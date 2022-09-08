Sometimes a decades old black and white photo is enough to spur memories that can alter a life . Ronnie Gladden has such a photo – grainy and tiny – the only one remaining of his half-sister Sharon, a 1987 graduate of Belmont High School in Dayton, who was killed by a stray bullet on June 28, 1992, when she was just 22 years old. Gladden and Sharon shared the same father, also named Ronnie, and saw one another mostly when he and his brother and dad drove to Dayton to visit.

