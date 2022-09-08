ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County Man Caught Having Sex With Girl At Days Inn: Police

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LidrX_0hnY8d0d00
Raymond Lin and the Days Inn where he allegedly had sex with the 15-year-old girl. Photo Credit: East Hempfield Township police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A man was caught having sex with a teenage girl at a Days Inn in central Pennsylvania, police say.

Raymond Lin, 21, of Jenkintown, was first caught with the 15-year-old at the Days Inn located at 2929 Hempland Road in Lancaster on January 6, 2022, police stated in a release on Sept. 8.

He was taken into custody by Abington Township police in Montogomery County at 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 1, and later turned over to the East Hempfield Township police in Lancaster County, according to the release.

He's been charged with five felonies for Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse of Person less than 16 years age, Unlawful Contact with Minor-Sexual, Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 years older, and Corruption of Minors, according to the police.

Lin has been held in the Lancaster County Prison, police say.

Additional information and court records were unavailable at the time of publishing.

