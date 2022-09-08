Read full article on original website
Related
Harry Returning to Windsor After Mystery Surrounds Solo Visit to Queen
Prince Harry has begun the journey back to Windsor after an emotional 24 hours during which he missed the chance to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince William Was at Center of 'Painful Moments' for Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry feels "many lines were crossed by William" during a dark time for Harry and Meghan Markle, a friend of the prince told author Omid Scobie.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II had been under medical supervision shortly before death
Before her death Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II had been under close medical supervision at her Balmoral castle in Scotland because her doctors were concerned about her health.
'I Was Queen Elizabeth II's Chef, Our First Encounter Was Unforgettable'
The queen had this way of making you feel like you were the only person in the world at that moment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date, Location, and Burial Information
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.
The queen's last hours as family dashed to deathbed
It began with a short but worrying statement. The palace statement said the queen had died "peacefully" but in line with royal tradition did not give any cause of death.
Voices: Leave Harry and Meghan alone – they’ve reunited with Wills and Kate to mourn the Queen
The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes. But now, in full view of the watching nation, Harry and Meghan have reunited with Wills and Kate to pay their respects to their grandmother at Balmoral. Perhaps we can learn something from this display of familial solidarity – and finally leave them alone?The message from the English right when it comes...
Daily Beast
Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
There are lots of reasons to end the British monarchy. King Charles III is the best.
The same statement from Buckingham Palace announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday declared that her son Charles had succeeded her as king. And just like that, this unelected man became the head of state for millions around the world. The former Prince of Wales, whose life has been riddled with controversy, is now the strongest argument for ending the archaic institution of the monarchy.
tatler.com
The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in break from royal tradition
As with so many elements of her reign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will make history. Our longest-reigning monarch’s funeral will not take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, as has been customary for over 300 years, but will instead be held at the rather more grand setting of Westminster Abbey.
Royal family members moved to tears reading tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
Members of the royal family publicly broke down in tears on Saturday as they read heartfelt tributes honoring Queen Elizabeth II. The family, who have been at Balmoral Castle since the monarch’s death at age 96 on Thursday, traveled to nearby Crathie Kirk church to attend a prayer service over the weekend. The family spent just under 10 minutes reading the tributes and admiring the floral bouquets left outside for the late Queen Elizabeth. Princess Eugenie wept as she looked at tributes for her grandmother. Photographers at one point caught her being comforted by her father, Prince Andrew, who looked visibly distraught. Earlier in...
Marie Claire
Buckingham Palace Shared a Schedule of Mourning Following the Queen’s Passing
Though the Queen sadly passed on Sept. 8, plans for what would happen at the time of her death had been in place for years, and we knew many of the events that would follow. While a date for the monarch's funeral has not yet been confirmed, it will likely take place in Westminster Abbey, and Elizabeth II's body is expected to be laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 NFL rookies who showed out during Week 1 of the NFL season, including Travon Walker
As expected, NFL rookies who stepped up the most in Week 1 were primarily on the defensive side of the
NFL・
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Watches Patriots Game In Robert Kraft's Suite
Robert Kraft had a champion in his corner as New England kicked off its 2022 season ... with the Patriots owner hosting none other than Mike Tyson in his suite. Iron Mike was on hand at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. ... where he watched as the Pats fell to the division rival Dolphins, 20-7.
King Charles III Meets His Subjects for the First Time
Britain’s new King Charles III was greeted with cheers and cries of “God Save The King!” as he made his first public appearance as king in front of a large crowd at Buckingham Palace Friday afternoon. Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, travelled to Buckingham Palace from Balmoral Castle where his mother died Thursday. He was greeted by enthusiastic supporters and spent several minutes shaking hands with the crowd, which at one stage broke into an impromptu rendition of the national anthem. A protection officer moved ahead of Prince Charles asking people to put their phones down, telling them to “enjoy the moment” instead. Charles and Camilla then stopped to admire floral tributes to his mother left by members of the public before walking into what is expected to become their new London home, Buckingham Palace. Charles is now due to meet the prime minister, Liz Truss, and record a speech which is expected to be broadcast at 6 p.m. local time this evening.
Queen Consort Camilla accends the throne in Princess Diana’s shadow
Upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla became the new king and queen consort. But many are remembering the popular Princess Diana who once had claim to the highest royal title. Diana, Charles’ first wife, died at the age of 36 in a car crash...
TMZ.com
Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match
Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
How British Royals Pick Their Names Once They're on the Throne
Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. In case you ever wondered why most members of Britain's royal family each have at least three names, it's basically to give them a choice of monikers when they take the throne. The regnal name, it's called. Of course, though...
After the Queen: Charles has a tough act to follow. His weaknesses will make it harder
Even though Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was 96 when she died Thursday, I find the news almost impossible to comprehend. Growing up as a college, and then graduate, student at the University of St. Andrews, where Will and Kate met, I found the Queen was a living part of every day. Her picture was ubiquitous, in every building. St. Andrews was a conservative place, with more than its share of the high-bred folks, all of whom were lesser planets orbiting around the sun that was the royal family. Even as I marched into the university’s fabled debate society to have at it with my competitors in front of thousands, a rousing “God save the Queen!” capped every Latin chant. Elizabeth II was everywhere.
Annie Leibovitz Remembers Photographing Queen Elizabeth II
Annie Leibovitz was invited to photograph Queen Elizabeth II twice, in 2007 and in 2016. She was the first American photographer to be asked by the royal family to do so, and considered it an honor. As Leibovitz wrote in her 2008 book At Work, “It was ok for me to be reverent. The British are conflicted about what they think of the monarch. If a British portraitist is reverent he’s perceived to be doting. I could do something traditional.”
Comments / 0