Jennifer Hudson sees 'good energy' for new daytime TV show

By By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Hudson is a proud EGOT, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner who has proven herself on screen, stage and in music.

Her next intended conquest: daytime TV.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" debuts Monday.

It's among the newcomers jumping into the void left by the departure of long-running shows including those hosted by Ellen DeGeneres and Wendy Williams.

Hudson isn't fretting about her competitors, including "Sherri" with Sherri Shepherd.

The former "American Idol" contestant says her personal and professional experiences have prepared her for the latest challenge.

She's paying tribute to her "American Idol" roots with her first guest, former judge Simon Cowell.

