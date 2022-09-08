Read full article on original website
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival on Paramount+ Finally Gets a Name – and a New ‘Friday Night Lights’ Guest Star
Paramount+ has finally unveiled the official title for its upcoming “Criminal Minds” revival: “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” The continuation of the CBS original hit will premiere this fall exclusively on the streaming service and even welcome a new guest star. Zach Gilford (“Friday Night Lights”) is set...
‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max
“Rap Sh!t” has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max. The eight-episode first season of the comedy series originally debuted on the streaming service back in July. The show follows estranged Miami high school friends Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) who reunite and form a group. “We’re so happy to play in the world of ‘Rap Sh!t’ for another season with this incredibly talented team,” said series creator and executive producer Issa Rae. The first season also starred Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler. Rae executive produces under her Hoorae banner, which has an overall deal with WarnerMedia....
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner: Season 24 Will Be About Olivia Benson’s ‘Healing and Deep Trauma’
David Graziano, who takes over showrunning duties on “Law & Order: SVU” from longtime executive producer Warren Leight, told TheWrap that Season 24 will be all about “healing and deep trauma” for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), who’s been put through the wringer over the last two decades on the NBC show.
First Trailer for ‘The Marvels’ Brings Brie Larson Together With Iman Vellani and Teyonnah Parris
Marvel Studios wrapped up their D23 Expo presentation with a look at “The Marvels,” a film that will not only be a sequel to “Captain Marvel” but also a follow-up to the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and “WandaVision.”. The trailer (which is not...
‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4 Will Get Very Meta as OG Cast Returns to East High to Film New Movie
It’s the crossover we’ve all been waiting for. It looks like the cast of the original “High School Musical” films and the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will be colliding in Season 4 of the Disney+ series. After spending the...
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Share Sweet Reunion Photo 38 Years After ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan were all smiles in photos taken almost four decades after they teamed up in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”. The actors, now 80 and 51 years old, respectively, posed with their arms around each other — and big smiles on their faces — at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday.
Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals
The Emmy-winning producer will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming. Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.
‘All American’ Boss on the ‘Phoenix Rising From the Ashes’ Theme of Season 5 (Fall TV Preview)
The “All American” characters are in for some changes when The CW show premieres its fifth season Oct. 10, with a theme of “phoenix rising from the ashes,” showrunner and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll told TheWrap as part of our Fall TV Preview. But before...
‘American Gigolo’ Review: Showtime Series Comes Close to Squandering Jon Bernthal’s Magnetism
There’s little point in comparing Showtime’s “American Gigolo” with the cult film of the same name — the new series borrows the basic premise of Paul Schrader’s exceptionally stylish neo-noir, along with a few characters, then sets them adrift in a rote crime drama. Where the original “American Gigolo” captured the excess of the 1980s while presenting a captivating portrait of loneliness, its supposed sequel struggles to find purpose or even settle on a tone in its first three episodes.
‘Abomination’ or ‘Safety Net’? A Look Back at TV Sitcoms’ Much-Reviled Laugh Track
As the Emmys approach on Monday, there is an impressive roster of comedy series nominees like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks,” “Barry,” “Only Murders in the Building.” What do they have in common, besides wit and delightful (or delightfully cranky or murderous) characters? As with virtually every top TV comedy of this millennium, the laughter you hear is your own!
Why Making ‘Dalíland’ Was a Dream Come True for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star Christopher Briney
The actor tells TheWrap about making TIFF’s closing night film and teases Season 2 of his Prime Video series. Though his face is now associated with Amazon Prime Video’s show of the summer, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, actor Christopher Briney will also appear in TIFF’s closing night film “Dalíland” alongside Sir Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa, Ezra Miller, Suki Waterhouse and more. Directed by Mary Harron, from a screenplay by John C. Walsh, the film was shot in the spring of 2021 in the UK, before Briney worked on the eventual hit Prime Video series. In fact, “Dalíland” was his first acting role ever.
‘Cobra Kai': Ralph Macchio Shares Hopes for Season 6
(SPOILER ALERT! The following contains spoilers for “Cobra Kai” Season 5) If you’re a proud couch potato and an expert binge watcher, you’ve likely already crushed Season 5 of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” which debuted on the streaming service Friday. That means you now know that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has been arrested, the Cobra Kai dojo appears to be finished after winning the All-Valley tournament in Season 4 and the good guys have won. Well, at least for now.
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Gets Peacock Streaming Release Date
When can you watch the new “Minions” movie on Peacock? This month, as it turns out!. Peacock has announced that “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will be streaming on the service starting on September 23, alongside the first “Minions” movie. This comes nearly three months after “Minions 2” opened exclusively in theaters on July 1, going on to gross almost $900 million at the box office worldwide.
Do This Year’s Emmy-Nominated Shows Reflect What’s Actually Popular With Viewers? | Charts
Here’s how the nominees stack up when it comes to audience demand. Ahead of the 74th annual Emmys on Monday, we looked at which nominated series have done the best job of capturing audience attention, how well voters in the Television Academy are representing popular demand and which shows have momentum going into awards night.
Viola Davis on the Long Journey of ‘The Woman King': ‘To Finally Get It Made…Was Close to a Miracle’
TIFF 2022: Davis said the ‘fight’ to get her movie off the ground included ”fighting for actors, fighting for the director, fighting for the integrity of the project“. The latest film from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” premiered Friday night at the Toronto International Film Festival to a glowing reception. With Viola Davis starring as General Nanisca, commander of the Agoije, an all-woman army that defends the Kingdom of Dahomey, the film depicts an ongoing war with the Oyo Empire and the leadership of Dahomey’s newest ruler, King Ghezo (John Boyega).
‘The Fabelmans’ Film Review: Steven Spielberg’s Sweet Memory Piece Picks Up Steam As It Goes
Every director, it seems, has a deeply personal coming-of-age story to tell, from Francois Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows” to Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” And lately every Toronto International Film Festival has made one of those films a centerpiece of its lineup. Last year, it was Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which won TIFF’s audience award and went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture; this year, it’s Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” which had its world premiere on Saturday night in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
Why the Star of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Couldn’t Help But Be ‘Intimidated’ by His Role (Video)
Toronto 2022: ”You’re surrounded by masters,“ newcomer Gabriel LaBelle told TheWrap. ”Oscar winners, nominees in every department. And then there’s me.“. While there’s bound to be an immense amount of pressure on any actor cast in the lead role of a Steven Spielberg film, it’s safe to say that the enormity of such a responsibility was increased tenfold for Gabriel LaBelle, the star of “The Fabelmans.” LaBelle plays Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker in the midst of a chaotic family who, given the semi-autobiographical nature of the movie, serves as the film’s equivalent of Spielberg himself.
‘Ironheart': Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos Prepare to Face Off in Exclusive D23 Footage
There’s a battle between dark magic and tech in Marvel’s upcoming “Ironheart” series. Exclusive footage debuted at D23 Expo on Saturday, and it opens with our first glimpse of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (who will first appear in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”). She gets scolded by a professor, who tells her she “isn’t the first genius” to come out of MIT. She is, clearly, not satisfied with that answer, expressing that she wants to create something “iconic.”
‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Trailer Uncovers a New Mystery for Disney+ Series (Video)
“National Treasure: Edge of History,” a spin-off of the popular adventure movies, is hitting Disney+ soon and ahead of the two-episode premiere event, a brand-new trailer has been uncovered from the sands of time. (It was actually just released online.) And it looks like a lot of puzzle-solving fun.
Josh Groban, Rita Moreno and Joshua Henry Cast in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special at ABC
Josh Groban, Rita Moreno and Broadway star Joshua Henry are joining the cast of the “Beauty and the Beast” 30th anniversary special, Disney revealed Friday at the D23 Expo. Groban will star as the Beast, Moreno will narrate, and Henry will play the villainous Gaston. They join previously...
