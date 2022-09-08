Read full article on original website
Man armed with knife robs Darlington store of lotto tickets; Found under porch: Report
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies caught a suspect minutes after an armed robbery early Friday morning at the Breaker’s convenience store on Highway 151 in Darlington county, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said no one was hurt in the incident. With the information gathered at...
Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
Police search for subjects, vehicle after man robbed outside Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was robbed of guns and ammunition Wednesday evening outside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. Brandt said, “Officers learned that the victim was robbed at gunpoint by two subjects with whom he...
Deputies arrest accused killer hours after apartment shooting
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man in a deadly Friday evening shooting. Deputies say they arrested Trevor Samuel, 36, just before 11pm Friday. Authorities say he shot and killed a man at Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff just before 5pm Friday. Shortly after the...
Coroner IDs 4 killed after car hits train Saturday night in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The four people killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a train in downtown Florence have been identified. Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27. One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no […]
Florence police respond to armed robbery in Walmart parking lot
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police responded to a Walmart parking lot regarding the armed robbery of an individual Wednesday night. Police were called to the parking lot of a Walmart at 230 Beltline Drive across from West Florence High School in reference to the armed robbery of an individual around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according […]
Darlington man found hiding under porch after alleged armed robbery
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies responded to an armed robbery on Friday at a Breakers convenience store in Darlington County, according to the sheriff’s office. Shelby William Barr III, of Darlington, was identified when investigators and the Darlington County Bloodhound Team found him hiding under a porch at a nearby residence. Barr allegedly arrived […]
Police, coroner responding to a serious crash involving train and car in downtown Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are responding to a crash Saturday night involving a train and car at the railroad crossing of East North Baroody Street and North Dargan Street in Florence. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said it appears to be a very serious crash. ABC15 is told...
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
3 minors identified as suspects in Lake City burglary, vandalism cases
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three minors as suspects in connection with recent burglaries and vandalism, according to a press release. The names of the suspects were not released. However, police said they are all Georgetown County residents. Two of the minors were detained. Lake City police are […]
Sleeping suspect charged after foot chase; faces charges in Hamlet, Rockingham
HAMLET — A break-in suspect with outstanding warrants was nearly hit by oncoming traffic as he led police on a foot chase Wednesday morning. According to Maj. Hudson Chitwood, officers investigated a home break-in on Hylan Avenue on Aug. 29 after a gun safe with several firearms was stolen.
3 in custody after vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, was charged with two counts of breaking into autos, resisting arrest and prowling. Stephanie Marie Thomas, 26, of Conway, was charged with resisting arrest, prowling and giving false […]
6 arrested, firearms seized in Darlington County drug sales investigation
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A total of six people were arrested Friday as part of a Darlington County narcotics investigation. A search warrant for a Candy Lane residence in the Florence area of Darlington County led deputies to discover approximately 1/4 pound of methamphetamine, over a pound of marijuana, and around 1/2 ounce of fentanyl.
Lugoff shooting leaves one dead; suspect in custody
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday afternoon in Lugoff. On Friday evening, the sheriff's office sent out a press release with information about 36-year-old Trevor Polynice Samuel of Lugoff who was wanted in connection with the incident.
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
4 dead after car collides with stopped train at SC railroad crossing, authorities say
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people died Saturday night after a car slammed into a train in South Carolina, authorities told WPDE. In a statement to WPDE, CSX said a car collided with a stopped train at the North Dargan Street railroad crossing in Florence at 10:45 p.m. Saturday. The company added that three people inside the car were taken to the hospital.
Deputies: Marlboro County children test positive for drugs, parents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Marlboro County parents have been arrested after their children test positive for drugs. Jaronica Bingham, 37 of Wallace, S.C., and Michael Jammal Yates, 39 of Rockingham, N.C., were arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Ex-Dillon police officer took bribes to cover up shoplifting at Walmart
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Pee Dee police officer is now facing charges after allegedly accepting bribes to cover up shoplifting. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 27-year-old Jarvis Demaria Graves is charged with misconduct in office along with two counts each of blackmail or extortion, criminal conspiracy and acceptance of a bribe by an officer.
Man arrested in Kershaw Co. in killing at Dillon Co. nightclub, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested Thursday night in Kershaw County in a deadly shooting last weekend at a nightclub on Willis Street in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said Sincere Davis is charged with murder.
Cheraw man faces 11 year sentence in connection to 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting: Solicitor
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Cheraw man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault...
