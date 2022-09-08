ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Hemsworth And Milo Ventimiglia Join Australian Action-Thriller ‘Land of Bad’

By Zac Ntim
 3 days ago
Luke Hemsworth ( Westworld ) and Milo Ventimiglia ( This Is Us ) have joined the cast of the upcoming action-thriller Land of Bad , starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth.

The two actors are set to star in the film alongside Ricky Whittle ( American Gods ), Daniel MacPherson ( Poker Face, Foundation ), and Chika Ikogwe ( Heartbreak High ). Will Eubank ( Underwater, The Signal ) will direct the flick from a screenplay he co-wrote with David Frigerio ( The Signal ).

The film is being produced by Broken Open Pictures’ David Frigerio, Will Eubank, Volition Media Partners’ Adam Beasley and Michael Jefferson, R.U. Robot, and Highland Film Group. Highland Film Group is representing international rights to the movie.

In the film, Russell Crowe stars as Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation.

The film is set to begin production this month in the Gold Coast and South East Queensland regions of Australia.

Land of Bad is good news for the Australian screen sector – and I’m excited to welcome this production to our shores,” Australian Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said.

“Every film we attract to Australia provides local workers with the opportunity to showcase their skills to the rest of the world. It also showcases amazing Australian landscapes to an international audience.”

Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser added: “Working with such a superb ensemble cast led by Russell and Liam is a dream come true. They are both incredible performers who showcase the powerful sense of brotherhood between the two lead characters.”

#Land Of Bad#Volition Media Partners#Highland Film Group#Reaper#Air Force#Delta Force#Australian#Arts
