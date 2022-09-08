FMPD seeks arrests of 8 other suspects in 'Operation Cruel Summer'

Fort Myers Police Department held a press conference Thursday about a 6-year drug operation known as "Operation Cruel Summer".

The undercover Fort Myers Drug Narcotics Units have conducted over 45 undercover drug deal busts. According to FMPD, there have been 31 arrests have been and there are 8 more arrests that need to be made.

FMPD says that they will still be persistent in combating the drug trafficking incidents in the City of Fort Myers.

Anyone with any information on the other 8 suspects is asked to contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700.