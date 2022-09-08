New Britain man sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possession of child pornography

A New Britain man was sentenced to 18 1/2 years in prison for possession of child pornography, according to the State’s Attorney’s office in New Haven.

Michael Inzitari of New Britain was convicted by a jury in April of first-degree possession of child pornography, according to the State’s Attorney’s office. He was arrested on March 23, 2021, according to court records.

Inzitari was in possession of 1,395 images and 285 videos of suspected child pornography on one of several cell phones that the New Britain Police Department recovered in the summer of 2020, according to the State’s Attorney’s office.

He was on probation at the time for a previous child pornography offense in 2012, according to the State’s Attorney’s office. He was also previously sentenced to one year in jail for third-degree assault in 2012, according to court records.

“Child pornography, in any format, creates a memorialization of child abuse. Individuals like Mr. Inzitari sustain the illegal marketplace for the sexual exploitation of children which, in turn, further demands more children be subjected to its abuses,” Assistant State’s Attorney Gregory Borrelli said.