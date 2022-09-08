Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Million-dollar homes in Phoenix get smaller, according to new report
A recent report released by Zillow shows the average million-dollar home in Phoenix has shrunk in size. The median size of million-dollar homes fell by more than 1,000 square feet from 2019 to 2022. Mark Stapp is director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice. “What you’re...
luxury-houses.net
This $6,999,999 Paradise Valley Home Just Undergone An Exceptional Renovation to Make It Becomes A Perfect Place for Entertaining
The Paradise Valley Home, a luxurious desert oasis has been renovated in both inside and outside including an amazing kitchen, an exceptional great room and completely redone front landscaping is now available for sale. This home located at 6802 E Sunnyvale Rd, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Steimer (Phone: 602-430-8666) & Sean Steimer (Phone: 623-239-7276) at Realty Executives for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Paradise Valley Home.
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $4.5 Million, This Breathtaking Santa Barbara Inspired Home in Scottsdale is Truly A Designer Masterpiece
The Home in Scottsdale, a designer masterpiece in prestigious gated community Equestrian Manor with enchanting curb appeal and great attention to detail is now available for sale. This home located at 12028 N 60th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christopher V Karas (Phone: 602-919-6511) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
'What used to be a $400,000 home is now $650,000': Real estate analysts say 'size reduction' is happening everywhere
PHOENIX — Arizona's real estate market is again leading the nation, this time for how much less home you're getting for your money. According to a recent Zillow report, Phoenix saw the most significant reduction in size in the average million-dollar home in the country. The report found the...
It's the little things that matter: UPS worker hides unsafe package
MESA, Ariz. — One deliveryman is reminding us that sometimes a little extra effort goes a long way. Robert and Diana Johnson of Mesa shared Ring doorbell footage that showed a UPS employee taking a few extra seconds to make sure their package was safe. According to the couple,...
santansun.com
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
AZFamily
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
oucampus.org
5253 W. Country Gables Dr
Clean great location 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Clean great location 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
azbigmedia.com
How does owning a car in Arizona differ from other states in the U.S.?
Owning a car poses a range of financial implications, which can vary wildly from state to state. Purchase price, fuel costs, maintenance, and registration fees are all different depending on where you are, so if you’re planning a move, or even a visit, it’s worth making yourself aware of these differences.
Loving Hut Could Be Looking to Open a Peoria Restaurant
The Vegan restaurant maintains six locations in the Valley.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
AZFamily
Dust, thunderstorms moving through south Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm and dust warning for parts of the Valley as radars show these activities moving towards metro Phoenix from the south. The Arizona Department of Transportation has reported zero visibility on the 1-10 near Wild Horse pass due...
kjzz.org
Gas prices drop slightly across the country, but not in Arizona
The global demand for oil is falling, which has caused a slight decrease in gas prices in other parts of the country. However, Arizona isn't following that trend. John Treanor is a spokesperson with AAA Arizona. "Right now, the national average is still going down," he said. "[It's] $3.75 a...
azbigmedia.com
Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona
Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
AZFamily
Arizona farmers say Hurricane Kay could destroy crops, lead to higher produce prices
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hurricane Kay has made landfall in Mexico as a Category One storm. It hit the west coast of the central Baja California Peninsula with winds of 75 mph. It is expected to weaken overnight, but we could see some impacts from that storm here in Arizona. Some state farmers worry about what it could do to their crop, which could ultimately lead to higher prices at the grocery store.
AZFamily
Counties with the most seniors in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
AZFamily
Growing number of copper thefts could impact Arizona’s 911 system, CenturyLink warns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Telecommunications company CenturyLink says ongoing theft of its copper wire lines has cost nearly $1 million in damages around the Valley this year alone. The hefty price tag isn’t the only concern. The company also says it could result in outages to 911 services.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How to garden in Phoenix's triple-digit heat
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Hot Town is exploring all of the sometimes surprising ways our lives are shaped by the...
