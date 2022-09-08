ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Local baker gets cookies into Target stores

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Cincinnati, OH
Coronavirus
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Omicron#Linus Covid#General Health#Wkrc#The Ohio State University#The Christ Hospital
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford restaurant inspections reveal new violations

Three of the nine restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Aug. 25 were cited with critical health code violations. The Oxford restaurants where the inspector found no critical violations were Corner Grill and Drinkery, 12 E. East Park; Doughby’s, 36 W. High St.; Oxford Sushi King, 37 E. High St.; Subway, 17 E. High St.; and Oxford Coffee Company, 21 Lynn Ave Suite 102.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio family calls police after finding coyote hiding in their bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Trenton received an unusual call on Friday morning when a call led them to discover a coyote hiding in a resident's bathroom. Police got the call around 5 a.m. from a caller saying an animal was in the first-floor bathroom of their house and they didn't want to get close.
TRENTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRC

Cincinnati gas prices drop 9 cents in 13th week of national decline streak

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Gas prices continued to drop both locally and nationally. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.60 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in Cincinnati were 36.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still 62 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Attorney: Man seen on video hitting dog with shovel has PTSD

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of beating a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn answered to animal abuse charges in court Monday. Tianthony Wagner faces charges of injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the fence, yell at the dogs before...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Death of sister pushes man to motivational speaking, acting, teaching, writing his first book

Sometimes a decades old black and white photo is enough to spur memories that can alter a life . Ronnie Gladden has such a photo – grainy and tiny – the only one remaining of his half-sister Sharon, a 1987 graduate of Belmont High School in Dayton, who was killed by a stray bullet on June 28, 1992, when she was just 22 years old. Gladden and Sharon shared the same father, also named Ronnie, and saw one another mostly when he and his brother and dad drove to Dayton to visit.
DAYTON, OH
thecentersquare.com

Five Ohio cities among best places to retire

(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy