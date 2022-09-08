ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

Comments / 60

TomG
3d ago

one would think that after stealing like $50 or $100,000 she would have left town and got out of the proverbial "Dodge". I presume she was just roo greedy.

Reply(1)
24
Denise Shaw
3d ago

Why ??? You already had a JOB?? And The Manager of the Company Trusted you to Deposit Money to the Bank? Now That You will be Going to Jail? The Manager will Not Trust Anyone? No Bonus 4 Anyone Now!

Reply
19
Cheryl Fulton
3d ago

I am still trying to wrap my mind around Walmart having employees make bank deposits. Geeezus, it's a multi billion dollar business and they don't have armored vehicles pick up their deposits?

Reply(6)
19
Related
wrnjradio.com

Employee stole nearly $200K from Walmart in Mansfield Township

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Walmart employee was arrested after it was discovered that she had allegedly stolen nearly $200,000 from the Mansfield Township store, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mansfield Township police began its investigation after being contacted by Walmart indicating large sums...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackettstown, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Crime & Safety
Warren County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NJ
City
Mendham, NJ
NJ.com

Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents

Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansfield#Warren County Prosecutor#Nj
NJ.com

Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
FORT LEE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy