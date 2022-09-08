Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie MorganClay County, FL
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia IslandEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delaysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Related
douglasnow.com
Coffee JV handles Madison (Fla.) JV 41-0 in first meeting since 2007
A reunion of sorts at Jardine Stadium on Thursday turned into a one-sided affair when the Madison County Cowboys junior varsity came to town to play the Coffee Trojans junior varsity squad. The Trojans won 41-0. Coffee High head coach Mike Coe won five state championships at Madison County —...
greenepublishing.com
Cowboys Gameday: A clash of champions
It could be the toughest test of the season when the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys go north of the border to Brunswick, Ga., to face the Purple Hurricane of Fitzgerald High School, from Fitzgerald, Ga. This game is part of the annual "Border Wars" football classic, held each year. This year, seven games will pit some of the top football programs from North Florida with top programs from South Georgia. The games began on Thursday, Sept. 8 and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 10.
wtxl.com
No. 2 Valdosta State football team stunned by Virginia Union in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Virginia Union University 45 to 40 Saturday night inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The Blazers (1-1) held a 27-24 lead in the third quarter following an Ivory Durham touchdown pass to B.K. Smith with 10:55 in the period. That...
Albany Herald
Albany State football comes up short at Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Albany State running back Marcuis Fulks scored the first touchdown of the game and the last touchdowns of the game Saturday evening against Florida A&M in Tallahassee, but in between the Rattlers put up 23 points to beat the Golden Rams 23-14. The Golden Rams started the game with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended when Fulks went around the left side from seven yards out and put the Rams on the board first.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FSU Football appears on more ballots, but drops in voting for this week's AP Top 25
Florida State actually dropped two spots in the voting for the Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Sunday. The Seminoles, 2-0 on the season and enjoying their bye during a chaotic Saturday in college football, went from No. 30 to No. 32 overall based on the 'others receiving votes' in the updated AP Top 25.
wtxl.com
Florida A&M football team defeats Albany State for 1st win of season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football team defeated Albany State 23 to 13 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M University. Albany State (1-1), an NCAA Division II program, played well against the Rattlers as running back Marcuis Fulks scored on a...
Florida High boys hoops gets state championship rings
The Florida High boys basketball team got their state championship rings on Friday.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany State Coach Gabe Giardina Speaks on Huge Test Against Florida AM
Albany State Golden Rams head coach is focused on his team's first game against the Florida A&M Rattlers.
Citrus County Chronicle
'When it rains, it pours'
LIVE OAK - The Chiefland Indians knew what they were going up against in their third game of the season. In fact, first-year head coach James Corbin said after last week’s win over West Oaks Academy that the Suwannee Bulldogs would be the Indians’ toughest matchup on the first half of their schedule.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: UC dominant on defense in routing old rival Charlton County
University Christian buried an 0-for-forever streak against its old rival from the Peach State. Defense led the way for the Christians in a 33-0 romp over Charlton County in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic at Glynn County Stadium on a soggy Friday. Charlton had owned the rivalry with UC,...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game
When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Local QB from Chino Hills Stars at Florida A&M
After a record-setting prep career at Eleanor Roosevelt in Eastvale, QB Jeremy Moussa has had many stops and starts before finding a home at Florida A&M. Chris Hayre catches up with the Chino Hills native.
FSU football: What did we learn from Louisville/UCF game?
FSU football will have their biggest game this season when they travel to Louisville Friday night. It’s the biggest game because it’s the next game on the schedule, but they need a win to avoid undoing all of the goodwill captured from the LSU win. I wrote three...
News4Jax.com
Local man uses NFT project’s cryptocurrency funds for bleacher, sports equipment upgrades
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former coach is leading an effort to better a park in Duval County. Omar Perez created an NFT project in the cryptocurrency world and started using the funds to help pay for children’s sports gear, and now, new bleachers at Argyle Athletic Association. Perez...
Crash with serious injuries on St. Johns Bluff Rd by Craig Airport.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a crash with a JSO vehicle involved on St. Johns Bluff Rd. JSO reports that around 1:00 p.m. two patrol vehicles were en route to a priority call southbound on St Johns Bluff Blvd driving with emergency equipment activated.
WALB 10
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
News4Jax.com
‘It’s a piece of history’: Springfield home designed by architect Henry Klutho is on the market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville home designed by architect Henry John Klutho is now for sale. The house, which is known as the Henry John Klutho House or the Klutho Residence, is located on West Ninth Street in Springfield. It was originally built in the early 1900s and originally located on Main Street, according to the listing on Zillow.
WALB 10
‘We should never forget’:Valdosta 9/11 Memorial 5k honors 21st anniversary
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - First responders and people everywhere are continuing to never forget the tragic events that happened on September 11, 2001. “It’s been 21 years but to us, it seems like it was just yesterday,” said Jennifer Walker, a Valdosta resident. The second annual memorial 5k...
News4Jax.com
Florida Missing Children’s Day: Local families to attend ceremony at Florida Capitol
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There are eight active Amber Alerts and three missing children notices currently posted on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website. For the 24th year — families of currently missing children and those once reported missing will gather for Florida Missing Children’s Day. The ceremony is dedicated to acknowledging all of the missing children throughout the state with the hopes to bring closure or peace to some of their families.
Comments / 1