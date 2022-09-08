ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Vertical Entertainment Acquires Horror ‘Blood’ From ‘The Machinist’s Brad Anderson; Michelle Monaghan & Skeet Ulrich Star

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Vertical Entertainment has snapped up North American and UK rights to the horror film Blood , from award-wining director Brad Anderson ( The Machinist , The Call ). While the feature will be released to both theaters and digital platforms, a release date has not yet been disclosed.

The film penned by Will Honley follows Jess ( Michelle Monaghan ), a nurse and mother recently separated from her husband ( Skeet Ulrich ), who moves with her daughter Tyler (Skylar Morgan Jones) and young son Owen (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) back into her old farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen’s dog escapes into the woods and returns days later, blood-soaked and rabid. When he attacks and bites Owen, the resulting infection from the bite grows more alarming by the day as Owen’s behavior becomes frightening and deadly. As he spirals deeper into the depths of the illness, Jess discovers a disturbing cure, which makes her question how far she is willing to go to keep her child alive.

Blood also stars June B. Wilde ( Final Destination 5 ), Rodrigo Beilfuss ( Intersection ) and Erik Athavale ( Orphan: First Kill ). The film was financed by Hercules Film Fund and produced by Rhea Films and the H2L Media Group. Its producers are Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Gary Levinsohn and Billy Hines. Executive producers include Jean-Luc De Fanti, Alexis Varouxakis, Max Work, Steven Sims, Ryan Bartecki, Anderson and Daniel Bekerman.

The deal for Blood follows Vertical’s work with Rhea Films on such releases as Joe Bell , starring Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton, and the TIFF Midnight Madness title Shadow in the Cloud , starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

“Brad Anderson has delivered the quintessential horror film with a cast, led by Monaghan and Ulrich, that delivers on every level,” said Vertical Entertainment Partner Peter Jarowey. “We are excited to be back in business with Hercules Film Fund and Rhea Films and feel this holiday counter-programming will thrill audiences long after we ring in the new year.”

Founded in 2012, Vertical Entertainment has also recently acquired Chris Naoki Lee’s drama Dinner Party , the thriller Delia’s Gone starring Stephan James and Marisa Tomei, Thom Harp’s comedy The Donor Party , Katie Holmes’ Tribeca-premiering romantic drama Alone Together , and the political satire Land of Dreams , staring Sheila Vand, Matt Dillon and more, which also debuted at the New York festival. The company released John Patton Ford’s Sundance 2022 pic Emily the Criminal , starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi, alongside Roadside Attractions on August 12th.

Peter Jarowey and Tony Piantedosi negotiated the Blood deal on behalf of Vertical Entertainment, with WME Independent on behalf of Rhea Films.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Stephen Fry Joins Season 3 Of ‘The Morning Show’

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+’s The Morning Show has booked another high-profile cast addition for Season 3. Stephen Fry (The Sandman, The Dropout) is set for a major recurring role alongside new series regulars Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. as well as fellow new recurring player Tig Notaro and Julianna Margulies, who signed a deal to reprise her Season 2 recurring role. Fry will play Leonard Cromwell, a ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters. The third season of series, executive produced and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, is currently in production. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Strange World’: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid And Lucy Liu Preview Walt Disney Studios’ New Animated Film At D23

Walt Disney Studios previewed its upcoming animated offering Strange World at D23 Expo today. The film includes characters voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jabouki Young-White and Lucy Liu, all of whom were on hand. It’s about a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to scuttle their latest crucial adventure. The film is directed by Don Hall and written by Raya and the Last Dragon’s Qui Nguyen. Hall called the film a “story of family [and] the strong desire to leave them a better world.” The director described the driving inspiration behind the film as “our kids.” Nguyen said the story...
MOVIES
Deadline

How TriStar Boss Nicole Brown Bet On ‘Woman King’ In Pandemic Shaken Theatrical Marketplace – Toronto

The winds of change with theatrical and streaming coming out of Covid were top of mind this morning at the TIFF panel for Dialogues: Production & Development which included TriStar President Nicole Brown, Knives Out franchise producer Ram Bergman and White Noise producer Uri Singer. It was an interesting dais: All three are involved with adult-skewing awards bait titles this season. Brown, who has been a force about getting the Viola Davis starring, Gina Prince-Bythewood directed Braveheart-like movie The Woman King made, is an exec at a studio which is dedicated to theatrical. Bergman had a pre-pandemic theatrical sleeper hit in Knives Out ($311M), sold the sequels to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Toronto Review: Mark Mylod’s Psychological Thriller ‘The Menu’

A group of wealthy people arrive on a mysterious island and receive the meal of a lifetime in Mark Mylod’s psychological thriller The Menu. Written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, the film stars Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor Joy.  A five-star restaurant called Hawthorne is creating a special menu for some high-profile guests. A famed food critic, a “movie” star, some sports stars, affluent couples, and Chef Slowik fans. They received invitations to eat at the five-star eatery and showed up with their egos, arrogance, and money. The outlier, Margo Mills, is Tyler’s (Nicolas Hoult) date. She wasn’t on the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skeet Ulrich
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Imani Hakim
Person
Joe Bell
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Michelle Monaghan
Person
Katie Holmes
Deadline

Briarcliff Entertainment Lands Historical Drama ‘Kent State’ Starring Dermot Mulroney

EXCLUSIVE: Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to the gripping historical drama Kent State from writer, director Karen Slade. The film will star Dermot Mulroney, Clancy Brown, Aksel Hennie, Christopher Backus, Christopher Ammanuel, Andrew Ortenberg and Jacqueline Emerson. Grandave International is handling foreign sales on the film. The pic will begin filming this November in Columbus, GA with a US theatrical release anticipated for 2023. Inspired by true events, the movie tells the story of how a family’s buried past coincides with the brutal truth of one of the most significant events in American history, when the Ohio National Guard fired into...
MOVIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104

Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Toronto Review: Bess Wohl Film ‘Baby Ruby’ Starring Noemie Merlant And Kit Harrington

Did you ever see those videos of women giving birth in high school anatomy class? It’s like watching a David Cronenberg film because childbirth is body horror. The impending task of motherhood is draining, and for some, Postpartum depression is a large part of the terrifying ordeal of being a mom. This is what director/writer Bess Wohl aims to portray in her new feature film Baby Ruby which stars Noemie Merlant and Kit Harrington. Jo (Merlant) is juggling a lot right now. She’s balancing life as a vlogger and influencer with her first child. Her husband Spencer (Harrington) isn’t into any of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sundance Film Festival#Vertical Entertainment#The Machinist#North American#Hercules Film Fund#Media Group
Deadline

Fans Just Wild About Harry: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Imax Advance Fan Screenings Fastest Selling To Date

No, the tabloid headlines about all the behind-the-scenes mishesgoss on Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling isn’t hurting ticket sales. The Imax Live Experience advance screening for the Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine genre movie was the fast-selling for the large format exhibitor to date with 21 Imax locations selling out in 24 hours. And these are paid tickets; not gratis ones. The screening is being held Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 pm EST/4:30 pm PST and there’s a live-streamed Q&A being beamed in from the NYC premiere with Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and Douglas...
MOVIES
Deadline

Viola Davis Delivers Impassioned Speech At ‘Woman King’ TIFF World Premiere: “Magnum Opus” Is For “Risk-Takers & Naysayers” & Actress’ “6-Year-Old Self”

Usually the best said is saved for last at a Toronto Film Festival premiere, meaning the biggest speeches come during a pic’s Q&A session after the screening. However, The Woman King star and producer Viola Davis brought the house down with a passionate speech Friday about her “magnum opus” film, and how she hopes it inspires generations of Black women. The TriStar release directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, comes out September 16, and has been known to be a possible world-building franchise. This morning, TriStar president Nicole Brown spoke at TIFF about how the female-driven Black period pic was a roll of the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Will Forte To Star In ‘Win Or Lose’, Pixar’s First Longform Series For Disney+

Will Forte is getting animated. The Last Man on Earth star is to voice the lead character in Win or Lose, Pixar’s first longform series for Disney+. He will voice the character of Coach Dan in the series, which follows a coed middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game. Written and directed by story artists Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally, Win or Lose is a comedy about love, rivalry and the challenges. It will air in 2023. The casting was announced at Disney’s D23 expo. CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly had Will...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Alias Grace’ & ‘True Detective’ Star Sarah Gadon To Make Directorial Debut On ‘Lullabies For Little Criminals’ — TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off starring in Toronto Film Festival drama North Of Normal, Sarah Gadon is set to make her directorial debut on feature Lullabies For Little Criminals, based on Heather O’Neill’s 2007 novel which won the Canada Reads competition. Alias Grace and True Detective star Gadon will adapt the screenplay and also produce alongside Brightlight Pictures’ (Firefly Lane) Shawn Williamson and Emily Alden.  Production is slated to take place in Montreal. The movie will follow thirteen year-old Baby who vacillates between childhood comforts and adult temptation. Her father, Jules, takes better care of his drug habit than he does of his daughter, however when her blossoming beauty...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Biosphere’ Review: Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass in a Sharp and Unsettling Buddy Comedy

Post-apocalyptic survival meets the anxious buddy humor of Humpday in Biosphere, a mysterious and hilarious pic that really can’t be discussed much without saying things a prospective viewer would be better off not hearing. (No spoilers here.) What can be said is that this directing debut from Mel Eslyn, collaborator with the Duplass brothers and frequent producer for the late Lynn Shelton, is a one-location two-hander in which excellent performances are matched by hand-in-glove chemistry, directed with an assured sense of comic timing and storytelling economy. Sure to make some viewers very uncomfortable, it uses its more out-there elements to...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Swimmers’ Stars Manal & Nathalie Issa Said They Couldn’t Swim When They Were Cast – Toronto

Manal Issa and Nathalie Issa, real life sisters who play a pair of Olympic swimming hopefuls, also sisters, said they weren’t at all aquatic when cast in the Sally El Hosaini film ‘The Swimmers’ that opened TIFF last night. “Manal and Natalie couldn’t swim when they took the roles,” El Hosaini said at a press conference Friday live streamed on Twitter. “I was like, ‘forget about it’. I wasn’t going to swim. Let me finish my studies,” said Nathalie. “It was really hard at first. But once you know how to float, it’s really nice, and once you have a goal you...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Gets New Trailer At D23; Harrison Ford Teases “Human Story” That Will “Kick Your Ass” But Says “This Is It” For Him

Director James Mangold stopped by D23 today to tout his upcoming Indiana Jones film, slated for release on June 30, with a for-the-room-only trailer. He was joined onstage by Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, as well as franchise veteran Harrison Ford and his fellow Indiana Jones 5 cast member, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Ford appeared very emotional, saying, “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons,” before pointing to Waller-Bridge. “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Final NBC Scene Of Long-Running ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Cut Short By King’s Speech

Longtime New York viewers of Days of Our Lives got the ultimate Friday cliffhanger today, when the final scene of the final broadcast episode of NBC’s long-running soap was cut short for live coverage of King Charles III’s speech. The soap moves to the Peacock streaming service on Monday. A rep for the show said the episode will run in full in all remaining markets today, and the full episode will be available tomorrow on Peacock. On today’s episode, Camila Banus’ Gabi was visiting a mausoleum to tell her departed love interest about a new relationship. “But, you know, even though…” were the last...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Toronto Review: Nicolas Cage In Gabe Polsky’s ‘Butcher’s Crossing’

Will Andrews (Fred Hechinger) goes from Harvard dropout to cowboy in Gabe Polsky’s new film Butcher’s Crossing, with the script written by Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy, based on a book by John Williams. Andrews is looking for adventure on the open frontier. School wasn’t cutting it, and now he’s looking for people to travel with. He meets Miller (Nicolas Cage), a man in the Buffalo-killing business. Andrews asks to join Miller on his next journey, which is to hunt a mysterious herd of buffalo, and the young man can join them for a flat fee of $500. He promises this will...
MOVIES
Deadline

Harry Styles Explored “The Sensuality Of Touch” With Co-Stars For Role In ‘My Policeman’, Says Film’s Director Michael Grandage – Toronto QA

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Grandage gathered the cast of My Policeman for two weeks of rehearsals prior to the start of principal photography. The sessions included choreographing intimate moments involving actors Harry Styles (Don’t Worry Darling), Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley’s Lover) and David Dawson (The Last Kingdom), and Linus Roache (Homeland ), Gina McKee (Notting Hill) and Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince) who were playing the older versions of the younger actors. Grandage brought on choreographer Ben Wright, a frequent collaborator on Grandage’s theater productions, as intimacy coordinator. He told him he wanted the scenes to reflect something that he felt was “an absolute key theme of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Story Of Film: A New Generation’ Surveys The Industry’s Past Decade, 10 Years After Original Pic – Specialty Preview

The Story of Film: A New Generation opens at two dozen theaters this weekend — Laemmle Royal in LA, Museum of the Moving Image in NY, Music Box Theatre in Chicago and Brattle in Cambridge. It’s a mix of arthouses, cinematheques, museums and even a few multiplexes for Mark Cousins’ follow-up to his 15-hour, 2011 opus The Story Of Film: An Odyssey. (This one clocks a relatively brief three hours.) Several theaters are programming repertory series with the release, “which we feel will elevate its profile and continue the conversation,” said Kyle Westphal, head of theatrical sales for Music Box Films,...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

‘The Watcher’ Teaser: Jennifer Coolidge Can’t Wait To Sell You A Home In Ryan Murphy’s Limited Series

Netflix has unveiled an unconventional teaser for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming limited series The Watcher. It’s also the streamer’s first official confirmation of the series. The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge hosts a three-minute “open house” video as realtor Karen Calhoun. “Hi, I’m Karen Calhoun from Darren Dunn Realty,” says Coolidge at the opening of the teaser. “This is 657 Boulevard,” she continues, “and this is my listing.” “Are you ready?, your dream home awaits,” she adds. The teaser could pass for a legit open house tour, except for a couple of things that are a bit telling — such as when Karen...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

121K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy