Oklahoma's elected leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II's death

The state of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate James Coddington.Coddington was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.| MORE | Family of man murdered by Oklahoma death row inmate speaks ahead of executionOklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow and media witnesses did not report any complications with the execution.Coddington was on death row for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale, whom Coddington beat to death with a hammer for refusing to give him money for drugs. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Coddington about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt denied it Wednesday.Coddington expressed remorse during his clemency hearing. His attorneys said he was a changed man and not the same addict who killed Hale.| MORE | Stitt denies clemency, execution date draws near for death row inmate James CoddingtonHale’s son said following the execution that he did not believe Coddington was remorseful.”He proved today that it wasn’t genuine. His final statement, he thanked his girlfriend and his attorneys, but he never apologized. He never mentioned my dad. He never mentioned my family,” Mitch Hale said. “So, there was no true remorse. I mean, he forgave Gov. Stitt, which Gov. Stitt didn’t have anything to do with this. The court system is why he’s here and his actions. But, no, he didn’t have any real remorse. He sold it well, and his attorneys sold it well to the clemency board, but there was no remorse.”He didn’t bring up my dad. He didn’t bring up my family. I know him. So, no, there was no remorse. He proved it today.”Mitch Hale also said the execution allows him and his family to move on to the next chapter of their lives.”A lot of talk about closure. There’s no such thing as that, and we’ve dealt with this,” Mitch Hale said. “Today’s not a good day. It’s not a bad day. It’s just a new day for our family. We can finally move on. It’s not going to heal anything, but it closes this chapter.”Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor released the following statement regarding Coddington’s execution.”The state’s execution of James Coddington was carried out with zero complications at 10:16 this morning. Justice is now served for Albert Hale and the people of Oklahoma. Our office recognizes that nothing can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one, and our hearts and prayers are with the Hale family.”The execution was the first of 25 scheduled in Oklahoma over the next few years.Earlier this year, a judge ruled the state’s execution method does not violate death row inmates’ constitutional rights.

