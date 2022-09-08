Read full article on original website
No pay. Little thanks. Lots of work and grief. Unsung group could remake Syracuse government
Syracuse, N.Y. — Molly Lizzio spent Valentine’s Day in a Zoom meeting, while dinner waited one room over. Jon Hamblin shelved his part-time job delivering holiday mail. Graham Leuschke interrupted his vacation to attend a meeting in a hammock from the Adirondacks and missed some of his son’s soccer games.
Rents in Syracuse have spiked harder than New York City since 2020
Syracuse, N.Y. — Typical rents in the Syracuse metro area have grown faster than those in New York City in the last two years, according to new data from Zillow. Rents in the Syracuse metro area, which includes Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, rose to $1,442 a month in July, the most recent month for which Zillow had data. That’s an increase of over 26% since July 2020.
Owner of beloved Liverpool restaurant The Retreat dies at 78
Liverpool, N.Y. — The owner of three popular Liverpool restaurants died Wednesday after battling a long illness. John Gormel, best known as the owner of The Retreat in Liverpool, died at the age of 78, according to his obituary. He owned The Retreat for 50 years, his wife Linda...
Boonville Native Experiences Bucket List Dream to Compete on Jeopardy
You may want to tune into Jeopardy. A Central New York native is competing on the show. Question: A Central New York school a contestant graduated from. Kathy Wilcox, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School, will be competing on Jeopardy. "A bucket list experience for sure," said Kathy, who now lives in Chicago. "It brought back memories of Oneida County Fair spelling bees."
Threatening posters discovered in Cantor Warehouse
A series of posters were discovered in Syracuse University’s Nancy Cantor Warehouse on Thursday displaying threatening language and imagery. The images contained pictures of what appears to be the Warehouse set on fire with the text “I am going to burn down the warehouse” in various fonts and text sizes surrounding the image along with the phrase, “I have hidden 38 gallons of gasoline on the 5th floor.”
Thousands fill Clinton Square for second day of Syracuse Irish Fest (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse had plenty options for entertainment Saturday. Elton John was playing a sold-out show at the Dome, the Syracuse University football team was playing Connecticut, and the apple-picking season is underway. Still, thousands of Central New Yorkers flocked to Clinton Square downtown to eat, drink and...
Robert Papaleoni, 1947-2022: Talented drummer, respected TV producer, self-taught chef
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. To Syracuse’s music scene, Robert “Bob” Papaleoni was known for his versatile drumming chops, a musician equally adept at playing light pop, progressive rock or backing Las Vegas-style show bands.
Upstate NY yogurt giant Chobani cancels IPO as financial market cools
Norwich, N.Y. — Privately owned Upstate New York Greek yogurt giant Chobani has again canceled plans to go public, a move that could have earned its employees millions of dollars. The Chenango County-based company last week sent a notice to the federal Securities & Exchange Commission saying it was...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 10, 2022
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Welcome to the fall season, the time in which anticipation of frigid temperatures and a coming deadline...
Driver in car stolen in Canada makes it across border, more than 100 miles down Thruway
Phelps, N.Y. — A driver in a stolen car made it across the U.S.-Canada border at the Peace Bridge near Buffalo and made it about 100 miles to just west of Central New York, where troopers from Syracuse managed to stop the vehicle Sunday, troopers said. The driver of...
Turning Stone seeking new employees amid expansion
(WSYR-TV) — There was a lot of excitement this week when the Turning Stone Resort Casino announced they’re building a major expansion of their convention facilities. With that means they are building staff, too, to prepare for that expansion and the busy fall season coming up at all their locations.
Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk
A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
Oswego County Invites Job Seekers to Fall Job Fair Sept. 21
Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is hosting a Fall Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The event will bring local employers, training institutions and job applicants together with a variety of career and training opportunities. It is scheduled to run from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial, 609 W. Broadway, Fulton.
Watertown Police on Saturday shooting: “There was a personal grudge between the two people involved”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man is behind bars and another recovering in Syracuse after a shooting that happened in Watertown Saturday night. City police arrested 49-year-old Marcus Taylor, of the Town of Watertown, for allegedly shooting another man on State Street Saturday. At 10 PM, our camera crews...
Joint services today for Central NY brothers who died in murder-suicide
Hastings, N.Y. — The family of two brothers who died in a murder-suicide a week ago will hold funeral services for them together Saturday. Colin Teeter, 27, shot and killed his brother Kyle, 30, before turning the rifle on himself last Saturday inside their parents’ home in Oswego County.
17 minutes of silence: Syracuse remembers and honors victims of September 11th
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Sunday, leaders from the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County gathered in Fayette Firefighters Park to honor the innocent lives that were lost 21 years ago. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds, Syracuse Police Chief Jospeh Cecile,...
House of the Week: Owner got what she wanted after helping to design this Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. – Should you ever ask Karen Goldman what her favorite rooms of her home at 7138 Coronation Circle in Fayetteville are, be prepared for a justifiably long answer. “I love the kitchen,” she starts. “It is so big and spacious.”
REMINDER: Scheduled system wide outage for Boonville Municipal Commission for the nights of September 12 & 13, with a rain date September 14
Sept 12, 2022 - 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Sept 13, 2022 - 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Rain Date Sept 14, 2022 - 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. "These outages are required by the New York Power Authority to upgrade metering at our West Street Substation and power will be restored each night as soon as possible," Boonville's Municipal Commission Office said in a released statement.
Garlic Festival has record crowd and perfect weather
The 2022 Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival could not have asked for better conditions on Saturday, as the yearly festival had a record crowd show up for the event. Gail Rochette, one of the organizers, stated, “We had 75 carefully curated vendors. After two years off, it took some work to coordinate, but our festival committee and our volunteers were hardworking and amazing! We had just over 5,000 people in Canal Place. We gave out a record number of sold-out signs to our vendors.”
Hamilton Eatery Hours Reduced, Menu Limited Amid Staffing Shortage
The Hamilton Eatery announced at the beginning of August that they would be removing their hot sandwiches from the menu and reducing their operating hours due to staffing shortages. Still suffering the impacts of the pandemic, the Eatery has been forced to make such adjustments to its business model. As...
