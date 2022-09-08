ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

British expats in Palm Beach County react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Danielle Seat
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wEzC_0hnYAznC00

The historic reign of Queen Elizabeth II impacted so many lives in the United Kingdom, but also the lives of those now in Palm Beach County.

Elizabeth was a symbol of unity and strength to the people of the U.K. As soon as the world got word that the royal family was rushing to be by Her Majesty's side , there was cause for concern.

Veteran of the Royal Navy and Boynton Beach resident Tim Stergiou-Allen shared with WPTV how personal his relationship is with the Queen.

"She's just such an established part of society and I think that what people who aren't from the UK find it difficult to understand is why there might be this kind of royalty to the family or the queen," he said. "It's just something in our culture, it's in our DNA, I don't think there's any real way to describe it."

Zoom
Lisa Ireland says the Queen's passing will impact her in more ways than one.

Stergiou-Allen spent several years in the Royal Navy and reflects on his time serving as a lieutenant.

“My oath was to the Queen, and the loyalty was to the Queen," he said. "She’s just always been an ever-present part of our lives. I feel like she’s almost the grandmother of our nation."

Lisa Ireland is also from the United Kingdom and now owns the British Depot in Lake Worth. She said the Queen's passing will impact her in more ways than one.

“She is the backbone of the United Kingdom, that goes without saying because of, not just her title, but that’s who she is—she’s a structure of the United Kingdom," Ireland said.

Brian Van Pelt/WPTV
Tim Stergiou-Allen says Queen Elizabeth was a symbol of unity and strength.

Despite being an ocean away, Ireland said it's as if the Queen was with her for her entire life.

“I can look at the Queen and think, if I’m going through something I can always refer back to just how strong a woman she is and has been," she said, "and that helps me to deal with my issues and my problems too.”

It's been 31 years since Elizabeth made her first visit to Florida. She made multiple stops during a two-week trip to the U.S. including the Florida Keys and Tampa.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the queen had died at age 96, after 70 years on the throne.

Her son Charles becomes Britain’s new king .

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there

Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $62.9 Million, This Elegant Neoclassical Estate is One of The Finest Home in Palm Beach Comes with 200 Feet of Ocean Frontage

The Home in Palm Beach, a spectacular oceanfront estate with approximately 200 feet of ocean frontage offering beautiful sweeping views from nearly all primary rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 101 Jungle Rd, Palm Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christian J Angle (Phone: 561-629-3015) at Christian Angle Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH, FL
floridatrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Palm Beach FL You Must Try

We have put together a list of the best restaurants in Palm Beach. If you are looking to dine in Palm Beach, we have you covered with an amazing list of restaurants. After exploring Palm Beach you will be sure to have worked up an appetite. Palm Beach is probably best known for its glitzy and glamorous reputation but has equally amazing restaurants. Try one of the 15 restaurants we have chosen on where to eat in Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lake Worth, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Queen Elizabeth
sflcn.com

Miami Carnival’s Jr. Carnival Returns to Central Broward Regional Park

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Miami Jr. Carnival, presented by TD Bank, is set for Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Central Broward Regional Park (3700 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311) from 1 pm-10 pm. This enriching cultural event is not only a platform for showcasing Caribbean culture and an excellent opportunity for youth to participate; it’s a great avenue for developing artistry.
LAUDERHILL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON

MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Entertain#Florida Keys#Uk#The Royal Navy#The British Depot
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert

Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.299 Million Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers Expansive Space for Entertaining and Gathering in An Atmosphere Both Luxurious and Enchanting

The Home in Palm Beach Gardens, a private custom estate on the largest homesite within Frenchman’s Reserve offering luxurious amenities for both living and entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 667 Hermitage Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Richard Murrell (Phone: 561-427-4855) at 1 M Group Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach Gardens.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Woman Attacks Boyfriend When Another Lady Says “Call Me”

Deana Canestro Allegedly Strikes Lover With Phone. Allegedly Angry When Woman Makes Pass At Her Man… “Kept Talking About How Attactive The Lady From The Hotel Was…” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a battery charge after she allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy