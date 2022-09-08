Read full article on original website
9/11 ceremony held at Unity Memorial in Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the Unity Memorial in Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach. A little more than 100 people attended the ceremony, which featured the presentation of the colors, the National Anthem, and the Pledge of Allegiance. Community members also heard remarks from retired New […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Mustang Week returns in 2023, but closer to North Myrtle Beach area
Mustang Week will return to the North Myrtle Beach area in 2023 despite statements made by Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and the future cancellation of the event by the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in 2022. “Since we announced that this would be our last year doing Mustang Week, we’ve...
wbtw.com
A break from humidity by midweek
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an extremely wet weekend across the area with Myrtle Beach and Conway receiving over 3.5″ of rain. North Myrtle Beach saw almost 3″ as well. Isolated areas such as Garden City saw over 9″ in the last 48 hours as estimated by radar.
WMBF
Catch The Full Monty at The Theatre of the Republic in Downtown Conway
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Theatre of the Republic has been in operation for over 50 years. It’s the longest running live show theatre in Horry County. We loved learning about their upcoming production, The Full Monty. Come along with us to meet some of the cast, learn...
Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
Nearly 700 take part in 9/11 5K event in Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of runners and walkers turned out Saturday morning in Market Common for the 5th annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk. In a Facebook post, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said 675 people took part in the event, which is held annually to honor New York […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation
Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expires
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. The warning lasted until 4 p.m. Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were all under the warning at one point.
The Post and Courier
New location for Myrtle Beach-based restaurant group; Calabash restaurant clears rumors
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach restaurant group, in business for decades along the Grand Strand, recently opened a new venture not far from the shopping and entertainment complex Broadway at the Beach. Bubba’s Fish Camp and Smokehouse Grill, located at 1565 21st Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, is...
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach
Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Having the State’s Largest Garage Sale
Are you a fan of garage sales? Well, South Carolina is gearing up to have their largest garage sale Saturday, September 10, 2022. The South Carolina garage sale is making its return in Myrtle Beach at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission is FREE and it is your chance to find some great hidden gems to add to your home.
cbs17
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like...
620 Prince, a luxury bed and breakfast in Georgetown, South Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. 620 Prince in Georgetown, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com. Situated along South Carolina’s Hammock Coast in Georgetown, South Carolina, 620 Prince combines sophisticated charm and modern renovation in an 1882 coastal home.
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Myrtle Beach in South Carolina
Myrtle Beach is one of the best beaches on the east coast of the United States, which is distinguished above all by its fabulous views of the Atlantic Ocean, its calm waters and its fine white sand of great quality. It's perfect for swimming and sunbathing, and there are also plenty of rides so the whole family can have a great time.
Stormy Saturday leads to waterspout on Pawleys Island, power outage and tornado warning in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that moved across the Grand Strand Saturday morning knocked out power to about 950 Horry Electric customers in the Garden City area, produced a tornado warning in the Little River area, dumped lots of rain and even resulted in a waterspout on Pawleys Island. Horry Electric Cooperative’s online […]
wpde.com
Local woman speaks out about homelessness in Myrtle Beach, city's downtown renovation plan
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach plans to add more housing to the downtown area. They said this is a part of their Arts and Innovation Project. The city's multi-million dollar revitalization plan goes in depth about new living spaces, a community park, and a community hub they plan to add downtown. But in that presentation, there was no mention of how the city plans to accommodate the homeless population.
paradiseresortmb.com
Your Complete Guide to Myrtle Beach Fishing Piers
It’s a safe bet that if you’re an angler and a lover of Myrtle Beach, you’ve cast a line from the pier. Any pier. The Grand Strand is rich with options. They all provide excellent fishing and gorgeous views. Some are rustic and historical; others, are modern and loaded with amenities.
