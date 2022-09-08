High of 82 and low of 58 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a light breeze. Dew points are up some today but no major heat index to deal with. Water vapor satellite shows more moisture moving this way. Satellite has some clouds around but all clear on radar here. We see dry weather tonight but rain chances increase by Sunday. Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Tomorrow, late showers and 83. Rain by Sunday and dry and cool on Monday. Warming and dry most of next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO