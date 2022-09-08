Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Related
UV Cavalier Daily
Indecisive performs newly released album live
In the basement of the Academical Village People house, known colloquially among frequent house show attendees as “The Bog,” the band Indecisive performed the songs of their debut album “Over King’s Creek,” which was released on Spotify Sept. 3. Despite the oppressive heat and the masses of people packed together — and inching closer and closer to the band as the night went on — this was a standout performance.
UV Cavalier Daily
Men’s soccer takes down Virginia Tech in Commonwealth Clash
Virginia fans packed Klöckner Stadium to watch the Cavaliers (3-2-0, 1-0-0 ACC) take on the Hokies (0-4-1, 0-1-0 ACC) in the Commonwealth Clash Friday night for both teams’ ACC opener. After falling behind in the first half, a late second-half surge propelled Virginia to a 4-2 victory. The...
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia football falls flat on the road, losing 24-3 in a lopsided matchup at Illinois
Despite high hopes for a second win over Illinois in two years, the Cavaliers found themselves overwhelmed and out of whack en route to a 24-3 loss on the road. Virginia senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong — even with the bevy of proven wide receivers at his disposal — struggled in an unusual showing after recording two interceptions and zero touchdowns. Altogether, the Cavaliers (1-1, 0-0 ACC) seemed unrecognizable from the team which dominated the Fighting Illini (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) 42-14 in 2021, with too many uncharacteristic mistakes plaguing them along the way.
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia travels to Illinois, looks to improve to 2-0 under Coach Tony Elliott
After starting Coach Tony Elliott’s reign with an uneven and sloppy 34-17 win against Football College Subdivision team Richmond, the Cavaliers (1-0, 0-0 ACC) will travel to Champaign, Ill. to take on the perennially underachieving Illini (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon. The Illini won their opener against lowly Wyoming 38-6 before losing to conference foe Indiana 23-20 on a last minute, backbreaking drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia women’s soccer picks up their seventh win of the season against Oregon State
The goals just kept coming for Virginia women’s soccer, as it picked up its second straight 5-0 victory Thursday evening, this time over visiting Oregon State (3-2-2, 0-0 PAC-12). Fifth-year goalkeeper Michaela Moran got the start in goal for the Cavaliers (7-0-1, 0-0 ACC), and delivered her first solo...
Comments / 0