3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
Hunger Bust 5K celebrates 10th year helping local food pantry
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens gathered at St. Mary of the Woods on Saturday morning for the annual Hunger Bust 5K fundraiser to raise money for Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute. Coordinator Jeannette Wrin said the event has raised over $60,000 since it began in 2012.
Sullivan students honor lives lost on 9/11
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sunday will mark 21 years since the anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks and one local elementary school paid tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives that day. On Friday, students with Sullivan Elementary School carried an American flag and a firehose in honor...
Union Health-Clinton recognized with state award
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thursday, Union Hospital Clinton was awarded the Community Impact Award from the Indiana Department of Health and State Office of Rural Health. Each year, the state agencies recognize Indiana’s critical access hospitals and their staff members in various categories of excellence. The award...
Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
Power outage takes out traffic lights on Hwy 41, Davis Drive
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A power outage in the area of US 41 and Davis drive is impacting traffic signals in all directions. Officials expect power to be restored to the area by 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
Goin’ 2 The Endzone Scoreboard
Goin’2 The Endzone is back with another week of exciting games. The big match-up is the battle for the Victory Bell, Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South!. Below is a full list of final scores from Indiana and Illinois:. Terre Haute North 35 – Terre Haute South 56...
Rain for part of the weekend
High of 82 and low of 58 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a light breeze. Dew points are up some today but no major heat index to deal with. Water vapor satellite shows more moisture moving this way. Satellite has some clouds around but all clear on radar here. We see dry weather tonight but rain chances increase by Sunday. Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Tomorrow, late showers and 83. Rain by Sunday and dry and cool on Monday. Warming and dry most of next week.
