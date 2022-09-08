Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
Related
WKRC
Bikers, walkers, runners 'rev it up' to raise money for Parkinson's research
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Sunflower "Rev it up for Parkinson's" is happening Sunday. It started with a 60-kilometer bike ride, kicking off from Sawyer Point. This event raises money for research at the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute. A 5K walk and run was held next, followed by a 1K.
WKRC
Local baker gets cookies into Target stores
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
Fox 19
UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chad is a 'bro' dog who needs a forever family
CINCINNAT (WKRC) - Chad, a German shepherd mix at Cincinnati Animal CARE is looking for a forever home. Chad loves people, likes to go on walks or hikes, and is a "super awesome guy" according to those at the shelter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Buddy Walk funds services that help Tri-State people with Down Syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Celebrating the lives of extraordinary people. Jim Hudson and Ryan Duggan, who are both with the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati talk about this year's Buddy Walk on September 10.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chloe and Amelia are ready for a second chance at life, & Chica needs a home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chloe and Amelia were two of the 4,000 Beagles rescued from a breeding facility on the East Coast -- 20 of which were sent to the SPCA Cincinnati. They are both one year old, very sweet, and very curious and excited to explore living life to the fullest as dogs.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
Coyote slips into Butler County home, finds comfy spot in bathroom like one of the family dogs
TRENTON — A wily coyote that slipped into a home in Trenton early Friday morning and found a comfortable spot in the family bathroom seemed to mean no harm. Nonetheless, police arrived just after 5:15 a.m. and three of them safely evicted the animal and released it back to nature unharmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reward increased for missing Hamilton woman, Kara Hyde
23-year-old Kara Hyde went missing in December. Since her disappearance Kara’s mother has been organizing searches to look for her daughter. A reward has been raised to $4,000.
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurant inspections reveal new violations
Three of the nine restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Aug. 25 were cited with critical health code violations. The Oxford restaurants where the inspector found no critical violations were Corner Grill and Drinkery, 12 E. East Park; Doughby’s, 36 W. High St.; Oxford Sushi King, 37 E. High St.; Subway, 17 E. High St.; and Oxford Coffee Company, 21 Lynn Ave Suite 102.
WLWT 5
Ohio family calls police after finding coyote hiding in their bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Trenton received an unusual call on Friday morning when a call led them to discover a coyote hiding in a resident's bathroom. Police got the call around 5 a.m. from a caller saying an animal was in the first-floor bathroom of their house and they didn't want to get close.
WKRC
Indiana mother pleads guilty to abandoning her 5-year-old son in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Indiana woman admitted to driving to Colerain Township and abandoning her non-verbal 5-year-old son on a dark street at night. Heather Adkins pleaded guilty to a child endangerment charge Monday. Adkins first dropped her other two children off with a friend in Tennessee. Then on Feb....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Cincinnati gas prices drop 9 cents in 13th week of national decline streak
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Gas prices continued to drop both locally and nationally. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.60 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in Cincinnati were 36.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still 62 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WKRC
Attorney: Man seen on video hitting dog with shovel has PTSD
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of beating a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn answered to animal abuse charges in court Monday. Tianthony Wagner faces charges of injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the fence, yell at the dogs before...
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
J.D. Vance Pretends to Be From Ohio, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
This week also brings national praise for two Cincinnati restaurants, another (this time, more scientific) nod to Bengal Joe Burrow's hotness and more.
One person shot in downtown Cincinnati; around 15 rounds fired
One person was shot in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday morning. Police said 15 rounds were fired in the incident.
dayton.com
Death of sister pushes man to motivational speaking, acting, teaching, writing his first book
Sometimes a decades old black and white photo is enough to spur memories that can alter a life . Ronnie Gladden has such a photo – grainy and tiny – the only one remaining of his half-sister Sharon, a 1987 graduate of Belmont High School in Dayton, who was killed by a stray bullet on June 28, 1992, when she was just 22 years old. Gladden and Sharon shared the same father, also named Ronnie, and saw one another mostly when he and his brother and dad drove to Dayton to visit.
thecentersquare.com
Five Ohio cities among best places to retire
(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
Comments / 0