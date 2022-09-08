ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Hudson sees ‘good energy’ for new daytime TV show

By LYNN ELBER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHyLS_0hnY55k100
1 of 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Hudson is a proud EGOT, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner who has proven herself on screen, stage and in music. Her next intended conquest: daytime TV.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” starting Monday (check local listings for time, station), is among the newcomers jumping into the void left by the end of long-running shows hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Maury Povich.

Hudson isn’t fretting about her competitors, including fellow newcomers “Sherri” with Sherri Shepherd and “Karamo” with Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye.” Her personal and professional experiences have prepared her for the challenge, Hudson said.

She’s paying tribute to her start as a contestant on “American Idol” with her first guest, former judge Simon Cowell.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the Chicago native talks about why a daytime show has been a “dream,” whether singing will be part of it and how she’ll balance her other pursuits with the day job. Remarks have been edited for clarity and length.

___

AP: Why a talk show and why now?

HUDSON: It’s been a dream of mine, and I’ve been blessed to achieve a lot of my goals and dreams thus far. This is yet another one. Now, at 40, I have learned enough and I’ve earned the right to be able to sit on the couch and talk to somebody. Throughout my career, some people have gotten to know me through characters and through song, but I want people to have a chance to know my humor. I’ve always been the kind to want to know my supporters. I was on an ‘American Idol’ journey, and it took people to help me reach those goals and those dreams. Now I want to be that vehicle for someone else. Having the talk show allows me a platform to share with someone else.

AP: Daytime shows can have a combination of elements including interviews with celebrities and ordinary folks, comedy and music. In putting together the show, what have you found is working best?

HUDSON: Just simply being myself and drawing from my life experiences. I’ve been able to travel the world and then live an everyday life, so my life is blended with all of those things, and I feel like the show will be a reflection of that. My show will be a place where everyone is welcome. Everyone has a story, and I want to highlight that. For my life, personally, I’ve seen the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows and everything in between. So the show will reflect life.

AP: The daytime TV field feels both wide-open and competitive with your show and other newcomers. Is competition something you relish, or do you plan to do your thing and let others like Sherri Shepherd do theirs?

HUDSON: I love Sherri and she’s a Chicago girl. We at Jhud Productions, we love to support everybody. But as for myself, it goes back to what my mother always told me: ‘All you can do is the best that you can do.’ I use that same method in everything that I do, and I plan to with this. My goal is just to bring people together. I love to see people come together on positivity and good energy and love. Obviously, we’re in a time where it’s so many things going on that we really need a place where we can escape, have fun, express ourselves or simply just be. And I want to help be that.

AP: Given the demands of launching a daily show, can you also work as an actor and singer, or do you expect to put those off to the side for now?

HUDSON: Saying goodbye to them is like saying goodbye to myself. It’s all a part of me, and you make room for what you love. Once I find the balance, then I’ll find the places. The way my career is designed has helped me engage with a lot of people, which has led me to this (show). When they say, would you choose singing or acting, I hope I never have to choose between any of them.

AP: Do you plan to sing on the show?

HUDSON: More, I think, as an expression or whatever the moment requires, I don’t want anything that’s just like planned and I hold the mic up under my chin, and here’s a song today. It just has to hit my spirit, or maybe something triggers a song. Or I may just want to sing to you and lift your spirits. Or if you want to dance, I’m ready for that too. Whatever makes you happy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Marsha Hunt, '40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104

TORONTO (AP) — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood’s so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows, died Wednesday at her home in Sherman Oaks, California, said Roger Memos, the writer-director of the 2015 documentary “Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity.” A Chicago native, she arrived in Hollywood in 1935 and over the next 15 years appeared in dozens of films, from the Preston Sturges comedy “Easy Living” to the adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” that starred Olivier and Greer Garson. She was well under 40 when MGM named her “Hollywood’s Youngest Character Actress.” And by the early 1950s, she was enough of a star to appear on the cover of Life magazine and seem set to thrive in the new medium of television when suddenly “the work dried up,” she recalled in 1996.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Tommy Hilfiger closes bold show with Travis Barker on drums

NEW YORK (AP) — Rain gathered on the tin foil covered and spray-painted catwalk of Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week show as guests huddled under umbrellas, waiting for the event to start. The Brooklyn outdoor venue promised a stunning skyline view of Manhattan — but with no covering, it made for a damp, albeit memorable evening. Despite the wet stage, the show went on. Inspired by Andy Warhol’s New York City studio, The Factory, Hilfiger’s Tommy Factory emphasized multimedia expression — from the tin foil sculptures alongside the catwalk to the guest musical appearance of drummer Travis Barker during the show’s finale. Kate Moss, Shawn Mendes, Kris Jenner and Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, were among the guests sitting fronting row. “The fact that (Warhol) brought all different people together from art, fashion, music, entertainment, celebrity is very similar to what I’ve done and what I’m doing,” said Hilfiger. Hilfiger’s fall runway show debuted a new monogram for the designer and premiered his Tommy Hilfiger X Richard Quinn capsule. The collection featured androgynous styles with bulky sweaters, bold patterns and oversized puffer jackets (a nod to Quinn’s signature style) as well as Hilfiger staples, such as preppy knits and plaids.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Biosphere’ Review: Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass in a Sharp and Unsettling Buddy Comedy

Post-apocalyptic survival meets the anxious buddy humor of Humpday in Biosphere, a mysterious and hilarious pic that really can’t be discussed much without saying things a prospective viewer would be better off not hearing. (No spoilers here.) What can be said is that this directing debut from Mel Eslyn, collaborator with the Duplass brothers and frequent producer for the late Lynn Shelton, is a one-location two-hander in which excellent performances are matched by hand-in-glove chemistry, directed with an assured sense of comic timing and storytelling economy. Sure to make some viewers very uncomfortable, it uses its more out-there elements to...
MOVIES
The Associated Press

For First Time in Its History Television Academy’s 74th Emmy® Awards Governors Gala Presents Open-Air Extravaganza Under the Stars

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- The Television Academy today shared a glimpse behind the official Emmy ® Awards “Light Up the Night” after-party celebrations: Governors Gala, to be held Monday, Sept. 12, immediately following the awards telecast, as well as back-to-back Creative Arts Governors Gala events held Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005547/en/ Photo courtesy: Television Academy
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Best Sound Predictions

As with the Oscar visual effects race, the race for sound might also be a fait accompli. In this case, Joseph Kosinski’s high-octane “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount) — where we’re put inside the cockpit with Tom Cruise during the amazing dogfights — is the film to beat. But there’s plenty of extraordinary sound from the other early frontrunners: Brett Morgen’s mind-blowing David Bowie documentary, “Moonage Daydream” (Neon); Matt Reeves’ noirish “The Batman” (Warner Bros.); Baz Luhrmann’s delirious biopic “Elvis” (Warner Bros.); and Jordan Peele’s flipped-out sci-fi/horror spectacle, “Nope”  (Universal). They are joined by a host of other superhero, musical, and dramatic...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Maury Povich
Person
Karamo Brown
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Simon Cowell
UPI News

'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans' to premiere Oct. 25 on Shudder

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans is coming to Shudder in October. Deadline reported Monday that the Boulet Brothers' Dragula spinoff will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 25. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Shudder and AMC+. Titans is a 10-episode series featuring drag icons from...
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

The queen, as imagined —from punk rock to mystery novels

In the spring of 2012, portrait artist Ralph Heimans stood on the Cosmati pavement of Westminster Abbey and awaited the subject of his latest commission, Queen Elizabeth II. When she approached, he says, it was an extraordinary moment. “She was wearing her Robe of State, with four footmen holding it, and as she came down the long corridor it was a very theatrical kind of entrance,” Heimans said soon after he had learned that the queen had died Thursday at age 96. After spending an hour the queen, “discussing niceties,” he came away with “a sense of how thoughtful she was, almost a sense of shyness, an introspective quality.” In his oil painting, which hangs in Westminster, he drew her as a solitary, even brooding figure, her eyes cast down, with the vastness of Westminster behind her like so much weight from the past — and present. “I wanted to show her in this private moment, with a certain gravity about her,” he says.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Associated Press

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 18-24

Sept. 18: Actor Robert Blake is 89. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 84. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 82. Actor Beth Grant (“The Mindy Project,” ″No Country For Old Men”) is 73. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 73. Actor Anna Deavere Smith (“The West Wing”) is 72. Director Mark Romanek is 63. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 61. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 60. Actor Holly Robinson Peete (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 58. Singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 55. Actor and talk show host Aisha Tyler is 52. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 51. Actor James Marsden (“The Notebook,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 49. Actor Emily Rutherfurd (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 48. Actor Travis Schuldt (“Scrubs”) is 48. Rapper Xzibit is 48. Comedian Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 47. Actor Sophina Brown (“Numb3rs”) is 46. Actor Barrett Foa (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 45. TV personality Sara Haines (“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke,” “The View”) is 45. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner is 44. Actors Taylor and Brandon Porter (“Party of Five”) are 29. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Midnight Sun”) is 29. Country singer Tae Kerr of Maddie and Tae is 27.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Review: Jann Wenner’s memoir looks as his rock, rolling role

“Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir” (Little, Brown) Jann S. Wenner takes us on a long, strange trip with his accessible and entertaining rock ‘n’ roll memoir. As the founder, co-editor and publisher of Rolling Stone magazine, Wenner had an unusual back stage pass to the rock ‘n’ roll revolution as he chronicled how the Baby Boomer generation reshaped postwar America.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy