NEW BREMEN – Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently recognized 86 employees who have achieved 25 years of service in 2022. Employees recognized this year span 29 Crown sales and service locations, manufacturing facilities and corporate operations across 14 states. Since 1970, more than 2,000 employees have achieved this milestone. While some who reach the milestone have since retired, more than half are continuing their career with the company.

NEW BREMEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO