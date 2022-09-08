Read full article on original website
Arkansas authorities search for escaped inmate that has active warrant for murder
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — An inmate is now wanted after making an escape from the Saline County Detention Center on Sunday morning. According to reports, Wuanya Smith was being held on an active warrant for murder from the state of Nebraska. He is described to be about 5'8" and...
Inmate accused of Nebraska murder escapes from jail in Saline County
BENTON, Ark. — Authorities are looking for a man who they say escaped from the Saline County Detention Center Sunday morning. The missing inmate is Wuanya Smith. Haskell police say Smith was in jail as a result of a murder investigation out of Nebraska. Smith is alleged to have climbed the razor wire fence around […]
Man wanted in Nebraska who escaped detention in Arkansas arrested
On Sunday, the Saline County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas said that Smith escaped from the county detention center at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas
Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
