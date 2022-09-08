ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecitymenus.com

Surprising: rue21 leaving Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center

“Everything Must Go” signage caught us by surprise over the weekend, as rue21 is preparing to close down their longstanding Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center location. We reached out to a team member at 1321 S. Park Street which indeed confirmed the closure, but could not give us an end date for the store geared to GEN-Z’s. Additional locations similar to Carrollton’s have announced closures, such as Culpepper, Virginia; Seneca, South Carolina; and Richmond, Kentucky.
CARROLLTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Forest Park, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
saportareport.com

YMCA Metro Atlanta kicks off fourth annual Days of Service initiative

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is back with its Annual Days of Service on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, a two-day initiative that offers volunteer opportunities for communities around the metro area. This year, the Decatur Family YMCA is hosting a packing event to provide food and toiletries bags to families in the Y’s Extended Stay Hotel program.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18

Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chick Fil A#Health Care#Food Drink#Pto
CBS News

Georgia hospital system to close top-rated Gwinnett extended care center

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WUPA) -- A top-rated Gwinnett County nursing home is shutting down, forcing residents and their families to look for other options. Tony Perrigan gets emotional when he thinks about the care his mother, Cledie Marie Perrigan, received at Northside Gwinnett Extended Care. "We were blessed by Northside Extended...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS 46

Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
NORCROSS, GA
idesignarch.com

Timeless Country Stone House with Meticulous Landscaping

This secluded country style home in Atlanta, Georgia is a new built stone mansion inspired by pre-revolutionary homes. A picturesque driveway welcomes you to the 4-acre private estate. Designed by D. Stanley Dixon Architect, the home of fieldstone is sited within serene wooded surroundings. Carson McElheney Landscape Architecture & Design...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Creating Cleaner School Buses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Space Gal Emily Calandrelli is Working with the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) to Better Our Buses. For more information visit: www.BetterOurBuses.com. Sponsored By: PERC (Propane Education & Research Council).
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy