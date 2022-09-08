Read full article on original website
TomG
3d ago
one would think that after stealing like $50 or $100,000 she would have left town and got out of the proverbial "Dodge". I presume she was just roo greedy.
Reply(1)
24
Denise Shaw
3d ago
Why ??? You already had a JOB?? And The Manager of the Company Trusted you to Deposit Money to the Bank? Now That You will be Going to Jail? The Manager will Not Trust Anyone? No Bonus 4 Anyone Now!
Reply
19
Cheryl Fulton
3d ago
I am still trying to wrap my mind around Walmart having employees make bank deposits. Geeezus, it's a multi billion dollar business and they don't have armored vehicles pick up their deposits?
Reply(6)
19
Related
Jersey City man jumps in bay, but can’t elude Bayonne police
A Jersey City man who jumped into the Newark Bay in an attempt to elude Bayonne police has been charged with multiple offenses after police found the car he was using had been reported stolen. Victor M. Casado-Antuna, 23, was taken into custody at 12:44 a.m. Saturday from the area...
NJ Walmart employee arrested for stealing almost $200K from employer
Police arrested a Walmart employee on Wednesday for stealing almost $200,000 from the bank deposits of the store she worked at, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.
Suspicious package at Newark, NJ Airport delays flights, reports say
NEWARK — Dozens of flights at Newark International Liberty Airport have been delayed Sunday due to reports of a suspicious package, according to reports. Around 1 p.m., the official EWR Twitter account said that Terminal C levels 1 and 2 had been closed to traffic. However, there was no immediate information about the cause of the closures.
wrnjradio.com
Employee stole nearly $200K from Walmart in Mansfield Township
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Walmart employee was arrested after it was discovered that she had allegedly stolen nearly $200,000 from the Mansfield Township store, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mansfield Township police began its investigation after being contacted by Walmart indicating large sums...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents
Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
2 more NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches
Two more Paterson police officers were sentenced on Friday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect, according to the Department of Justice.
This could soon be N.J. city’s first legal weed store. Its owners have big dreams.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Manuel “Manny” Caban is just the kind of person New Jersey’s year-and-a-half-old cannabis law is designed to...
Newark Airport evacuated: Terminal C closed as bomb disposal squad on scene
PASSENGERS were evacuated from Newark Airport's Terminal C on Saturday afternoon after a '"suspicious package" sparked a major security threat. A stop was put on all flights but passengers remained in the dark about the cause of the evacuation. The panicked passengers were continually live tweeting about the emergency evacuation,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 firefighters hurt, 3 critically after two fire trucks collide while heading to New Jersey fire
The fire trucks were heading to a fire at an electronics store in Paterson and crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Straight St.
Fighting this E-ZPass ticket in NJ was incredibly easy
For me it was about three years ago, I was clocked doing 85 in a 55, ouch!. Now, my saying is if you're going to get a speeding ticket, at least make it worth it. In that instance, I was running pretty late for work and legitimately thought the speed limit was 70 MPH, so the officer was pretty lenient with me.
Ex N.J. cop who tampered with his own drug test sentenced to prison, prosecutor says
A former Aberdeen Township police officer was sentenced Friday to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, including his own drug test, on two separate occasions last year, authorities said. Philip M. Santiago, 35, of Keyport, received a sentence of 364 days in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution...
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drunk Driver Charged After Driving Car into Ocean
CAPE HENLOPEN, DE – Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man drove his car into...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
2 out of 3 N.J. cops convicted of robbing residents sent to federal prison
One of the former officers had dreams of being a police chief. Another was living his dream of being a cop, something he always wanted after moving to New Jersey from the Dominican Republic. The third didn’t think twice about his illegal conduct because he said it was all around him.
Family haunted by bizarre electricity problem in their yard
A New Jersey family refuses to use their backyard swimming pool or even walk on their lawn after they began experiencing a strange problem with electricity on their property.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Former Aberdeen, NJ cop gets jail time, probation for evidence tampering
A former Aberdeen cop has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday. Philip Santiago, 35, will also have to serve three years of probation, and is blocked from future public service in New Jersey. According to authorities,...
Trenton woman involved in fatal crash of off duty New Jersey cop denied release
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A Trenton woman involved in the 2020 death of an off-duty...
NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 60