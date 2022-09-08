ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Council to look at pedestrian safety near Chuck Austin Place, other traffic topics

The city is looking at solutions for a pedestrian safety issue raised by residents of a veteran housing complex on South 16th Avenue in Yakima. Residents of Chuck Austin Place, a housing development at 1630 S. 16th Ave. that serves formerly homeless veterans, routinely walk to and from a convenience store at the intersection of 16th and Washington avenues, Public Works staff said in a memo to the City Council.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima's Hotel Maison joins Hilton group of boutique hotels

Hotel Maison, located in one of Yakima’s historic buildings, has joined Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, officials with the downtown hotel said. The newly converted property is at 321 E. Yakima Ave. downtown. “Partnering with Tapestry Collection by Hilton allows us to provide guests seeking an independent hotel stay a...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county

YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

DTG's expansion looms over trails at Rocky Top west of Yakima

Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Rocky Top trails provide a unique combination of wildflowers, shrub steppe, single track trails graded for mountain biking, and expansive views of the Yakima Valley. Frequent hikers and mountain bikers have seen that special environment change considerably since DTG Recycle took over the nearby landfill and...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington

Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Festival#Yakima Federal Savings#Tieton Drive#Coins Collectibles#N Ninth St
Yakima Herald Republic

Births for Sept. 11, 2022

Halliday — To Krista and Adam Halliday of Yakima, a daughter, Adeline Mae Halliday, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:55 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022. Berry — To Aleena Marie Gutierrez and Richard Santana Berry Jr. of Yakima, a son, Kai Santana Berry, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2022.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

New mural at Grandview Museum pays homage to town's history

More public art is blooming in Grandview. Larelle Michener began to outline a new mural on the west wall of the Grandview Museum on Tuesday. The sunset drifted from yellow to orange to purple behind her as she climbed onto scaffolding and began to trace the design with chalk. Michener will bring the wall to life with paint over the course of a week.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

White Pass School in Randle takes in fire evacuees as fire near Packwood grows

Aid from around Washington will soon head toward the Goat Rocks Wilderness fire near Packwood as the fire’s estimated size now sits at 1,800 acres, the state Department of Emergency Management announced Friday night. The state approved activation of the State Fire Mobilization Resource, which puts out a call...
PACKWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
Yakima Herald Republic

Proposed expansion to Rocky Top landfill draws ire of neighbors, prompts environmental probes

DTG Recycle says it’s running out of room at its Rocky Top landfill west of Yakima and wants to move into a new adjacent disposal area to continue operations. DTG bought the limited purpose landfill on the flanks of Cowiche Mountain in late 2019 from Ron Anderson for $9.2 million, according to the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. The Snohomish-based company has since added a recycling component to the operation and has increased the volume of material being disposed there. Anderson, the former owner, should not be confused with Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy