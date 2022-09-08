ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson water samples show improvement

By Jaylan Wright
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UReQH_0hnYCMsd00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has remained at a steady pressure for more than 24 hours, according to the City of Jackson. Leaders said the plant is currently working at 87 PSI.

Officials also said gains were made in the overhead storage tanks, and the margin that had been depleted on Monday was restored by Wednesday. All storage tanks have stable water levels.

On Tuesday, the membrane plant increased production by more than two million gallons from the previous day. Leaders said the four filters in operation on the conventional side are able to be controlled from the operations room instead of manually by a staff member.

Repairs to high service pumps that deliver pressure and water to the city were made on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday. Restoration of the ammonia water line will happen on Wednesday in order to help improve water quality in the distribution system.

Could New Orleans face a water crisis similar to Jackson?

Leaders said two plant operators were issued provisional Class A Water Operator licenses by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday. There are now four Class A Operators at O.B. Curtis.

Investigative sampling will continue on Wednesday to monitor water quality. According to officials, the investigative samples from Tuesday were better than anticipated, but the distribution system is not ready for full sampling to clear the boil water notice.

Jackson has been until a boil water notice since July 29, 2022. There will need to be two rounds of clear samples in order to lift the boil water notice.

If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure, you can report using an online tool .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Coffee-colored tap water shows Jackson has a long way to go before exiting crisis

JACKSON, Miss. - There are still 150,000 families without clean water in Jackson, Mississippi. On August 29, a historic amount of rain flooded the Pearl River, which runs through the city. But the flood itself was just the start of an unimaginable crisis. The storm destroyed the city's main water treatment plant, where pumps had already failed in late July, forcing a boil water advisory.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Model built of Yazoo Backwater Pump Project

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District and the U.S.Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) developed a 1:17.62 physical scale model of the Yazoo Backwater Pump project. Officials said the model will be used to accurately answer questions and challenges needed during the design and plan development. It […]
VICKSBURG, MS
fox29.com

Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis

JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
WJTV 12

Scheduled power outage to affect Brandon businesses

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 30 businesses are expected to experience a scheduled power outage in Brandon on Sunday, September 18. City officials said Entergy’s scheduled power outage will take place from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. They said the following businesses will be affected: Advance America Arnold Law Firm Audible AutoZone Baker Law Firm […]
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

LeFleur East looking ahead to the future, following BID vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With a major hurdle out of the way, leaders with Jackson’s newest business improvement district (BID) are looking ahead to the future. For those spearheading efforts to form the LeFleur East BID, the next step is creating a board of directors and tweaking final plans on how it will spend BID revenue.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Water Quality#New Orleans
WJTV 12

Woke Vote to hold water, voter registration drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Woke Vote will water distribution and voter registration drive, Hydrate with Hope, in Jackson on Sunday, September 11. The organization will provide cases of water to families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Participants will also have an opportunity to register to vote. The drive will be held from 3:00 p.m. to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Electric car charging station to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kenneth Cleveland, the owner of Universal Solar Enterprise, plans to open an electric car charging station in the City of Jackson. The charging station is expected to be located on John R. Lynch Street. Cleveland believes the new charging station will help the city, which has been impacted by crime and […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
houmatimes.com

TPSO provided meals after recent Jackson, MS flooding

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office recently provided assistance to out of state Public Safety Partners, during a recent tragic event that affected their community. Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office had the pleasure of cooking and...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Jackson Free Press

Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery

A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch announced on Thursday that two Rankin County men appeared in federal court on felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, conspiracy, and making false statements.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi lieutenant governor visits Jackson restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Jackson restaurants today as they try to navigate the ongoing water crisis and boil water notice. Johnny T's Blues and Bistro on Farish Street was first on his list. "They're open for business, this place is packed...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors. The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy