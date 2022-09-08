Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Related
WMTW
Art and nature meet at the Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival
WELLS, Maine — Over 130 artisans from all over the East Coast gathered for the annual Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival. It's a highly selective, juried art show that showcases artisans who either use natural materials in their work, or who take inspiration from nature in their designs. The festival always takes place at Wells Reserve at Laudholm on the weekend after Labor Day.
foxbangor.com
Antique shop found in flames
OQUNQUIT — Just before 8 a.m. Saturday a fire was discovered at Blacksmiths Antiques on Main St. the fire was well established in this 12,000 square foot building when Ogunquit firefighters arrived. The crews worked hard to bring this stubborn fire under control in a few hours. The Kennebunk...
J’s Oyster in Portland is Angry and Calling for Boycott of Whole Foods Market
I love J's Oyster, but this has me scratching my head. J's Oyster recently posted on their Facebook page to boycott Whole Foods because they've stopped selling live lobsters. It's true. Whole Foods has banned the sale of live lobsters and crabs on the grounds that it's inhumane. Of course, this happened back around 2006. But J's has either recently gotten upset again about Whole Foods' decision - or they just found out. This is what they wrote on their Facebook page:
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Relax and Camp Overnight at this Lavender Farm in Maine
Lavender is supposed to be calming, every night I use lavender essential oil to relax. However, I just found out that there is a lavender farm in Maine. Braun's Riverside Lavender Farm is located only 30 minutes from Portland, located on the banks of the Saco River, and is privately owned and operated by retired Master Gunnery Sergeant Mark Braun and his wife Tammy.
WMTW
Frustration builds for Free Street businesses during Congress Square redesign
PORTLAND, Maine — Businesses along Free Street in Portland continue to be frustrated at the continued redesign of Congress Square, which has closed the road for much of the public. The construction has suffered numerous delays, which has pushed the initial completion date for the project's first phase back...
bowdoinorient.com
Grampa’s Garden: Brunswick’s hidden ‘garden of natural healing’
“Grampa and Gramma called the outdoors ‘a garden of natural healing,’” reads the Grampa’s Garden Website. From the moment you open the door to Grampa’s Garden Sensory Adventure Spa on Maine Street, it’s clear this place is unique. The physical space of the café resembles a garden. Replacing chirping birds and blossoming flowers, the whir of an espresso machine greets your ears, and spices waft through the air, promising a delicious menu. From the vintage posters and extensive collection of Starbucks cards on the walls to the books lingering in corners of comfy chairs, it’s unclear where all of the trinkets come from, but they feel like they belong. Just like vines, these physical elements ebb and flow in an unorganized, but natural way. Among this selection is an abundance of health products, from essential oils to heated blankets.
A Maine Distillery’s Award for Best Gin of the Year Comes With a Cute Story
Maine was recently internationally recognized for having the best gin in the world for the year 2022. Bimini Coconut Gin from Round Turn Distilling in Biddeford was declared Gin of the Year at the New Orleans Spirit Competition in July. The NOSC is an international spirits competition with a mission...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antiques shop in Ogunquit severely damaged by fire
PORTLAND, Maine — Route 1 in Ogunquit was closed Saturday morning while firefighters battle a massive fire in Ogunquit. When firefighters arrived around 7:58 a.m., the building at 166 Main St. was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke, according to Ogunquit Fire Chief Russell Osgood. Multiple fire agencies sent...
lcnme.com
Red’s Eats Challenges Maine’s Business Community to Help #SaveMaineLobstermen
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association has teamed up with one of Maine’s most iconic lobster shacks, Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, to launch its fall fundraising challenge urging all businesses that rely on a strong lobster industry to contribute to the association’s Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. All contributions...
Prepare For A Brutal Maine Winter With Handmade Maine Moccasins
As well all know, winter is right around the corner. Summer is slowing saying farewell and the winds are changing. The leaves are starting to turn and fall onto the ground and our feet will become cold soon. My go-to-gift to give for the holiday's are slippers or socks. It's...
Live The Country Lifestyle in This Gorgeous Ranch For Sale in The Heart of Windsor, Maine
Talk about curb appeal! This modern style single-level ranch home is the perfect place to live out those 'down-home' country dreams. With a sprawling 2 acres of well-manicured yard space and an attic large enough to throw a party in (we don't recommend partying in the attic) you'll be the envy of all your friends when you invite them over for a backyard barbecue on a beautiful fall day in Maine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
Cyclists take the scenic route during the Maine Lighthouse Ride
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of cyclists hit the Eastern Trail for theMaine Lighthouse Ride on Saturday. Bikers gathered at Spring Point Ledge Light on the Southern Maine Community College campus and left in groups throughout the morning. Participants biked between 25 to 100 miles and passed seven to...
WMTW
Poland Spring withdraws Hollis water request
HOLLIS, Maine — Poland Spring has withdrawn its application to double the amount of water it takes from a well in Hollis. A planned Sept. 14 public meeting to discuss and vote on the issue has now been canceled according to a post on the town'swebsite. In August, the...
Was an ‘Ozark’ Star Standing at a Portland, Maine Intersection?
It wasn't until I pulled away that I realized how genuinely creepy I was, but I swear it was completely innocent and an absolute mistake. But let me give you the background first. I was pulling up to the three-way intersection of Center Street, York Street, and Fore Street in...
thewestendnews.com
To Cruise or Not to Cruise?
On the November 8th Portland ballot is “An Act to Restrict Cruise Ships in Order to Reduce Congestion and Pollution.” The summary language states the Act, “Limits the number of passengers who may disembark from cruise ships to no more than 1,000 people on a given day, in aggregate, going into effect in 2025.”
Maine’s Two Largest Cities Earn Mixed Results From ‘Best Places to Retire’ Report
It was mixed results for Maine's two most populous cities in a recent report on best cities to retire in. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best cities to retire in. Both Portland and Lewiston were listed on the report. Portland came in at 49th,...
Only British store in Maine honors Queen Elizabeth II
FREEPORT, Maine — Maine might be more than 3,000 miles away from London, but there are still many people here who are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday. "Sadness all in all that it's finally come to an end," Jay Paulus, whose family...
WMTW
Portland fire and police departments remember and honor those lost on 9/11
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police officers and firefighters gathered in Fort Allen Park for a 9/11 memorial on Sunday. The event, which marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, included a wreath laying ceremony, bagpipes and a moment of silence. It provided a space to remember those lost...
Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston Came to Portland, Maine, to Film an Oscar-Nominated Movie
Whether it’s Maines's historic buildings and quaint seaside towns, its mountainous ranges and peek views, or miles of forestland, our state provides beautiful scenery for a photogenic backdrop. Our four seasons also provide stunning options for the backdrop of a movie set in any month. For this very reason,...
Comments / 0