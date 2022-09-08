ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Sidney Daily News

Lehman celebrates homecoming 2022

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept.r 12 – 17. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition. Spirit Week Daily Themes:. • Monday, Sept. 12...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Flipping for pancakes

Lena Hamilton, second from left, 10, catches a pancake as her family, left to right, Miles Hamilton, 13, Lennon Hamilton, 7, and father, Dan Hamilton, all of Sidney, watch during the Sidney Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. Flipping the pancakes was Hal Epler, of Hilliard. The pancake breakfast was held on the courtsquare on Saturday, Sept. 10. The kids are also the children of Gyllian Hamilton.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month

DAYTON – Community Blood Center will help shine the light on September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the critical need for a diverse blood supply with the Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive Sept. 12-17 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. Make an appointment online at...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Pre Patriot Day

Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left, talks with Jackson Hagood, 8, of Sidney, during a first responders recognition day at Christian Academy Schools on Thursday, Sept. 9. Jackson is the son of Beth and JP Hagood.
SIDNEY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Shelby County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Shelby County, OH
Society
Shelby County, OH
Government
City
Botkins, OH
Sidney Daily News

Life in the Police Academy

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department has welcomed four 2022 academy graduates into their ranks this year. Officers Kiarra Ibarra, Virginia Helton, Aarron Swiger and Jordan Fox all graduated from the academy and joined the SPD. Sidney Police Department requires its officers to be certified either through the Ohio...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Lunch with first responders

Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, left, talks with Ben Miller, 8, of Sidney, while eating lunch at Christian Academy Schools on Friday, Sept. 9. The Sidney firefighters, Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers and Sidney police were invited to eat with students to show the school’s appreciation for first responders. Christian Academy Schools held the appreciation day as closely as possible to Patriot Day, which is on Sunday, Sept. 11. Ben is the son of Karen and Mark Miller.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— Among the attractions planned for the Merchants and Trades Days are a balloon ascension and parachute leap by the LeRoy Sisters and a menagerie from the clouds. The latter is something new and different. ————— Misses Emma and Maude Haslup, Nellie McNutt,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Crown Equipment recognizes 86 employees for 25 years of service

NEW BREMEN – Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently recognized 86 employees who have achieved 25 years of service in 2022. Employees recognized this year span 29 Crown sales and service locations, manufacturing facilities and corporate operations across 14 states. Since 1970, more than 2,000 employees have achieved this milestone. While some who reach the milestone have since retired, more than half are continuing their career with the company.
NEW BREMEN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Sidney Daily News

Ear protection

Sophya Dillon, 3, of Bellfontaine, covers her ears while a referee blows a whistle at the Riverside vs Lehman Catholic volleyball game held at Riverside on Thursday, Sept. 8. Sophya is the daughter of Bryan and Ashley Dillon.
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy