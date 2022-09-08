ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Variety

'Rap Sh!t' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

“Rap Sh!t” has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max. The eight-episode first season of the comedy series originally debuted on the streaming service back in July. The show follows estranged Miami high school friends Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) who reunite and form a group. “We’re so happy to play in the world of ‘Rap Sh!t’ for another season with this incredibly talented team,” said series creator and executive producer Issa Rae. The first season also starred Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler. Rae executive produces under her Hoorae banner, which has an overall deal with WarnerMedia....
TheWrap

Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals

The Emmy-winning producer will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming. Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.
TheWrap

'American Gigolo' Review: Showtime Series Comes Close to Squandering Jon Bernthal's Magnetism

There’s little point in comparing Showtime’s “American Gigolo” with the cult film of the same name — the new series borrows the basic premise of Paul Schrader’s exceptionally stylish neo-noir, along with a few characters, then sets them adrift in a rote crime drama. Where the original “American Gigolo” captured the excess of the 1980s while presenting a captivating portrait of loneliness, its supposed sequel struggles to find purpose or even settle on a tone in its first three episodes.
TheWrap

'Abomination' or 'Safety Net'? A Look Back at TV Sitcoms' Much-Reviled Laugh Track

As the Emmys approach on Monday, there is an impressive roster of comedy series nominees like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks,” “Barry,” “Only Murders in the Building.” What do they have in common, besides wit and delightful (or delightfully cranky or murderous) characters? As with virtually every top TV comedy of this millennium, the laughter you hear is your own!
TheWrap

Why Making 'Dalíland' Was a Dream Come True for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Christopher Briney

The actor tells TheWrap about making TIFF’s closing night film and teases Season 2 of his Prime Video series. Though his face is now associated with Amazon Prime Video’s show of the summer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, actor Christopher Briney will also appear in TIFF’s closing night film “Dalíland” alongside Sir Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa, Ezra Miller, Suki Waterhouse and more. Directed by Mary Harron, from a screenplay by John C. Walsh, the film was shot in the spring of 2021 in the UK, before Briney worked on the eventual hit Prime Video series. In fact, “Dalíland” was his first acting role ever.
TheWrap

'Cobra Kai': Ralph Macchio Shares Hopes for Season 6

(SPOILER ALERT! The following contains spoilers for “Cobra Kai” Season 5) If you’re a proud couch potato and an expert binge watcher, you’ve likely already crushed Season 5 of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” which debuted on the streaming service Friday. That means you now know that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has been arrested, the Cobra Kai dojo appears to be finished after winning the All-Valley tournament in Season 4 and the good guys have won. Well, at least for now.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TheWrap

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Gets Peacock Streaming Release Date

When can you watch the new “Minions” movie on Peacock? This month, as it turns out!. Peacock has announced that “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will be streaming on the service starting on September 23, alongside the first “Minions” movie. This comes nearly three months after “Minions 2” opened exclusively in theaters on July 1, going on to gross almost $900 million at the box office worldwide.
TheWrap

Viola Davis on the Long Journey of 'The Woman King': 'To Finally Get It Made…Was Close to a Miracle'

TIFF 2022: Davis said the ‘fight’ to get her movie off the ground included ”fighting for actors, fighting for the director, fighting for the integrity of the project“. The latest film from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” premiered Friday night at the Toronto International Film Festival to a glowing reception. With Viola Davis starring as General Nanisca, commander of the Agoije, an all-woman army that defends the Kingdom of Dahomey, the film depicts an ongoing war with the Oyo Empire and the leadership of Dahomey’s newest ruler, King Ghezo (John Boyega).
TheWrap

'The Fabelmans' Film Review: Steven Spielberg's Sweet Memory Piece Picks Up Steam As It Goes

Every director, it seems, has a deeply personal coming-of-age story to tell, from Francois Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows” to Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” And lately every Toronto International Film Festival has made one of those films a centerpiece of its lineup. Last year, it was Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which won TIFF’s audience award and went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture; this year, it’s Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” which had its world premiere on Saturday night in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
TheWrap

Why the Star of Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Couldn't Help But Be 'Intimidated' by His Role (Video)

Toronto 2022: ”You’re surrounded by masters,“ newcomer Gabriel LaBelle told TheWrap. ”Oscar winners, nominees in every department. And then there’s me.“. While there’s bound to be an immense amount of pressure on any actor cast in the lead role of a Steven Spielberg film, it’s safe to say that the enormity of such a responsibility was increased tenfold for Gabriel LaBelle, the star of “The Fabelmans.” LaBelle plays Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker in the midst of a chaotic family who, given the semi-autobiographical nature of the movie, serves as the film’s equivalent of Spielberg himself.
TheWrap

'Ironheart': Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos Prepare to Face Off in Exclusive D23 Footage

There’s a battle between dark magic and tech in Marvel’s upcoming “Ironheart” series. Exclusive footage debuted at D23 Expo on Saturday, and it opens with our first glimpse of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (who will first appear in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”). She gets scolded by a professor, who tells her she “isn’t the first genius” to come out of MIT. She is, clearly, not satisfied with that answer, expressing that she wants to create something “iconic.”
