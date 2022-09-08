ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Mercury

Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies

Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state. In 2020, school boards were required by legislation to adopt policies similar to or more comprehensive than models developed by the Virginia Department […] The post Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Virginia invests in driver safety

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Virginia received $1.9 million in federal funding that will be invested in increasing safety for the state’s motorists. The main focus will be on commercial motor vehicles which were involved in 5000 crashes and 100 fatalities last year. $1 million will go...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

VA GOP Responds To State Creating Election Integrity Oversight Unit

The following is a public statement from the Republican Party of Virginia regarding Attorney General Miyares’ September 9 announcement to create an Election Integrity unit, as reported here.  [This week], Attorney General Jason Miyares is taking another important step toward securing our elections by establishing an Election Integrity Unit within the Office of the Attorney […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

VDH: Commonwealth saw unusual flu numbers this summer

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health says this summer has been an unusual one when it comes to the flu. “In general, we would see peak flu activity between December and February and March and in general by May we just don’t see significant flu activity, this year has been different,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the Director of the […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election

Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List

Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
13News Now

Hampton Roads lawmakers weigh in on abortion at special session

RICHMOND, Va. — This week, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from Hampton Roads weighed in on the controversial conversation surrounding abortion access and its future in Virginia. Wednesday, state legislators reconvened in Richmond for a special session of the Virginia General Assembly. After the bipartisan pleasantries, delegates...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia

Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Former First Lady of Virginia Reflects on Queen's Visit to Virginia

One company wants to convert a part of a former tire factory in Scottsville to a modern apartment complex. UVA Health is discussing the possibility of an annual COVID-19 booster. Youth Transpo Study. Updated: 20 hours ago. For weeks, the Justice, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Youth Program, or “JEDI,” gathered...
VIRGINIA STATE

