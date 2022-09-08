Read full article on original website
Utah man am i
3d ago
If Lee gave 2 cents about the people in Utah it would be one thing! Instead his little affair with Trump has had him leaning so far left he doesn’t even know where Utah is! My Republican vote is not for Lee!
Reply
4
Related
Democrats' Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Candidates in Arizona: Polls
Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters have embraced Trump's 2020 election claims, but recent polling suggests that strategy isn't paying off.
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Morse vows to finish ‘Trump’s wall’ in race for GOP Senate nomination in battleground New Hampshire
FIRST ON FOX: New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse pledged to "finish" former President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in a new television commercial that launches with just two weeks to go until primary day in the key general election battleground state. Morse, a longtime small business...
Independent candidate Evan McMullin takes on GOP senator in Utah
In a key U.S. Senate race in Utah, a former Republican turned independent candidate, Evan McMullin, is taking on the Republican incumbent Senator Mike Lee in November. McMullin joins "Red and Blue" to discuss his campaign.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah's Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for U.S. Senate
In the 2022 midterm election, Utah's Evan McMullin is emerging as the nation's most competitive independent candidate running for Senate.
State of Utah sues President Biden for ‘unlawful’ designation of National Monuments
SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday, the United States District Court of Utah, Garfield County, Kane County, and the state of Utah filed a lawsuit against President Biden and members […]
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans
The Twitter account linked to the Republican congressman was slammed with replies that pointed to GOP colleagues who haven't paid back their debts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arizona GOP Candidate Appeared To Admit To Committing Voter Fraud As A Teen
Abraham Hamadeh says he’d “prosecute crimes of the rigged 2020 election.” But in 2008, he seemingly admitted to committing an election-related crime.
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
Liz Cheney calls on Democratic voters to switch parties, give her boost in GOP primary
Wyoming voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary elections, and Republican congresswoman Rep. Liz Cheney is looking to an unusual source for support in her GOP race: Democrats. While only members of a given party are allowed to vote in that party's primary in...
Republicans Demand To Know What Happened To Vanishing GOP Millions
A number of Republican strategists and consultants are growing increasingly dismayed about millions of dollars vanishing at the National Republican Senatorial Committee — just when the funds are needed most, The Washington Post reported Friday. Cash at the national campaign fund is dwindling as candidates head into the final...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden Restored National Monuments Reduced by Trump. Now Utah Is Suing to Shrink Them Again.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The state of Utah and two of its counties filed a lawsuit seeking to block President Biden’s restoration of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments on Wednesday, five years after former President Trump drastically reduced the size of each monument in 2017.
2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality
“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ousted Republican reflects on Trump, democracy and America: ‘The place has lost its mind’
Rusty Bowers stood up to the former president’s demand that he overturn Arizona’s election result. He paid the price but has no regrets
GOP Chair Pleads For Money For Stumbling Senate Races As Trump Sits On Millions
In an urgent conference call this week with major donors, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pleaded for more funds to prop up struggling GOP Senate candidates, Politico reported — even as Donald Trump sits on $120 million in contributions. “We absolutely have better candidates and a better message,”...
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
How Much is Former GOP House Member Liz Cheney Worth?
Liz Cheney, 56, is a lawyer, politician, political analyst and author who served as the Republican representative from Wyoming since she was elected in 2016. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, she conceded the...
Comments / 10