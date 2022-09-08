“Grampa and Gramma called the outdoors ‘a garden of natural healing,’” reads the Grampa’s Garden Website. From the moment you open the door to Grampa’s Garden Sensory Adventure Spa on Maine Street, it’s clear this place is unique. The physical space of the café resembles a garden. Replacing chirping birds and blossoming flowers, the whir of an espresso machine greets your ears, and spices waft through the air, promising a delicious menu. From the vintage posters and extensive collection of Starbucks cards on the walls to the books lingering in corners of comfy chairs, it’s unclear where all of the trinkets come from, but they feel like they belong. Just like vines, these physical elements ebb and flow in an unorganized, but natural way. Among this selection is an abundance of health products, from essential oils to heated blankets.

BRUNSWICK, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO