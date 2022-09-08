Read full article on original website
Class of 2035: Henderson County educators hope T-shirts inspire kindergarten students
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners across Henderson County experienced many firsts as the school year began -- new teachers, new friends, a new school and a new T-shirt that won’t fit them until they graduate in 2035. While college and career plans are probably the last things...
Retired FDNY chiefs, Haywood Co. community pause to reflect, remember lives lost on 9/11
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County community members came together for a memorial service to remember the lives lost on 9/11. Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022, about 100 community members attended the 11th annual 9/11 memorial service held by the Clyde Volunteer Fire Department. “I think we all...
Haywood Co. Sheriff, retiring in December, honored by Clyde Volunteer Fire Dept.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the 9/11 memorial service at Clyde Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, Sept. 11, the fire department honored Haywood County Sheriff, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Prior to his role as sheriff, Christopher served as a state trooper for 30 years.
Never forgotten: Ceremonies held across the mountains honoring those lost on 9/11
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday marks a somber 21 years since nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11 attacks. Communities across Western North Carolina will be gathering to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day. Below are some ceremonies taking place across...
"The world changed for all of us" Asheville holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday, Sept. 11 marks 21 years since the devastating 9/11 terror attacks. The City of Asheville held its annual remembrance ceremony Sunday morning, paying tribute to the lives lost and the heroism of the first responders who courageously rushed to save others. The city manager...
Public welcome to International Day of Peace event Sept. 21 in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An International Day of Peace event will be held in downtown Asheville on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, to mark the 41st anniversary since the United Nations' establishment of the day. The U.N. established the day in 1982 as "a day devoted to strengthening the ideals...
Love through the lens; Jane Ollis, wife of Polk coach, takes on team photography duties
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It was an off-hand and insensitive comment that led Jane Ollis to leave the stands where her husband, Polk County head coach Bruce Ollis, was coaching a game. Their son Jordan was the starting quarterback, much to the disdain of some anonymous voice within earshot.
Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
Western NC rocks out to help local pet rescues in need at Blue Ghost Brewing Co.
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina was rockin’ out to help animals in need Saturday, Sept. 10 at Blue Ghost Brewing Company in Fletcher. The fifth annual Rockin' for Rescue took place Saturday, as western North Carolina's largest pet rescue charity event of the year. The event...
Cultivate Climbing, formerly Climbmax, reopens RAD location under new name, ownership
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An indoor rock climbing gym in Asheville is reopening under a new name and with new ownership. Cultivate Climbing, formerly known as Climbmax Asheville, celebrated the reopening of its River Arts District location on Saturday, Sept. 10. The gym is boasting new equipment and facility...
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
Rockin' for Rescue: Drink beer, listen to music, help local animal organizations
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Preparations are underway for Western North Carolina’s largest pet rescue charity event of the year. The fifth annual Rockin’ for Rescue features live music, beer, food, vendors and more than a dozen local animal organizations. "The need is so great this year. There’s...
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
Despite Earlier Hardships, Apple Farmers Celebrate This Year’s Crop
Hendersonville – At long last, the apple farmers in the area are able to celebrate their crop. Mother Nature has been harsh on them over the last two years, with freezes and temperatures as low as 20° F. Last year was a difficult season, but farmers can rejoice this year because of a bumper crop.The 76th Apple Festival, held this weekend in Hendersonville, reflected this happy trend.
Traffic Alert: College Street roundabout closing in Asheville for pipe replacement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A roundabout in downtown Asheville will be closed off for a few nights while crews work to replace a storm drain pipe. A press release from the city says the College Street roundabout will need to be closed beginning on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 11.
Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
Housing fair offers locals advice on affordable housing, homeownership, financial options
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The fifth annual Asheville Housing Fair took place Saturday, Sept. 10, hosted by the Land of the Sky Association of Realtors. The free event focused on affordable housing options as well as paths to homeownership and making the most of one's real estate investment. From...
Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
Greenville's Peace Center teases its 'biggest announcement in decades'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Peace Center in Greenville is set to make what they call the "Peace Center's biggest announcement in decades." The announcement is set for Tue., Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. The invitation to the announcement stated, "We're Turning Up The Volume" and mentioned AMP, a music...
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
