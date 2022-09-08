ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Churches to ring their bells at noon on Friday to mark the death of the Queen

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrSIB_0hnY7sXR00

Churches are being urged to toll their bells across England on Friday to mark the death of the Queen.

The Church of England has sent out guidance to parish churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraging them to toll their bells or open for prayer or special services following the announcement from Buckingham Palace.

Guidance from the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers recommends tolling muffled bells for one hour from noon on Friday.

The online advice highlights protocols to adhere to following the death of a monarch.

This includes urging churches with flag posts to fly flags at half-mast until the day of the funeral, other than for a period following the proclamation of the new King.

It also encourages parishes to open books of condolences.

Churches are also offered information how to deliver official commemorative services and special prayers.

The Church of England website has opened an online memorial book and encourages people to light a virtual candle for the Queen.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

King Charles receives condolences and kisses from crowd at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III received the heartfelt condolences and kisses from the public when he arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as the nation’s new monarch. Charles and the Queen travelled to the head of state’s official residence from Balmoral to view floral tributes left in memory of his mother, and to thank the crowds for offering their sympathy.
U.K.
newschain

Mourners may face wet weather as they pay respects to the Queen

Some mourners may need to bring a brolly as they pay their respects to the Queen this week. The Met Office said Monday is turning out to be a largely dry and fine day with patchy cloud and some sunny spells in Edinburgh where King Charles III and the Queen Consort are with some members of the royal family.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

What is happening and when in the days after the Queen’s death

King Charles III has been formally declared the nation’s new monarch, after the death of his mother, the Queen. Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19. Sunday September 11. At 10am the Queen’s...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bells#Buckingham Palace#Uk#The Church Of England
newschain

William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”. William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents. Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
newschain

The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know

The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral. Here is some of the information mourners need to know. – What exactly is meant by the term “lying in state”?. Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.
U.K.
newschain

Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King

He is the King destined to be seen as an open and informal monarch, with kisses from members of the public and an ease with speaking from the heart. Charles has always looked comfortable during a walkabout, chatting to people with a story to tell or those simply eager to meet a prince and heir to the throne.
U.K.
newschain

‘Sad and poignant moment’ as Queen leaves Balmoral for final time

Scots have marked what Nicola Sturgeon described as a “sad and poignant moment” as the Queen left Balmoral for the final time. After she died at the Aberdeenshire castle on Thursday, the body of the Queen was being moved on Sunday to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will rest overnight.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
155K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy