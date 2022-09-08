ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an extremely wet weekend across the area with Myrtle Beach and Conway receiving over 3.5″ of rain. North Myrtle Beach saw almost 3″ as well. Isolated areas such as Garden City saw over 9″ in the last 48 hours as estimated by radar.
Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
Nearly 700 take part in 9/11 5K event in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of runners and walkers turned out Saturday morning in Market Common for the 5th annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk. In a Facebook post, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said 675 people took part in the event, which is held annually to honor New York […]
The Good News for Sept. 9

• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach

Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
South Carolina Having the State’s Largest Garage Sale

Are you a fan of garage sales? Well, South Carolina is gearing up to have their largest garage sale Saturday, September 10, 2022. The South Carolina garage sale is making its return in Myrtle Beach at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission is FREE and it is your chance to find some great hidden gems to add to your home.
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like...
The Stunning Myrtle Beach in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is one of the best beaches on the east coast of the United States, which is distinguished above all by its fabulous views of the Atlantic Ocean, its calm waters and its fine white sand of great quality. It's perfect for swimming and sunbathing, and there are also plenty of rides so the whole family can have a great time.
Local woman speaks out about homelessness in Myrtle Beach, city's downtown renovation plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach plans to add more housing to the downtown area. They said this is a part of their Arts and Innovation Project. The city's multi-million dollar revitalization plan goes in depth about new living spaces, a community park, and a community hub they plan to add downtown. But in that presentation, there was no mention of how the city plans to accommodate the homeless population.
Your Complete Guide to Myrtle Beach Fishing Piers

It’s a safe bet that if you’re an angler and a lover of Myrtle Beach, you’ve cast a line from the pier. Any pier. The Grand Strand is rich with options. They all provide excellent fishing and gorgeous views. Some are rustic and historical; others, are modern and loaded with amenities.
