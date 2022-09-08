ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UV Cavalier Daily

Indecisive performs newly released album live

In the basement of the Academical Village People house, known colloquially among frequent house show attendees as “The Bog,” the band Indecisive performed the songs of their debut album “Over King’s Creek,” which was released on Spotify Sept. 3. Despite the oppressive heat and the masses of people packed together — and inching closer and closer to the band as the night went on — this was a standout performance.
UV Cavalier Daily

Men’s soccer takes down Virginia Tech in Commonwealth Clash

Virginia fans packed Klöckner Stadium to watch the Cavaliers (3-2-0, 1-0-0 ACC) take on the Hokies (0-4-1, 0-1-0 ACC) in the Commonwealth Clash Friday night for both teams’ ACC opener. After falling behind in the first half, a late second-half surge propelled Virginia to a 4-2 victory. The...
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia football falls flat on the road, losing 24-3 in a lopsided matchup at Illinois

Despite high hopes for a second win over Illinois in two years, the Cavaliers found themselves overwhelmed and out of whack en route to a 24-3 loss on the road. Virginia senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong — even with the bevy of proven wide receivers at his disposal — struggled in an unusual showing after recording two interceptions and zero touchdowns. Altogether, the Cavaliers (1-1, 0-0 ACC) seemed unrecognizable from the team which dominated the Fighting Illini (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) 42-14 in 2021, with too many uncharacteristic mistakes plaguing them along the way.
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia travels to Illinois, looks to improve to 2-0 under Coach Tony Elliott

After starting Coach Tony Elliott’s reign with an uneven and sloppy 34-17 win against Football College Subdivision team Richmond, the Cavaliers (1-0, 0-0 ACC) will travel to Champaign, Ill. to take on the perennially underachieving Illini (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon. The Illini won their opener against lowly Wyoming 38-6 before losing to conference foe Indiana 23-20 on a last minute, backbreaking drive.
