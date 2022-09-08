Read full article on original website
Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Hollywood Actress, Dies at 104
Marsha Hunt, a star of MGM and Paramount beginning in the 1930s who was blacklisted in Hollywood in the ’50s during Sen. Eugene McCarthy’s Communist witch hunt, died Wednesday at age 104. Roger Memos, who directed a documentary about Hunt’s life, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter....
‘The Menu’ Director Mark Mylod on Shift From ‘Succession’ to a Twisted Satire on Fine Dining (Video)
TIFF 2022: Mylod directs Ralph Fiennes in a dark satire about the world’s most exclusive restaurant. Director Mark Mylod and producer Betsy Koch joined TheWrap and Shutterstock’s Interview and Portrait Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film “The Menu,” a dark, bloody satire of the one percent and the restaurants that cater to them.
Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals
The Emmy-winning producer will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming. Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.
Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’ With Paul Giamatti Nabbed by Focus Features in $30 Million Deal
The next film from director Alexander Payne called “The Holdovers” and starring Paul Giamatti was acquired in a worldwide deal by Focus Features after the film screened in secret at the Toronto International Film Festival, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Deadline first reported the...
Sofia Coppola to Direct Priscilla Presley Biopic Based on Memoir by Elvis’ Ex
Sofia Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film “Priscilla” based on the memoir “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, A24 announced on Monday. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller. Cailee Spaeny (“Mare...
Asif Kapadia to Direct Dystopian Doc ‘2073’ for Neon, Double Agent and Film4
Asif Kapadia, the Oscar-winning director of “Amy” and “Senna,” is set to direct a new documentary film called “2073” that will look to the future and the challenges that will face the world 50 years from now. Inspired by “La Jetée,” the classic, experimental...
Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max
There will be more “Rap Sh!t” in the future. HBO Max announced on Monday that it has renewed the half-hour comedy series from creator Issa Rae for a second season. The eight-episode first season debuted in July and follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.
Inside the WME Shake-Up at the Top: ‘It’s All About Power’
Chairman Lloyd Braun is out. Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead are in. So, what does that all mean? And why is Ari Emanuel smiling?. In the “Game of Thrones”-style spectacle that is the Hollywood talent agency business, there was a riveting plot twist last week at the house of WME. It didn’t involve any fire-breathing dragons (well, unless you count Ari Emanuel, CEO of WME parent Endeavor) and nobody was disemboweled with a broadsword (that we know of). But power did change hands, and at least one head did roll.
Ellen Pompeo Crashes Patrick Dempsey Interview, Which Then Goes Delightfully Off the Rails (Video)
“What does it feel like to be a legend?” the actor asked his former ”Grey’s Anatomy“ costar and fellow recipient of Disney Legend status by the studio. Patrick Dempsey was doing a quickie interview on the D23 Expo red carpet when he was interrupted by a familiar face to both him and his fans — his “Grey’s Anatomy” costar, Ellen Pompeo. And a playful exchange ensued.
‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024
“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
Why the Star of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Couldn’t Help But Be ‘Intimidated’ by His Role (Video)
Toronto 2022: ”You’re surrounded by masters,“ newcomer Gabriel LaBelle told TheWrap. ”Oscar winners, nominees in every department. And then there’s me.“. While there’s bound to be an immense amount of pressure on any actor cast in the lead role of a Steven Spielberg film, it’s safe to say that the enormity of such a responsibility was increased tenfold for Gabriel LaBelle, the star of “The Fabelmans.” LaBelle plays Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker in the midst of a chaotic family who, given the semi-autobiographical nature of the movie, serves as the film’s equivalent of Spielberg himself.
‘The Fabelmans’ Film Review: Steven Spielberg’s Sweet Memory Piece Picks Up Steam As It Goes
Every director, it seems, has a deeply personal coming-of-age story to tell, from Francois Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows” to Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” And lately every Toronto International Film Festival has made one of those films a centerpiece of its lineup. Last year, it was Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which won TIFF’s audience award and went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture; this year, it’s Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” which had its world premiere on Saturday night in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
‘Percy Jackson’ Author Says Disney+ Series Will ‘Hopefully’ Adapt 1 Book Per Season
We finally have more details about the upcoming “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney+. According to author and executive producer Rick Riordan, the plan is to tackle one book per season. “It’s going to be, hopefully, one season for every book, which gives us time to...
Do This Year’s Emmy-Nominated Shows Reflect What’s Actually Popular With Viewers? | Charts
Here’s how the nominees stack up when it comes to audience demand. Ahead of the 74th annual Emmys on Monday, we looked at which nominated series have done the best job of capturing audience attention, how well voters in the Television Academy are representing popular demand and which shows have momentum going into awards night.
Viola Davis on the Long Journey of ‘The Woman King': ‘To Finally Get It Made…Was Close to a Miracle’
TIFF 2022: Davis said the ‘fight’ to get her movie off the ground included ”fighting for actors, fighting for the director, fighting for the integrity of the project“. The latest film from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” premiered Friday night at the Toronto International Film Festival to a glowing reception. With Viola Davis starring as General Nanisca, commander of the Agoije, an all-woman army that defends the Kingdom of Dahomey, the film depicts an ongoing war with the Oyo Empire and the leadership of Dahomey’s newest ruler, King Ghezo (John Boyega).
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Film Review: Lena Dunham’s Modern Sensibilities Clash With Medieval Coming-of-Age Tale
Karen Cushman’s children’s novel “Catherine, Called Birdy” is written in the form of the diary of a 14-year-old girl living in England in 1290. Cushman was most interested in exploring the details of what it was like to live as a young girl during the Middle Ages, whereas this film adaptation of the book, which was written and directed by Lena Dunham (and premieres at the Toronto Film Festival), retains the setting but filters everything through Dunham’s very narrow modern sensibility. The result is listless, plodding and self-congratulatory.
‘Abomination’ or ‘Safety Net’? A Look Back at TV Sitcoms’ Much-Reviled Laugh Track
As the Emmys approach on Monday, there is an impressive roster of comedy series nominees like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks,” “Barry,” “Only Murders in the Building.” What do they have in common, besides wit and delightful (or delightfully cranky or murderous) characters? As with virtually every top TV comedy of this millennium, the laughter you hear is your own!
‘My Policeman’ Film Review: Harry Styles’ LGBTQ Love-Triangle Tale Can’t Balance Time Periods
A love triangle plays out over decades in Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman,” based on the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, who was inspired by the 40-year relationship between English novelist E.M. Forster and policeman Bob Buckingham, as well Buckingham’s wife, May, who also became close with Forster. As described by Roberts in a 2012 essay in The Guardian, this quiet, proto-polyamorous situation was “a wonderful muddle,” which seemingly worked for all three participants in their own way.
‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Film Review: Stirring Doc Intertwines the DNA of Nan Goldin’s Art and Activism
Less a biography than an act of communion, Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” sets for itself a difficult task: What more can you reveal about the most self-revealing of artists? What can a documentary portrait about Nan Goldin bring out that Goldin — a photographer who arguably revolutionized the artform with her candor — hasn’t already explored? To see the “Citizenfour” director wrestle and conquer those thorny questions is one of the many thrills of Poitras’ masterful, Venice Golden Lion–winning film.
‘Barbarian’ Star Justin Long Took Inspiration From ‘The Bachelor’ to Create One of Cinema’s Most Unforgettable ‘Douchebags’
“Barbarian,” now playing exclusively in theaters, is one of those movies that is best experienced knowing precious little about the actual plot, beyond the fact that it’s centered around the Airbnb from hell. This is a horror movie that constantly surprises; you rarely know where it’s headed next...
