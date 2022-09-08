ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump documents probe: US appeals ruling on special master

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmEZO_0hnY4wxi00

The Justice Department is appealing a judge's decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump 's Florida home.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday granted the Trump team's request for a so-called special master and temporarily blocked the Justice Department from using for investigative purposes the thousands of records taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search.

That order has the likely impact of slowing the pace of the investigation into the presence of classified documents at the Florida property.

The Justice Department, which had strenuously opposed such an appointment, filed a notice of appeal Thursday, saying it was contesting the ruling to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, said the yet-to-be-named special master will be responsible for reviewing the records from Mar-a-Lago and segregating out those that are potentially protected by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

The Justice Department has been investigating what it says was the unlawful retention of national defense information at Mar-a-Lago as well as efforts to obstruct the probe. It is not clear whether Trump or anyone else will face charges.

The two sides were directed to submit proposed names of a special master by Friday. That role is often filled by a lawyer or former judge.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
POTUS
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
NBC News

Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say

Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
POTUS
Business Insider

Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says

After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Special Master#The Justice Department
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
POTUS
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Independent

‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

839K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy