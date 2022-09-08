ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Syracuse.com

Rents in Syracuse have spiked harder than New York City since 2020

Syracuse, N.Y. — Typical rents in the Syracuse metro area have grown faster than those in New York City in the last two years, according to new data from Zillow. Rents in the Syracuse metro area, which includes Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, rose to $1,442 a month in July, the most recent month for which Zillow had data. That’s an increase of over 26% since July 2020.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Boonville Native Experiences Bucket List Dream to Compete on Jeopardy

You may want to tune into Jeopardy. A Central New York native is competing on the show. Question: A Central New York school a contestant graduated from. Kathy Wilcox, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School, will be competing on Jeopardy. "A bucket list experience for sure," said Kathy, who now lives in Chicago. "It brought back memories of Oneida County Fair spelling bees."
BOONVILLE, NY
thenewshouse.com

Threatening posters discovered in Cantor Warehouse

A series of posters were discovered in Syracuse University’s Nancy Cantor Warehouse on Thursday displaying threatening language and imagery. The images contained pictures of what appears to be the Warehouse set on fire with the text “I am going to burn down the warehouse” in various fonts and text sizes surrounding the image along with the phrase, “I have hidden 38 gallons of gasoline on the 5th floor.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Turning Stone seeking new employees amid expansion

(WSYR-TV) — There was a lot of excitement this week when the Turning Stone Resort Casino announced they’re building a major expansion of their convention facilities. With that means they are building staff, too, to prepare for that expansion and the busy fall season coming up at all their locations.
VERONA, NY
Big Frog 104

Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk

A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
NEWPORT, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Invites Job Seekers to Fall Job Fair Sept. 21

Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is hosting a Fall Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The event will bring local employers, training institutions and job applicants together with a variety of career and training opportunities. It is scheduled to run from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial, 609 W. Broadway, Fulton.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

REMINDER: Scheduled system wide outage for Boonville Municipal Commission for the nights of September 12 & 13, with a rain date September 14

Sept 12, 2022 - 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Sept 13, 2022 - 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Rain Date Sept 14, 2022 - 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. "These outages are required by the New York Power Authority to upgrade metering at our West Street Substation and power will be restored each night as soon as possible," Boonville's Municipal Commission Office said in a released statement.
BOONVILLE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Garlic Festival has record crowd and perfect weather

The 2022 Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival could not have asked for better conditions on Saturday, as the yearly festival had a record crowd show up for the event. Gail Rochette, one of the organizers, stated, “We had 75 carefully curated vendors. After two years off, it took some work to coordinate, but our festival committee and our volunteers were hardworking and amazing! We had just over 5,000 people in Canal Place. We gave out a record number of sold-out signs to our vendors.”
LITTLE FALLS, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Hamilton Eatery Hours Reduced, Menu Limited Amid Staffing Shortage

The Hamilton Eatery announced at the beginning of August that they would be removing their hot sandwiches from the menu and reducing their operating hours due to staffing shortages. Still suffering the impacts of the pandemic, the Eatery has been forced to make such adjustments to its business model. As...
HAMILTON, NY

