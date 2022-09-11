ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Arsenal, passports and night-time champagne: 9 unusual facts you never knew about the Queen

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjSV5_0hnY50KO00

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, making her eldest son – formerly known as the Prince of Wales – King Charles III.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

She might have been our longest-reigning monarch, but given that the royal family is shrouded in privacy, there’s a lot that the British public might not know about Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen rarely gave interviews, leaving people with little insight into her life aside from her the fact that she had a penchant for corgis and boasted an eclectic hat collection.

From her surprising education history to how many times she was portrayed on screen, here are the most interesting facts about the Queen.

1. She was portrayed in roughly 100 films and TV shows

According to data from IMDb, the Queen was portrayed by actors on screen an estimated 100 times, with notable portrayals including Claire Foy, who played her in Netflix's The Crown and Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for her role as Elizabeth II in The Queen.

2. She drank one glass of champagne every night before bed

Some swear by an apple a day, however, the Queen’s daily rituals came complete with an elevated sense of grandeur.

According to the Queen’s cousin, Margaret Rhodes , our late royal monarch took a gin and Dubonnet before lunch and would drink a glass of wine with her meal, followed by a dry martini and a pre-bedtime flute of champagne.

Were she to do this every day, Her Majesty would have been consuming six alcohol units per day, which would have qualified her as a binge drinker by government standards.

3. She didn’t have a passport

While most of us would be fairly immobile without either a passport, it was all fair game for the Queen, who could happily travel overseas without needing the booklet the rest of us require to leave the country.

“As a British passport is issued in the name of Her Majesty, it is unnecessary for The Queen to possess one,” read the royal family’s website before her death , adding that all other members of the royal family, including The Duke of Edinburgh and The Prince of Wales, do have passports.

4. She had two birthdays

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926, however, her “official” birthday was celebrated by the nation in June at the annual Trooping the Colour parade, which has been a traditional celebration since 1748.

5. She saw 15 different UK Prime Ministers come into power

From Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, Her Majesty saw it all.

6. She was an Arsenal fan

The monarch was outed as a fan of the North London football team by none other than Jeremy Corbyn , himself an avid Gooner, during a speech in the House of Commons in 2016.

“Now, we know the Queen is absolutely above politics. She may be above football, too, but many locals harbour this quite secret view that she’s actually, privately, a Gooner,” the Labour party leader revealed.

The club’s former midfielder Cesc Fabregas has also claimed that Her Majesty told him she was “a fan” of the team during a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2007.

7. She speaks fluent French

The Queen was one of the most well-travelled British monarchs in history and delivered a number of official speeches in French when visiting the country, showing off her prowess for languages.

8. She hosted more than 50,000 people at Buckingham Palace each year

Thanks to a thriving social calendar, the Queen was truly the hostess with the mostess, welcoming thousands of people into the Palace at various lunches, dinners, banquets and garden parties.

9. She was married for more than 70 years

In 2017, the Queen and Prince Philip celebrated 70 years of marriage, marking the couple’s platinum wedding anniversary .

They married at London’s Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1946 and reportedly celebrated the milestone with a private, low-key party at Windsor Castle.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

CNN under fire after reporter refers to William and Kate as ‘the other two royals’

CNN has come under fire after one reporter referred to William and Kate as “the other two royals”. International correspondent Scott McLean mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan – on Saturday outside of Windsor Castle as William and Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, greeted the public alongside the Sussexes. They also viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96. “You can see Harry get out first and then you saw Meghan and then the other two royals as well,” Mr McLean said, which bothered some...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Margaret Rhodes
The Independent

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Queen Consort#Buckingham Palace#Prince Of Wales#Uk#Crown#Dubonnet
The Independent

The Queen’s death: How the day unfolded

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday September 8.Here is how the day unfolded.– 12.32pmBuckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health.They say the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, clear their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home.– 12.45pmClarence House said Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral.A minute later Kensington Palace confirmed William would also be travelling north.– 2.39pmRoyal Air...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

King Charles to mount vigil over coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles is to stand vigil with his siblings over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall on Friday evening.The King, Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex will stand in silence for 15 minutes at the four corners of the catafalque bearing the late Queen’s coffin from 7.30pm on Friday evening.It has not yet been confirmed whether the Queen’s grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, will have their own vigil during the period of lying in state before her state funeral on Monday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward made a similar mark of respect to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I don’t have to justify myself to you’: Vanessa Feltz and royal biographer in heated exchange over Meghan Markle

Vanessa Feltz and royal biographer Angela Levin had a heated discussion over Meghan Markle during an interview on TalkTV on Monday (12 September).Levin, who has written biographies for Prince Harry and Camilla, Queen Consort, was being interviewed on Feltz’s TalkTV show when the debate took place.In a discussion about the reunion of the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan) Levin said that she didn’t think “Meghan was fit to be in the royal family because she hates it”.Feltz questioned Levin over the comments and her historic criticism...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s coffin to lie in state in keeping with historic tradition

The Queen’s coffin is set to lie in state to allow the public to pay their last respects.Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view in the vast, medieval Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster.The historic spectacle is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people.The Queen’s death in Scotland means there could possibly be a second mini lying in state, most likely in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, which would allow the public to honour the monarch.Contingency plans...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace as Harry and Meghan join royals to receive coffin

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has completed its final journey to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, and a sea of mourners outside the gates. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join other royals at the late Queen’s long-standing residence in Westminster, as the hearse carrying her coffin drove from RAF Northolt along streets lined with well-wishers.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

843K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy