Sidney Daily News
Lehman celebrates homecoming 2022
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept.r 12 – 17. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition. Spirit Week Daily Themes:. • Monday, Sept. 12...
Sidney Daily News
Flipping for pancakes
Lena Hamilton, second from left, 10, catches a pancake as her family, left to right, Miles Hamilton, 13, Lennon Hamilton, 7, and father, Dan Hamilton, all of Sidney, watch during the Sidney Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. Flipping the pancakes was Hal Epler, of Hilliard. The pancake breakfast was held on the courtsquare on Saturday, Sept. 10. The kids are also the children of Gyllian Hamilton.
Sidney Daily News
September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month
DAYTON – Community Blood Center will help shine the light on September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the critical need for a diverse blood supply with the Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive Sept. 12-17 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. Make an appointment online at...
Sidney Daily News
Pre Patriot Day
Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left, talks with Jackson Hagood, 8, of Sidney, during a first responders recognition day at Christian Academy Schools on Thursday, Sept. 9. Jackson is the son of Beth and JP Hagood.
Sidney Daily News
Life in the Police Academy
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department has welcomed four 2022 academy graduates into their ranks this year. Officers Kiarra Ibarra, Virginia Helton, Aarron Swiger and Jordan Fox all graduated from the academy and joined the SPD. Sidney Police Department requires its officers to be certified either through the Ohio...
Sidney Daily News
Lunch with first responders
Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, left, talks with Ben Miller, 8, of Sidney, while eating lunch at Christian Academy Schools on Friday, Sept. 9. The Sidney firefighters, Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers and Sidney police were invited to eat with students to show the school’s appreciation for first responders. Christian Academy Schools held the appreciation day as closely as possible to Patriot Day, which is on Sunday, Sept. 11. Ben is the son of Karen and Mark Miller.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Among the attractions planned for the Merchants and Trades Days are a balloon ascension and parachute leap by the LeRoy Sisters and a menagerie from the clouds. The latter is something new and different. ————— Misses Emma and Maude Haslup, Nellie McNutt,...
Sidney Daily News
Crown Equipment recognizes 86 employees for 25 years of service
NEW BREMEN – Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently recognized 86 employees who have achieved 25 years of service in 2022. Employees recognized this year span 29 Crown sales and service locations, manufacturing facilities and corporate operations across 14 states. Since 1970, more than 2,000 employees have achieved this milestone. While some who reach the milestone have since retired, more than half are continuing their career with the company.
Sidney Daily News
Ear protection
Sophya Dillon, 3, of Bellfontaine, covers her ears while a referee blows a whistle at the Riverside vs Lehman Catholic volleyball game held at Riverside on Thursday, Sept. 8. Sophya is the daughter of Bryan and Ashley Dillon.
Sidney Daily News
Football roundup: Fort Loramie can’t keep up with Newark Catholic
FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie couldn’t keep up with Newark Catholic on Friday and lost 27-9 at Redskin Stadium. The Green Wave drove down on the opening drive and scored when Miller Hutchison threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mason Hackett. The Redskins drove into the red zone...
