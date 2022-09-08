ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, ME

WMTW

Art and nature meet at the Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival

WELLS, Maine — Over 130 artisans from all over the East Coast gathered for the annual Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival. It's a highly selective, juried art show that showcases artisans who either use natural materials in their work, or who take inspiration from nature in their designs. The festival always takes place at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on the weekend after Labor Day.
WELLS, ME
foxbangor.com

Antique shop found in flames

OQUNQUIT — Just before 8 a.m. Saturday a fire was discovered at Blacksmiths Antiques on Main St. the fire was well established in this 12,000 square foot building when Ogunquit firefighters arrived. The crews worked hard to bring this stubborn fire under control in a few hours. The Kennebunk...
OGUNQUIT, ME
Q97.9

J’s Oyster in Portland is Angry and Calling for Boycott of Whole Foods Market

I love J's Oyster, but this has me scratching my head. J's Oyster recently posted on their Facebook page to boycott Whole Foods because they've stopped selling live lobsters. It's true. Whole Foods has banned the sale of live lobsters and crabs on the grounds that it's inhumane. Of course, this happened back around 2006. But J's has either recently gotten upset again about Whole Foods' decision - or they just found out. This is what they wrote on their Facebook page:
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
Falmouth, ME
Maine Lifestyle
Falmouth, ME
94.3 WCYY

Relax and Camp Overnight at this Lavender Farm in Maine

Lavender is supposed to be calming, every night I use lavender essential oil to relax. However, I just found out that there is a lavender farm in Maine. Braun's Riverside Lavender Farm is located only 30 minutes from Portland, located on the banks of the Saco River, and is privately owned and operated by retired Master Gunnery Sergeant Mark Braun and his wife Tammy.
PORTLAND, ME
bowdoinorient.com

Grampa’s Garden: Brunswick’s hidden ‘garden of natural healing’

“Grampa and Gramma called the outdoors ‘a garden of natural healing,’” reads the Grampa’s Garden Website. From the moment you open the door to Grampa’s Garden Sensory Adventure Spa on Maine Street, it’s clear this place is unique. The physical space of the café resembles a garden. Replacing chirping birds and blossoming flowers, the whir of an espresso machine greets your ears, and spices waft through the air, promising a delicious menu. From the vintage posters and extensive collection of Starbucks cards on the walls to the books lingering in corners of comfy chairs, it’s unclear where all of the trinkets come from, but they feel like they belong. Just like vines, these physical elements ebb and flow in an unorganized, but natural way. Among this selection is an abundance of health products, from essential oils to heated blankets.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Antiques shop in Ogunquit severely damaged by fire

PORTLAND, Maine — Route 1 in Ogunquit was closed Saturday morning while firefighters battle a massive fire in Ogunquit. When firefighters arrived around 7:58 a.m., the building at 166 Main St. was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke, according to Ogunquit Fire Chief Russell Osgood. Multiple fire agencies sent...
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine

Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
WINDSOR, ME
WMTW

Cyclists take the scenic route during the Maine Lighthouse Ride

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of cyclists hit the Eastern Trail for theMaine Lighthouse Ride on Saturday. Bikers gathered at Spring Point Ledge Light on the Southern Maine Community College campus and left in groups throughout the morning. Participants biked between 25 to 100 miles and passed seven to...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Poland Spring withdraws Hollis water request

HOLLIS, Maine — Poland Spring has withdrawn its application to double the amount of water it takes from a well in Hollis. A planned Sept. 14 public meeting to discuss and vote on the issue has now been canceled according to a post on the town'swebsite. In August, the...
POLAND SPRING, ME
thewestendnews.com

To Cruise or Not to Cruise?

On the November 8th Portland ballot is “An Act to Restrict Cruise Ships in Order to Reduce Congestion and Pollution.” The summary language states the Act, “Limits the number of passengers who may disembark from cruise ships to no more than 1,000 people on a given day, in aggregate, going into effect in 2025.”
PORTLAND, ME

