Leicester, NC

Leicester, NC
Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Despite Earlier Hardships, Apple Farmers Celebrate This Year’s Crop

Hendersonville – At long last, the apple farmers in the area are able to celebrate their crop. Mother Nature has been harsh on them over the last two years, with freezes and temperatures as low as 20° F. Last year was a difficult season, but farmers can rejoice this year because of a bumper crop.The 76th Apple Festival, held this weekend in Hendersonville, reflected this happy trend.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

