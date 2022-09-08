Read full article on original website
Yakima Council to look at pedestrian safety near Chuck Austin Place, other traffic topics
The city is looking at solutions for a pedestrian safety issue raised by residents of a veteran housing complex on South 16th Avenue in Yakima. Residents of Chuck Austin Place, a housing development at 1630 S. 16th Ave. that serves formerly homeless veterans, routinely walk to and from a convenience store at the intersection of 16th and Washington avenues, Public Works staff said in a memo to the City Council.
Yakima's Hotel Maison joins Hilton group of boutique hotels
Hotel Maison, located in one of Yakima’s historic buildings, has joined Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, officials with the downtown hotel said. The newly converted property is at 321 E. Yakima Ave. downtown. “Partnering with Tapestry Collection by Hilton allows us to provide guests seeking an independent hotel stay a...
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
It Happened Here: Mabton Hay Palace celebrates area's agricultural achievements in 1915
In the bedtime story “The Three Little Pigs,” the straw house the first pig built was intended to be a representation for sloth. But in 1915, a larger structure assembled from hay bales in Mabton was instead a testament to the industry of Lower Valley farmers who had more alfalfa hay than they knew how to profitably sell.
Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county
YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
DTG's expansion looms over trails at Rocky Top west of Yakima
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Rocky Top trails provide a unique combination of wildflowers, shrub steppe, single track trails graded for mountain biking, and expansive views of the Yakima Valley. Frequent hikers and mountain bikers have seen that special environment change considerably since DTG Recycle took over the nearby landfill and...
kpq.com
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima is Coming. Want Tix?
It's been 130 years in the making. The event in Yakima that everyone looks forward to each year is almost here. The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, September 23rd - October 2nd. We're beginning to get excited around here. Celebrating 130 years of family fun, The Central Washington State...
Births for Sept. 11, 2022
Halliday — To Krista and Adam Halliday of Yakima, a daughter, Adeline Mae Halliday, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:55 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022. Berry — To Aleena Marie Gutierrez and Richard Santana Berry Jr. of Yakima, a son, Kai Santana Berry, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2022.
Community gathers for vigil for missing 4-year-old; more resources arriving Monday for search
About 50 community members gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Yakima on Sunday to pray for a 4-year-old who went missing in Yakima on Saturday night. The short candlelight vigil took place as authorities spent Saturday night and Sunday searching for the boy who went missing around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Sarg Hubbard Park.
New mural at Grandview Museum pays homage to town's history
More public art is blooming in Grandview. Larelle Michener began to outline a new mural on the west wall of the Grandview Museum on Tuesday. The sunset drifted from yellow to orange to purple behind her as she climbed onto scaffolding and began to trace the design with chalk. Michener will bring the wall to life with paint over the course of a week.
White Pass School in Randle takes in fire evacuees as fire near Packwood grows
Aid from around Washington will soon head toward the Goat Rocks Wilderness fire near Packwood as the fire’s estimated size now sits at 1,800 acres, the state Department of Emergency Management announced Friday night. The state approved activation of the State Fire Mobilization Resource, which puts out a call...
Benton City Daze – “Small Town Big Experience!”
Summer is winding down and pumpkin spice has weaseled its way into coffee shops and every advertisement on social media, but I am here to tell you, SUMMER IS NOT OVER! Not yet at least, not until I experience Benton City Daze!. Benton City Daze is a weekend full of...
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
Missing Yakima boy’s mother says son loves fish, will come if called
YAKIMA – The parents of Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who has now been missing more than 24 hours, said they are desperate to find any clues as to where he may have gone. Lucian went missing from Sarg Hubbard Park Saturday. Authorities said his family spent about 15 minutes looking for him before they called police. Yakima Fire Deputy...
U.S. 12 over White Pass reopens; fire evacuation levels reduced near Packwood
U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass reopened on Sunday night with evacuation levels reduced for the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, U.S. 12 and State Route 123 reopened, according to fire updates on Inciweb. The roads closed Friday afternoon because of the Goat Rocks Fire.
Statewide search in place for missing 4-year-old boy from Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old boy in Yakima. The boy, named Lucian, was last seen near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima at 7:15 p.m. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. The search was handed over to Yakima County Search and...
Proposed expansion to Rocky Top landfill draws ire of neighbors, prompts environmental probes
DTG Recycle says it’s running out of room at its Rocky Top landfill west of Yakima and wants to move into a new adjacent disposal area to continue operations. DTG bought the limited purpose landfill on the flanks of Cowiche Mountain in late 2019 from Ron Anderson for $9.2 million, according to the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. The Snohomish-based company has since added a recycling component to the operation and has increased the volume of material being disposed there. Anderson, the former owner, should not be confused with Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson.
