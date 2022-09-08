Read full article on original website
Related
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury.The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #buoycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.“I think that the clever move is to invite him,” said Tapper, noting that the decision would ultimately be “left up to President...
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border
Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
Trump news – live: Trump lawyers file new challenge on Mar-a-Lago papers as rumours fly of mystery DC visit
In a new court filing, Donald Trump’s lawyers have speculated that the papers marked “classified” found at Mar-a-Lago may not have be classified at all – and argued that even if they are, Mr Trump has an “absolute right” to access them under the Presidential Records Act.The filing is the latest volley in a back-and-forth between the Trump team and the Department of Justice in the struggle over the special master who will be appointed to sift through the documents seized during the 8 August search of the former president’s Florida home.Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been spotted arriving at...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and her mourners could be a 'target for terrorists', ex-Met Police chief says
She predicted the crowds will be busier than those for the London Olympics or for the Queen Mother's and Princess Diana's funerals.
U.K.・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
35% of Americans believe president should able to remove judges over decisions
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- More than a third of Americans believe the president should have the authority to remove sitting judges, if their legal decisions "go against the national interest," according to an Axios/Ipsos poll released Monday. A total of 35% of the 1,001 people surveyed feel that way, with...
People are leaving too many Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches as tributes to the Queen
The gifts are a sentimental nod to a sketch that aired earlier this year, in which the Queen hosted Paddington Bear for tea as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
U.K.・
White House welcomes Tigrayan forces' openness to ceasefire in Ethiopia
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that it "welcomes" a statement by forces in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region that they would accept an African Union-led peace process. read more.
Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system
The U.S. House is considering a bill that would put lynching sites in western Tennessee on track to become part of the National Park Service, part of a trend this year of Congress using the agency to advance discussions of the nation’s troubled and often violent racial history. A bill from U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, […] The post Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Comments / 0