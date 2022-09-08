ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America

She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury.The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #buoycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.“I think that the clever move is to invite him,” said Tapper, noting that the decision would ultimately be “left up to President...
The Hill

Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth

Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96. Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson,...
TIME

What Happens When Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Dies?

Update: Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. Read her obituary here. When the world’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, dies, it will be communicated with four simple words: “London Bridge is down.”. The phrase refers to “Operation London Bridge,” Britain’s not-so-secret plan for how to proceed...
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II death: Netflix’s The Crown to pause filming, according to reports

Netflix series The Crown will pause filming following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a report.On Thursday (8 September), Buckingham Palace announced that Elizabeth II had died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96.The award-winning drama follows the life of Elizabeth II from prior to her coronation, with the role of the Queen played by actors Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and, most recently, Imelda Staunton.According to US trade publication Variety, sources close to series creator Peter Morgan have confirmed that production on series six will temporarily pause.The Independent has reached out to Netflix for comment.Elsewhere, Hollywood has used social...
Benzinga

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
The Independent

Royals tasked with taking care of the Queen’s beloved corgis revealed

It has been revealed that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will become the caretakers of Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis. The Queen left behind two of her cherished pets in her passing, both of them gifted to her by the Duke of York. Her Majesty famously adored the dogs, with the breed associated with the monarch internationally after spending much of her life accompanied by them.Sandy and Muick were the last of the Queen's 30 pet corgis.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles joins royal coffin procession in Edinburgh – liveWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Obituary: An extraordinary life of service
The Independent

‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister.While waiting for Ms Truss to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits, which would turn out to be the last.In true British style, there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
The Independent

Queen death – live: King Charles and senior royals attend St Giles’ Cathedral service

King Charles III and other senior royals are attending a thanksgiving service for the late Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.A procession, starting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, carried Her Majesty’s coffin along the Royal Mile to the cathedral, where it will lie in rest for 24 hours.Earlier, the new monarch vowed to uphold parliamentary traditions in his first address to MPs and peers, saying he would aim to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by maintaining the principles of constitutional government.The Duke of Sussex also paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother as he thanked her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”, describing her as a “guiding compass” through her commitment to service and duty. Read More Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?Everything royal experts have said about Prince William and Prince Harry’s reunionHow can you attend the Queen’s lying-in-state ahead of her funeral?Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take the Queen’s corgis
In Touch Weekly

Inside the Days Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death: King Charles’ Address and More

Continuing to honor her legacy. King Charles and the royal family have held several major events since Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Twitter account of the royal family wrote on the day of her death at the age of 96. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
The Independent

‘Irreparable loss’: World leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes began pouring in from around the world after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died, Britain’s longest ever reigning monarch, aged 96.Her death was announced on Thursday evening. Queen Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne, overseeing a time of great transformation for Britain at home and a reign that saw the end of its global empire abroad after the Second World War.At the time of her death she was the Head of the Commonwealth, which consists of 56 countries and more than two billion people. She was also the head of state in...
