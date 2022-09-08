Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Hawks host hiring event to fill hundreds of positions at State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena held their annual ”Interview Day,” with openings for hundreds of part-time positions on Saturday. Managers from food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security, Hawks retail, ticket box office, flight crew and uniform management departments were on site interviewing job candidates.
CBS 46
New COVID-19 boosters available Sept. 12 at several Fulton County locations
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Board of Health will begin offering the new COVID-19 boosters, which protect against the original Covid strain as well as omicron, on Monday, Sept. 12. The vaccine will be available to those above the age of 12 whose most recent booster or vaccination...
thecitymenus.com
Surprising: rue21 leaving Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center
“Everything Must Go” signage caught us by surprise over the weekend, as rue21 is preparing to close down their longstanding Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center location. We reached out to a team member at 1321 S. Park Street which indeed confirmed the closure, but could not give us an end date for the store geared to GEN-Z’s. Additional locations similar to Carrollton’s have announced closures, such as Culpepper, Virginia; Seneca, South Carolina; and Richmond, Kentucky.
CBS 46
East Point holds water donation drive for flood victims in Northwest Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People were pulling up in their vehicles bright and early Saturday morning to be part of the solution in helping flood victims in Northwest Georgia. A water donation drive was held bright and early Saturday morning in East Point. Volunteers who were there tell CBS6 this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saportareport.com
YMCA Metro Atlanta kicks off fourth annual Days of Service initiative
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is back with its Annual Days of Service on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, a two-day initiative that offers volunteer opportunities for communities around the metro area. This year, the Decatur Family YMCA is hosting a packing event to provide food and toiletries bags to families in the Y’s Extended Stay Hotel program.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18
Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Midtown Diner fails with a 50; McDaniel’s QN2 earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta, next to the Fox Theatre, there’s trouble brewing at a 24-hour diner. The restaurant doors were locked, and the lights were out following a recent health inspection. Midtown Diner failed with 50-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report...
IN THIS ARTICLE
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
CBS 46
Local nonprofit brings leaders together to lower gun violence in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local nonprofit brought leaders together during a roundtable discussion to tackle the issue of gun violence in metro Atlanta. Saturday’s roundtable discussion was hosted by BlackPush. When it comes to finding solutions to gun violence, Shaun Smith, president and founder of BlackPush, said it...
CBS 46
Cobb County community continues to mourn 2 deputies killed in the line of duty
The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom.
CBS News
Georgia hospital system to close top-rated Gwinnett extended care center
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WUPA) -- A top-rated Gwinnett County nursing home is shutting down, forcing residents and their families to look for other options. Tony Perrigan gets emotional when he thinks about the care his mother, Cledie Marie Perrigan, received at Northside Gwinnett Extended Care. "We were blessed by Northside Extended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
West Cobb Diner offers up comfort food, smiles for grieving law enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Cobb County community continues to mourn the loss of these two deputies. And now at least one local business is stepping in with a small gesture that is making a huge impact. The chaos that unfolded in Hampton Glen where two Cobb deputies were shot and...
CBS 46
Missing 17-year-old Ohio teenage girl located safe in Georgia, reunited with family
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials have confirmed to CBS46 News that 17-year-old Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Emma walked into a local police department late Sunday afternoon and she has been reunited with her father. “FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public...
CBS 46
Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
CBS 46
Fallen Firefighters annual memorial stair climb held to honor 9/11 victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Forsyth County Fire Department and many community members climbed 110 flights of stairs as a tribute to the fallen heroes ahead of the 21-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. This is part of the national “Fallen Firefighters annual 9-11 memorial...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Country Stone House with Meticulous Landscaping
This secluded country style home in Atlanta, Georgia is a new built stone mansion inspired by pre-revolutionary homes. A picturesque driveway welcomes you to the 4-acre private estate. Designed by D. Stanley Dixon Architect, the home of fieldstone is sited within serene wooded surroundings. Carson McElheney Landscape Architecture & Design...
CBS 46
Creating Cleaner School Buses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Space Gal Emily Calandrelli is Working with the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) to Better Our Buses. For more information visit: www.BetterOurBuses.com. Sponsored By: PERC (Propane Education & Research Council).
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
Noah’s Ark employees walk off job, cite unsafe working conditions amid board leadership
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — There are internal conflicts between board members and the founders at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary that state leaders say are causing operational issues. “We cannot lose Noah’s Ark,” said state Sen. Emanuel Jones of District 10. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Comments / 1