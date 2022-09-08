ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Planning Board approves major Trull Brook changes

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Aug. 22, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. The board endorsed an approval not required plan at 2500 & 2504 Main St. The former Sal’s Pizza property has been vacant for years, but buyers have been deterred by title issues affecting access to Route 38. A land court judgment enabled an access easement through 2504 Main St.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

AG’s office finds School Committee violated Open Meeting Law during meeting with teacher’s association

The Tewksbury School Committee met on Aug. 17, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present. The committee recognized the TMHS girls varsity softball team for reaching the state finals in the MIAA Division 2 under coach Brittney Souza. The committee also shared that athletic director Ron Drouin was selected as MIAA Athletic Director of the Year for District 4. Drouin is currently working on facilitating safety training for fall coaches.
TEWKSBURY, MA
universalhub.com

5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans

A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading, MA
Government
City
Reading, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Reading, MA
Education
belmontonian.com

Belmont Police Chief To Parents: Don’t Drive Those Kids To School!

Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac has something to say to parents of school-age children: Tell your kids to take a walk! As in take a walk to school each day. With vehicle trips returning to pre-pandemic levels and changing traffic patterns and street repairs leading to congested roadways during weekday mornings and afternoons, MacIsaac is asking parents to consider NOT driving the kids to school.
BELMONT, MA
homenewshere.com

Take a hike in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s summer series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library partnered with the Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the designated conservation parcels in town. Walks were guided by Bruce Shick of the Open Space...
TEWKSBURY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Wu dialed back search for fire commissioner

WHEN BOSTON Mayor Michelle Wu went looking for a new police commissioner, the search was extensive. She assembled a five-member search committee headed by former Supreme Judicial Court justice Geraldine Hines. The panel spent three months talking to community leaders, holding listening sessions with the public, and conducting a multilingual survey of Boston residents. The city also hired one of the nation’s leading executive search firms for law enforcement agencies to help recruit potential candidates.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Project#School Administration#Library#Town Meeting#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Killam School#The School Committee
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Boston group packs ‘joy boxes’ for local hospitals

BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members and some local celebrities gathered in a friendly competition to benefit local hospitals. The Spread Joy Foundation partnered with a local startup, Do Wicked Good, to put on the Spread Wicked Joy event. Over 40 volunteers sorted into teams aimed to pack as many “joy boxes” as possible in five hours to give to children at Boston hospitals. Each team raised money on social media.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

BREAKING: Water Main Break in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – There is a major water main break in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, September 8. The break is near the Sudbury Landing. Portion of the road has been washed away. Many homes are without water tonight. Crews are working on repairs but may...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
homenewshere.com

Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival

As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Vigil honors community activist reportedly killed by former MBTA driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston community members gathered for a vigil to remember a beloved local activist whom police allege was killed by a former MBTA bus driver. Attendees said 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen poured much of himself into his community. “Thomas’s purpose was to bring community together,” said Diana Garcia. “His...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy