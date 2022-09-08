ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

douglasnow.com

Coffee JV handles Madison (Fla.) JV 41-0 in first meeting since 2007

A reunion of sorts at Jardine Stadium on Thursday turned into a one-sided affair when the Madison County Cowboys junior varsity came to town to play the Coffee Trojans junior varsity squad. The Trojans won 41-0. Coffee High head coach Mike Coe won five state championships at Madison County —...
DOUGLAS, GA
greenepublishing.com

Cowboys Gameday: A clash of champions

It could be the toughest test of the season when the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys go north of the border to Brunswick, Ga., to face the Purple Hurricane of Fitzgerald High School, from Fitzgerald, Ga. This game is part of the annual "Border Wars" football classic, held each year. This year, seven games will pit some of the top football programs from North Florida with top programs from South Georgia. The games began on Thursday, Sept. 8 and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 10.
BRUNSWICK, GA
wtxl.com

No. 2 Valdosta State football team stunned by Virginia Union in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Virginia Union University 45 to 40 Saturday night inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The Blazers (1-1) held a 27-24 lead in the third quarter following an Ivory Durham touchdown pass to B.K. Smith with 10:55 in the period. That...
VALDOSTA, GA
Albany Herald

Albany State football comes up short at Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Albany State running back Marcuis Fulks scored the first touchdown of the game and the last touchdowns of the game Saturday evening against Florida A&M in Tallahassee, but in between the Rattlers put up 23 points to beat the Golden Rams 23-14. The Golden Rams started the game with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended when Fulks went around the left side from seven yards out and put the Rams on the board first.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Florida A&M football team defeats Albany State for 1st win of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football team defeated Albany State 23 to 13 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M University. Albany State (1-1), an NCAA Division II program, played well against the Rattlers as running back Marcuis Fulks scored on a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

'When it rains, it pours'

LIVE OAK - The Chiefland Indians knew what they were going up against in their third game of the season. In fact, first-year head coach James Corbin said after last week’s win over West Oaks Academy that the Suwannee Bulldogs would be the Indians’ toughest matchup on the first half of their schedule.
CHIEFLAND, FL
CBS Sports

LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game

When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
nypressnews.com

Local QB from Chino Hills Stars at Florida A&M

After a record-setting prep career at Eleanor Roosevelt in Eastvale, QB Jeremy Moussa has had many stops and starts before finding a home at Florida A&M. Chris Hayre catches up with the Chino Hills native.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
VALDOSTA, GA
News4Jax.com

‘It’s a piece of history’: Springfield home designed by architect Henry Klutho is on the market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville home designed by architect Henry John Klutho is now for sale. The house, which is known as the Henry John Klutho House or the Klutho Residence, is located on West Ninth Street in Springfield. It was originally built in the early 1900s and originally located on Main Street, according to the listing on Zillow.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida Missing Children’s Day: Local families to attend ceremony at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – There are eight active Amber Alerts and three missing children notices currently posted on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website. For the 24th year — families of currently missing children and those once reported missing will gather for Florida Missing Children’s Day. The ceremony is dedicated to acknowledging all of the missing children throughout the state with the hopes to bring closure or peace to some of their families.
FLORIDA STATE

