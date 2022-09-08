ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 10

Utah man am i
3d ago

If Lee gave 2 cents about the people in Utah it would be one thing! Instead his little affair with Trump has had him leaning so far left he doesn’t even know where Utah is! My Republican vote is not for Lee!

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Elections
State
Utah State
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Mcmullin
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Polls#Utah Senate#Election State#Ksl#External
outsidemagazine

Biden Restored National Monuments Reduced by Trump. Now Utah Is Suing to Shrink Them Again.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The state of Utah and two of its counties filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s restoration of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments on Wednesday, five years after former President Trump drastically reduced the size of each monument in 2017.
UTAH STATE
People

2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality

“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy