Council Bluffs, IA

WOWT

Nebraska Athletics fires Scott Frost as head coach of Huskers

Bennington goes on to win 33-10 to remain undefeated. Another tough opponent for Waverly. The Dragons are scoring a ton of points this season. WOWT Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West vs Westside. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Westside hosting Bellevue West.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska fires Frost, Joseph to serve as interim coach

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Director of Athletics Trev Alberts has announced the firing of head football coach Scott Frost. In a statement, Alberts said: “Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in leadership of our football program, effectively immediately.”. The firing comes...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

How some school districts are planning their snow days this school year

(Omaha,Neb.) — New York City announced this week snow days are eliminated. When the weather turns bad, students will attend school online. We checked with some school districts in the Omaha area to see what their plans are for snow days. “The current trend is to go to remote...
OMAHA, NE
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
thecomeback.com

Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

KMAland Volleyball (9/10): Impressive tournament showings for Missouri Valley, Riverside

(KMAland) -- Riverside emerged victorious in Griswold while Missouri Valley did the same in Shenandoah on Saturday. Missouri Valley won the tournament after a 4-0 day while Lenox went 2-2, but managed a second-place finish in bracket play. Shenandoah won their pool and ultimately took third after a 3-1 performance. Fremont-Mills, Bedford and Panorama finished fourth, fifth and sixth with respective records of 1-3, 1-2 and 0-3.
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
kmaland.com

Sundays With Mike: A little bit about a lot of things

(Shenandoah) -- I rise this morning basking in the glow of a wonderful event last night in Shenandoah. Other things on my mind: some anniversaries--both somber and happy. Yes, it's another potpourri-type blog this Sunday. Let's roll... Lest We Forget Department: It's hard to believe it was 21 years ago...
SHENANDOAH, IA
Abraham Lincoln
kmaland.com

Inclement weather limits 2022 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon

(Shenandoah) -- Despite inclement weather forcing the cancellation of two races, the 2022 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon was held Saturday in Shenandoah. After the start of the marathon and relay races, lighting in the area of the course forced organizers to cancel the two events. But, the half marathon...
SHENANDOAH, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln

Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska

OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

"Big Dig" this Sunday

It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are investigating what led up to a person being found unconscious in a...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa

Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
GLENWOOD, IA
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
kmaland.com

College Volleyball Scoreboard (9/10): Creighton knocks off Omaha in five sets

(KMAland) – Creighton won a five-set shootout with Omaha while Drake picked up a convincing win over Iowa, Iowa State won big against Wright State, Nebraska downed Long Beach State, Northern Iowa shutout Southeast Missouri State, and UMKC fell to Wichita State in regional college volleyball action Saturday. REGIONAL...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

WATCH: Huskers' head coach Scott Frost, post-loss press conference

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fell to Georgia Southern in Saturday's matchup at Memorial Stadium, 45-42. With a constant back-and-forth game up until the last minute, hear what head coach Scott Frost had to say about the team's performance. You can find complete coverage and highlights of the game here.
LINCOLN, NE

