.
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone threatened with prosecution over alleged campaign-finance violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says it will seek to refer Joe Blystone, who ran for Ohio governor earlier this year, to prosecutors for campaign-finance violations if he doesn’t accept a deal that includes turning over all his remaining campaign money to state officials. While...
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill
BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
AAA: Crude price fall, pushing pump prices lower — Kentucky gas is seven center lower on the week
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped 5 cents to $3.73. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.59 million b/d to 8.73 million b/d last week. According to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by...
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire
Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
