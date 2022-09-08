More public art is blooming in Grandview. Larelle Michener began to outline a new mural on the west wall of the Grandview Museum on Tuesday. The sunset drifted from yellow to orange to purple behind her as she climbed onto scaffolding and began to trace the design with chalk. Michener will bring the wall to life with paint over the course of a week.

