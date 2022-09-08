ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain man sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possession of child pornography

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A New Britain man was sentenced to 18 1/2 years in prison for possession of child pornography, according to the State’s Attorney’s office in New Haven.

Michael Inzitari of New Britain was convicted by a jury in April of first-degree possession of child pornography, according to the State’s Attorney’s office. He was arrested on March 23, 2021, according to court records.

Inzitari was in possession of 1,395 images and 285 videos of suspected child pornography on one of several cell phones that the New Britain Police Department recovered in the summer of 2020, according to the State’s Attorney’s office.

He was on probation at the time for a previous child pornography offense in 2012, according to the State’s Attorney’s office. He was also previously sentenced to one year in jail for third-degree assault in 2012, according to court records.

“Child pornography, in any format, creates a memorialization of child abuse. Individuals like Mr. Inzitari sustain the illegal marketplace for the sexual exploitation of children which, in turn, further demands more children be subjected to its abuses,” Assistant State’s Attorney Gregory Borrelli said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Child Abuse#Prison#Violent Crime#State#Tribune Content Agency
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy