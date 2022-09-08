The next home game for the CU Buffs will kick off at noon MT on Sept. 24, the Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday. Colorado’s opponent for that game is the currently 2-0 UCLA Bruins, who host South Alabama in Week 3. The Buffs and Bruins will get the Pac-12 Network. Other notable matchups that week include No. 25 Oregon at Washington (2:00 p.m. MT, FOX), No. 7 USC at Oregon State (7:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network) and No. 14 Utah at Arizona State (8:30 p.m. MT, ESPN or ESPN 2). Unfortunately, it’s not great that USC, a possible candidate for the College Football Playoff, can’t get on national TV. The full schedule for the first week of conference play is listed below: #Pac12FB kickoff times and networks announced for September 24. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LRVt4yzzeN — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 12, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Five takeaways from the CU Buffs' 41-10 loss at Air Force

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO