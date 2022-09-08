Update: UNR's childcare facilities will resume to normal hours after staffing challenge

Staffing shortages caused University of Nevada, Reno’s child care facilities to temporarily reduce their hours of operations this week.

However, enough student employees have been hired to work at the Child and Family Research Center for the facility to resume their normal hours of operation starting next Monday, according to Melissa Burnham, professor and chair of the human development, family science and counseling department.

"Thank you all very much for your patience this week and with the short notice. We are hopeful that the staffing situation will only improve from here and that shortened hours will not need to be implemented again," said Burnham in an email sent to parents Thursday afternoon.

The Child and Family Research Center, which provides child care to UNR students, faculty and staff, alerted parents of the staffing issues and hour changes last Friday. Beginning on Tuesday, their facilities closed at 4 p.m., instead of the usual 5:30 p.m. The message also said that they anticipate the change in hours to last approximately for the next three weeks “while they work to recruit and onboard new employees.”

When UNR’s child care facilities are fully staffed, they can care for 300 children with a staff of 50 student employees, according Burnham.

Burnham added that there are approximately 20 vacancies for student employees — one vacancy in the on-campus facility, with the remainder in the Early Head Start program.

Burnham said recruiting efforts include posting on social media, having administrators attend campus job fairs, posting messages in human development classes and highlighting the benefits of working for the child care facilities to the community.

Below is the full message the Child and Family Research Center sent out to families on Friday:

“We have begun a major teacher recruitment initiative to help solve the ongoing staffing shortage. We are actively working to hire more student employees as well. Because of the dire nature of the staffing shortage, however, we must temporarily reduce our hours of operation at both (Sarah Fleischmann Building) and (William Raggio Building) to 7:30 to 4:00, starting Tuesday, September 6th. We anticipate this reduction in hours will last for approximately the next 3 weeks while we work to recruit and onboard new employees. I know this is far from ideal, but we are not able to provide the classroom coverage needed to remain open past 4:00 at this time. We will keep you updated and are working to hire people as quickly as possible to decrease the number of weeks that this temporary reduction is necessary."

