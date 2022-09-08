ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Omaha murder suspect escapes from jail in Arkansas

Authorities say an Omaha murder suspect has escaped custody in Arkansas. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Wuanya Smith escaped the jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says Smith climbed over the barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center. Smith was arrested in Benton, Arkansas Wednesday on...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
kuaf.com

Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas

After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTTS

Special Prosecutor Looking Into Violent Arkansas Arrest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A special prosecutor is reviewing the findings of an investigation into Arkansas law enforcement officers who were caught on video beating and holding down a suspect. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Thursday that the investigative file into the Aug. 21 arrest of...
MULBERRY, AR
The Exponent

Person of interest in Walmart shooting arrested in Arkansas

A person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, 33, in the Lafayette Walmart parking lot was arrested today in Arkansas. Lafayette Police declared Anthony Perez, 28, a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday. He was arrested this morning in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, without incident, an LPD press release reads.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sextortion#Fbi Agents#Violent Crime#Fbi
menastar.com

Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government

(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLO

Arkansas awarded over $2M from U.S. Dept. of Education

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education was recently awarded $2,145,418 by the U.S. Department of Education through the federal competitive grants for state assessment program. The federal money will be used to support the “Making Improved Decisions for Students On the Cusp of Alternate Assessment Participation Using Multiple Measures of Academic Achievement from Multiple Sources,” or MIDAS.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

St. Louis’ special election to be first under Missouri’s new voting laws

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The special election in St. Louis Tuesday will be the first in the state of Missouri under new voting laws. In August, a law requiring voters to show government-issued identification when voting went into effect in Missouri. The ID must be issued by the State of Missouri or the federal government, have a picture and cannot be expired.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
THV11

What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
ARKANSAS STATE
townandtourist.com

25 Treehouse Rentals in Arkansas (Private & Accommodating!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Arkansas doesn’t lack dense forests and beautiful mountain ranges, especially when you go north. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in the outdoor opportunities in the state, you may want to consider renting out a treehouse for your family’s next vacation.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Hutchinson makes flurry of appointments to boards, commissions

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments:. Ryan Howard, Melbourne, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College. Term expires on July 1, 2029. Reappointment. Aaron Wright, Springdale, to the Board of Directors of Northwest Technical Institute. Term expires on June 30, 2027. Reappointment. Rodney Allen, Hot Springs, to the...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy