ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FMPD seeks arrests of 8 other suspects in 'Operation Cruel Summer'

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKH6e_0hnYB39s00

Fort Myers Police Department held a press conference Thursday about a 6-year drug operation known as "Operation Cruel Summer".

The undercover Fort Myers Drug Narcotics Units have conducted over 45 undercover drug deal busts. According to FMPD, there have been 31 arrests have been and there are 8 more arrests that need to be made.

FMPD says that they will still be persistent in combating the drug trafficking incidents in the City of Fort Myers.

Anyone with any information on the other 8 suspects is asked to contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse

A man was arrested after throwing a blood sugar machine at a nurse in Naples. Mark Lovell, 53, was arrested on charges of assault with intent to commit violence, according to a Collier County report. On Saturday morning, a deputy responded to The Willoughs at Naples about a patient who...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Man pulls sword on deputies during incident in North Fort Myers

A North Fort Myers man is facing charges for drawing a 3-foot sword against deputies during a traffic stop. Randy Lynn Austerman, 34, was arrested last week and faces charges of resisting an officer, drug possession, marijuana possession, fraud and impersonation. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report,...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD still looking for 8 suspects involved a recent drug operation

The Fort Myers Police Department is still looking for eight suspects involved in a recent drug operation. The Fort Myers police operation called ‘Operation Cruel Summer’ arrested 31 people in a narcotics operation. They found firearms, drugs, and a lot of cash. The vice narcotics unit is still...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Cruel Summer
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida family members sentenced for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Three LaBelle men were sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Michael Lee Faz was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison. Abel Deleon, 45, was sentenced to seven years and eight months imprisonment and 63-year-old Genaro Deleon Jr. was sentenced to five years and 10 months.
LABELLE, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police Warn Of Jury Duty Scam

The North Port Police Department has received a few reports of residents being contacted by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from various agencies, under the guise that the victims did not report for jury duty. The bad actors then coerce the potential victims into sending money in lieu of arrest. This will never be the case by any agency. Please know that this is a scam. If you have any questions about jury duty, please contact www.sarasotaclerk.com/court-services/jury-information.
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee woman arrested for striking patrol vehicle, leading deputies on chase

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after Collier County deputies say she intentionally struck a patrol car multiple times and then led authorities on a chase. Lidia Esperanza Ajca-Tebalan, of Immokalee, was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, hit and run, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 7

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Former prison guard sentenced in drug smuggling scheme

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida state prison guard has been sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison for participating in a scheme to smuggle drugs into a facility. Troy Alexander Cole, 28, Fort Myers, was sentenced Tuesday in Fort Myers federal court, according...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral

A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy