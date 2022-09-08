Read full article on original website
Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies
Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state. In 2020, school boards were required by legislation to adopt policies similar to or more comprehensive than models developed by the Virginia Department […] The post Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
theriver953.com
Virginia invests in driver safety
Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Virginia received $1.9 million in federal funding that will be invested in increasing safety for the state’s motorists. The main focus will be on commercial motor vehicles which were involved in 5000 crashes and 100 fatalities last year. $1 million will go...
VA GOP Responds To State Creating Election Integrity Oversight Unit
The following is a public statement from the Republican Party of Virginia regarding Attorney General Miyares’ September 9 announcement to create an Election Integrity unit, as reported here. [This week], Attorney General Jason Miyares is taking another important step toward securing our elections by establishing an Election Integrity Unit within the Office of the Attorney […]
WDBJ7.com
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
Virginia receives $46 million to fight lead contamination in water supply
The Virginia Health Department will receive $46 million in federal funding to replace lead water lines throughout the state, in an effort to fight contamination in the commonwealth's drinking water.
Virginia cuts taxes on military retirement pay but several states go further
Virginia is cutting taxes for veterans as promised by Governor Glenn Youngkin but several states go further to provide relief.
VDH: Commonwealth saw unusual flu numbers this summer
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health says this summer has been an unusual one when it comes to the flu. “In general, we would see peak flu activity between December and February and March and in general by May we just don’t see significant flu activity, this year has been different,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the Director of the […]
Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election
Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
Youngkin signs bills giving tax breaks to military vets
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Of the 41 states that tax income, 26 exempt all military pension. Of the other 15 states that do tax income -- Virginia being one of them -- nine permit partial military pension income tax exemption. And that's where HB1128 and SB 528 come in.
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
Virginia Attorney General Miyares adds new ‘Election Integrity Unit’
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has established an "Election Integrity Unit" within his office to work with state and local election officials and oversee investigations into potential crimes.
fredericksburg.today
UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List
Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Sept. 11, in memory of the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Hampton Roads lawmakers weigh in on abortion at special session
RICHMOND, Va. — This week, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from Hampton Roads weighed in on the controversial conversation surrounding abortion access and its future in Virginia. Wednesday, state legislators reconvened in Richmond for a special session of the Virginia General Assembly. After the bipartisan pleasantries, delegates...
royalexaminer.com
Nottoway elections board censures Republican member over argument with registrar
Board member Tom Reynolds, who has lodged numerous complaints with the state about how the Nottoway election office is being run, was censured at a heated board meeting Wednesday, according to a video of the meeting obtained by The Virginia Mercury. “This behavior is unacceptable,” Board Chairwoman Sarah Allen said...
wvtf.org
Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia
Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
ktbb.com
Amid book bans, Virginia parents push for more ‘authority’ over what kids can read in school libraries
(NEW YORK) -- As cultural debates over access to books rage on in school districts across the country, a Republican lawmaker in Virginia is hoping to make it easier for parents to control what their children read in public school libraries. "In school libraries across the Commonwealth, there are books...
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
NBC 29 News
Former First Lady of Virginia Reflects on Queen's Visit to Virginia
One company wants to convert a part of a former tire factory in Scottsville to a modern apartment complex. UVA Health is discussing the possibility of an annual COVID-19 booster. Youth Transpo Study. Updated: 20 hours ago. For weeks, the Justice, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Youth Program, or “JEDI,” gathered...
